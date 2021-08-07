5 sexologist-approved sex toys to check out

Overwhelmed by the many sex toys available in the market? Dr Martha Tara Lee, a clinical sexologist and relationship counsellor at Eros Coaching, tells us about some pleasure gadgets worth your money and time. Plus, included in the list are some meant for couples so you don’t have to always go at it alone. Iroha Zen Hanacha Silicon Ribbed G Spot massager, $43.50

Iroha Zen Hanacha Silicon Ribbed G Spot massager, $43.50

PHOTO: Iroha

It may boast silicon pleats on the outside but don’t be mistaken, the vibrator is super soft. This textured toy should be a fun one to experience.

Lovense - Lush Gen 3 App Controlled Vibrator, $179

PHOTO: Lovense

It comes with a long-tail antenna to be placed on the clitoris and there are multiple ways to play with it using the bluetooth-enabled remote vibrator. Sound-activated vibration is also available so it can be synced to your favourite music. The best part? This can be controlled over the Internet, so your partner can be put in charge of your pleasure.

PHOTO: Horny.sg

Prefer to be surprised? Horny.sg will carefully curate a mystery package that comes with a lubricant, pack of condoms, at least one vibrator and related accessories. This allows you to focus on trying something new and having fun.

Sutil - Hathor Original Pure Water Based Lubricant, $19.90

PHOTO: Sutil

Lubricant is important and this one contains horny goat weed, which is believed to enhance libido by increasing energy and stimulating sexual hormone production. Plus, it’s water-based, slippery, non-sticky, and long lasting. It’s also made with botanical eco-certified ingredients and is free of gylcerin, parabens and petroleum.

Lelo - ENIGMA Dual Stimulator Deep Rose, $279

PHOTO: Lelo

I love how this gadget is waterproof, rechargeable and made of body-safe medical grade silicon. The dual-action sonic massager was designed to titillate both the entire clitoris and G-spot so you can not only have different climaxes, but also expect an intense orgasm.

This article was first published in Her World Online.