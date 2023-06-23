5 old freehold but spacious condos above 2,400 sq ft for multi-gen living

Even as the pandemic is tapering off, one lasting effect is that it has helped to redefine our relationship with our homes. It's a trend that still seems to be going on - the search for larger living spaces. Moving beyond the simple equation of four walls and a roof, people are yearning for more - space for a home office, a workout area, or just an extra room to breathe.

However, apart from the daunting price tags, landed living may not cater to everyone's lifestyle. This style of living demands more active maintenance efforts from homeowners, and it often lacks a broad range of facilities.

This week, we take a look at five old condos that are sized above 2,400 square feet to satisfy the need for space, complemented with facilities for the residents to enjoy.

Not to mention, they are located relatively near an MRT Station, too.

Now let's get on with the list of curated units this week!

1. The Sovereign

$6,595,000

Four bedrooms and four bathrooms

Attribute Info Address 99 Meyer Road Tenure Freehold Size 2,637 sq ft $PSF $2,500 PSF Developer Thakral Land Pte Ltd TOP 1993

The Sovereign has been a stalwart in the Meyer neighbourhood and is well-known for its large-sized apartments.

In this case, this four-bedroom unit is sized at 2,637 square feet and comes with four ensuite bedrooms, a powder room, a generously sized living and dining area, a balcony and a designated yard and utility space.

Homeowners who really enjoy their privacy would probably like this unit as it comes with a private lift and there's a clear separation between the bedroom space and common areas. Not only that, each bedroom is ensuite and guests can use the powder room without infringing on the homeowners' privacy.

There is also a sizeable vard area that can be a further extension of the kitchen if desired. When looking at the balcony, it's spacious enough to accommodate a four-seater dining set, which is above the average standards in Singapore.

The unit is located on the mid-floor and above the treelines, which gives access to the beautiful unblocked views of the neighbourhood. Although the unit has been recently renovated, this unit offers great potential to create a unique and special home.

Slated to complete in 2024, Tanjong Katong MRT Station (Thomson-East Coast line) is a short six-minute walk away, though residents can also opt to take a bus to Dakota MRT Station (Circle line). The location is better appreciated by those who drive, since it's a short drive away from the CP Expressway, making it great for city-fringe living.

Apart from the vibrant cafe culture and restaurants located in the shophouses along East Coast Road and Tanjong Katong Road, there are plenty of malls nearby, including Parkway Parade, Katong V and i12 Katong. The famous Old Airport Road Hawker Centre is located nearby, too.

Schools are plenty nearby, with Tanjong Katong Primary School, Haig Girls' School, Tao Nan School, Tanjong Katong Secondary School, Tanjong Katong Girls' School, Chung Cheng High (Main) and Dunman High located a short drive away.

For outdoor lovers, East Coast Beach is located right across the highway and is accessible via an underpass.

2. Southaven II

PHOTO: PropertyGuru

PHOTO: PropertyGuru

$4,700,000

Four bedrooms and two bathrooms

Attribute Info Address 37 Hindhede Walk Tenure 999-year Leasehold Size 3,889 sq ft $PSF $1,208 PSF Developer Ho Bee Land TOP 2000

Located just minutes away from the leafy Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, Southaven II is a great project that offers tranquillity, connectivity and a good amount of space for its residents. This is a duplex penthouse unit sized at 3,889 square feet, along with four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

What makes this unit special is its huge rooftop, which is located on the upper floor of the unit. Homeowners can enjoy the tranquillity of the neighbourhood in this private space or even host BBQ parties.

On the lower floor, it has a rather functional layout with every room having a squarish layout to maximise the space. Furthermore, full-height windows are installed to bring in more natural sunlight and better ventilation. There's also a balcony for homeowners to enjoy.

Beauty World MRT Station (Downtown line) is located a reasonable eight-minute walk away, with Bukit Timah Shopping Centre, Beauty World Centre and Beauty World Plaza located nearby. There are also numerous eateries located along Cheong Chin Nam Road.

Seeing that Beauty World is undergoing a mass rejuvenation (The Reserve Residences etc), the neighbourhood is earmarked to introduce more lifestyle brands and amenities for residents to enjoy.

Families with kids have several school options nearby, with Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School located within a one km radius away.

The park connector that is connected to the Rail Corridor is located right in front of the project, making it a great home for outdoor lovers.

3. Sutton Place

PHOTO: PropertyGuru

PHOTO: PropertyGuru

$6,300,000

Four bedrooms and two bathrooms

Attribute Info Address 28 Farrer Road Tenure Freehold Size 3,305 sq ft $PSF $1,906 PSF Developer Peak Properties Pte Ltd TOP 1989

Homeowners who would like to experience landed living without the underlying commitments might enjoy this ground-floor unit located in Sutton Place.

Sized at 3,305 square feet, it comes with four spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms, a powder room and a huge dining and living area. What makes this space special is that there are two parking lot units located right in front of the apartment and a store room in the basement level which makes it an interesting space to call home.

The unit has a north-south orientation, which means that it won't be experiencing any direct afternoon sun and homeowners can expect a well-shaded and breezy apartment.

With privacy in mind, the layout of the apartment has all the bedrooms tucked in one corner. Additionally, the rooms are generously sized and are able to accommodate at least a queen-sized bed with plenty of walking space left. In fact, the master bedroom can fit a king-sized bed and a walk-in closet and not feel cluttered.

One last interesting point on this unit is the duo entryway that is located at both ends of the unit, with the building's lift serving each side.

Location-wise, it's a bit of a walk to Farrer Road MRT Station (Circle line) and Empress Road Market & Food Centre for convenient and affordable food options.

Families with schooling children would be delighted to know that the project is within one km of the renowned Nanyang Primary School.

That said, do note that with the new developments coming up like Leedon Green/Wilshire Residences/Hyll on Holland, the area will be set to be even more crowded (Farrer Road is already pretty jammed up during peak hours).

4. Cairnhill Astoria

PHOTO: PropertyGuru

PHOTO: PropertyGuru

$5,888,888

Four bedrooms and three bathrooms

Attribute Info Address 6A Cairnhill Rise Tenure Freehold Size 3,035 sq ft $PSF $1,940 PSF Developer Changteik Towers Pte Ltd TOP 1983

For homeowners who are looking for a centrally located unit without compromising on the space, this unit in Cairnhill Astoria might be a good fit. Sized at 3,035 square feet, this huge apartment comes with four well-sized bedrooms, three bathrooms and a spacious balcony to enjoy the city views.

Located on a high floor, this unit enjoys stunning unblocked city views of Marina Bay and the Istana, which plays a huge role in creating a one-of-a-kind home. Not only that, there are full-height windows throughout the house to make the space feel bright and comfortable. This unit also has duo entrances for easy access.

Cairnhill Astoria is located a not so walkable distance from Newton MRT (Downtown and North-South line) and Somerset MRT (North-South line), but that's unlikely to bother residents that can afford this area, which makes it accessible to the Newton Food Centre and the Orchard Shopping Belt.

For families with schooling children, it's within one km of the popular Anglo-Chinese School (Junior).

5. The Morningside

PHOTO: PropertyGuru

PHOTO: PropertyGuru

$5,999,999

Four bedrooms and four bathrooms

Attribute Info Address 1 Jalan Kuala Tenure Freehold Size 2,411 sq ft $PSF $2,488 PSF Developer Hong Leong Holdings Ltd TOP 1993

A common downside for centrally located units is that it may be tough to find one that offers unblocked views. This unit in The Morningside, however, offers unblocked views of the neighbourhood towards Somerset from the living area and the bedrooms.

This unit is sized at 2,411 square feet and comes with four ensuite bedrooms, a powder room, a unique curved balcony and spacious common areas. In fact, the previous homeowners renovated the unit a mere two years ago and the apartment comes move-in friendly with charming ID features.

The sunken living area gives a nice separation from the dining area and makes the space feel more spacious with the increased floor-to-ceiling height. Additionally, the kitchen has been extended into the wash area, which makes it a superb space for those who are serious about cooking.

Located just across the Singapore River, this project is great for those who would enio scenic runs or strolls along the river. With that being said, there are plenty of lifestyle offerings and amenities within the neighbourhood - including the Clark Quay area or the Fort Canning neighbourhood.

The nearest MRT station is a short walk to Great World Station (Thomson-East Coast line), which is connected to Great World City. Alternatively, Somerset (North-South line) and Fort Canning (Downtown line) Stations are also located nearby.

