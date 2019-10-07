British billionaire Dyson snaps up Singapore's priciest penthouse for $73.8m

Billionaire James Dyson's super penthouse at Wallich Residence has five bedrooms, spans more than 21,000 sq ft and has its own swimming pool, with panoramic views of the business district, Marina Bay and Sentosa.

SINGAPORE - British billionaire and inventor of the bagless vacuum cleaner James Dyson has bought the most expensive apartment in Singapore, where his company plans to build an electric car.

The three-storey "super penthouse" at the top of Singapore's tallest building sold for $73.8 million, according to media reports.

Accessed by its own lift, the downtown apartment once valued at S$100 million has five bedrooms, a 600-bottle wine cellar, pool, jacuzzi, and a private garden with city views that include the Marina Bay Sands hotel, marketing documents show.

Dyson, 72 and a Brexit supporter, announced plans in January to move his company's head office from Britain to Singapore to be closer to its fastest-growing markets.

His firm - whose products include bladeless fans, air purifiers and hair dryers - plans to build its first electric car in the city-state.