5 reasons why Guoco Midtown in Bugis is set to be the next hangout spot in town

A snazzy development along Beach Road will soon breathe new life into the Bugis precinct, known for its artsy, boho vibe.

Guoco Midtown, located right next to Shaw Tower with an extension into Tan Quee Lan Street, is set to be a lifestyle hub with facilities and amenities that's aimed at the young and chic.

Similar to Tanjong Pagar's Guoco Tower, where Dyson's founder recently bought Singapore's priciest penthouse for $73.8 million, Guoco Midtown is developer GuocoLand's latest mixed-use development in the CBD (Central Business District).

Guoco Midtown will have two different residential components — one on Beach Road named Midtown Bay and another at Tan Quee Lan Street. The mega integrated development will also have 770,000 sq ft of premium Grade A office space with flexible and efficient floor plate, a wide selection of retail as well as food and beverage concepts and lots of greenery and landscaping that will make it a green oasis in the heart of the city.

Targeted to be completed in the first half of 2022, Guoco Midtown will welcome an estimated 10,000 office workers, residents and visitors daily.

Here's why we think it's an upcoming hangout space to look out for once it is completed.

SURROUNDED BY FOUR MRT STATIONS

One of Guoco Midtown's biggest draw is its super connectivity. It is directly above Bugis MRT station and is within walking distance to three other MRT stations, namely Esplanade, City Hall and Promenade stations.

There will also be underground and overhead pedestrian networks that will take you to Suntec City, Millenia Walk and other shopping malls under 10 minutes.

ALFRESCO DINING UNDER HANGING GARDENS

Enter the heartbeat of the new development — the Market Place — which will see rows of shops, cafes and restaurants offering alfresco dining under the enchanting hanging gardens.

The hanging gardens will not only shade you from the sun but also create a comfortable environment to escape from the bustle of the city, all without having to leave it. Over the weekends, the Market Place will come alive with events, festivals and bazaars.

If you're looking for a quieter place for social interactions, the adjacent Seawater Street will offer a tranquil public space lined with trees, flanked by the Market Place and Midtown Square. The street can be closed to traffic to hold large-scale community events.

INTEGRATED OFFICE SPACE

The Midtown Square gives access to the Guoco Midtown office lobby and underground pedestrian network linking to Bugis MRT.

Guoco Midtown is a 30-storey Grade A office building with state-of-the-art facilities that can be found at level seven, including a 40-metre lap pool, refreshment area, social corner, fitness hub and a 100-metre jogging track when you feel like you need to take a break from work.

The Midtown Hub is an extension of the office facilities with a social business club, five-storeys of networking lounges, meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (MICE) facilities, co-working spaces as well as rooms to host private gatherings and parties.

These facilities can also be used by Midtown Bay residents.

FORMER BEACH ROAD POLICE STATION CONVERTED INTO A RETAIL SPACE

In an effort to preserve a piece of history, Guoco Midtown will be conserving and transforming the old Beach Road Police Station into the Midtown House.

The Midtown House will offer two levels of retail spaces and fine dining options, allowing you to take in the beauty of both the old and new.

MIDTOWN BAY

If your dream is to own a home in the Downtown Core of Singapore, Midtown Bay offers unparalleled luxury living in the city.

The 219 units in the 33-storey tower consist of one-bedroom, two-bedroom and rare duplex units that can be configured to your needs.

The bedroom units span from 409 sq ft to 1,324 sq ft, with a starting price of $1.38 million for a one-bedder and $2.08 million for two-bedder units, while the Tan Quee Lan Street site will see larger units to cater to families.

All units come furnished with flooring, bathroom fittings, lightings, blinds and a full kitchen, including the fridge and washing machine.

What's unique about the two-storey duplex units is the exact same floor plan is stacked above each other, providing three possible setups — Residential, Dual Key and Home Office.

The dual key unit allows each floor to become a separate dwelling space for maximum privacy, while the home office setup converts the lower floor into a small workspace with the residential space on the upper floor.

When completed, Guoco Midtown will complete the transformation of the Beach Road/Ophir-Rochor area, breathing new life to the district.

