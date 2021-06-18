10 vibrators and sex toys for ladies that are sexy (not tacky)

Sexual wellness and pleasure is a form of self-care and if you’re down for some bedroom fun, we’re here to help. And in this day and age, sex toys are far from the tacky designs of old – their modern counterparts boast tasteful, discreet designs, a silent operation, and are loads more sophisticated.

Don’t know which is the best sex toy for your needs? Scroll the gallery to check out some of the top players in the market – including one that can be controlled by your husband even if he’s miles away.

1. Womanizer Premium Eco

PHOTO: Womanizer

Treat yourself and the environment with Womanizer’s first-ever eco-friendly and biodegradable sex toy. Crafted with biolene – a bioplastic made from 70 percent natural materials (mainly corn starch).

It’s an eco-friendly version of the brand’s best-selling Premium model which uses a Pleasure Air Technology that sucks, massages, and stimulates without direct contact for a novel orgasmic experience.

There are also 12 levels of intensity, whether you like it gentle or intense, and it comes in a pretty matte pink hue that makes it twice as nice.

Available at $280, from Guardian.

2. Smile Makers vibrators

With fun names for different shapes and functions like The Billionaire and The Fireman and chic pastel hues, there’s bound to be a Smile Maker vibrator that’ll hit the spot. They’re fashioned with super smooth cryogenically polished silicone, are 100 per cent waterproof, and have four speeds and two to three pulsation modes to experiment with.

Available from $69.95, from Watsons and Redmart.

3. Vive Enoki Vibrator cum Massager

PHOTO: ZaZazu

We wouldn’t have guess this glamorous device from sexual wellness platform ZaZazu was a vibrator, if you asked us.

The USB-rechargeable design comes with a soft vibrating cushion made with medical-grade, anti-dust silicone, and has a flexible head that delivers three speeds and seven patterns to control your own pleasure.

For a tailored made experience, you can also get one of ZaZazu’s Pleasure Boxes (from $189), which curates a bundle of items based on a quiz that you take on the website.

Vive Enoki Vibrator cum Massager is priced at $136, from ZaZazu.

4. Orion handcuffs

Use these sexy vegan leather cuffs on their own or add the strap for some over-the-door restraint play when it’s time to heat things up in the bedroom.

Available at $50.25, from Unbound Babes.

5. LELO Ora 2

PHOTO: Cherry Affairs

The only sex toy to win an award at the prestigious Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, the sleek LELO Ora 2 is both an oral sex simulator and a clitoral vibrator.

It contains a nub that circles and vibrates under a soft layer of silicone, mimicking a flicking and swirling tongue – almost like someone’s going down on you. It has 10 stimulation modes and is pretty quiet, so no one will know what you’re up to.

Available at $230.52 from Cherry Affairs.

ALSO READ: Tips to live your best life as a 'self-partnered' woman in Singapore

6. Tracy's Dog

PHOTO: Cherry Affairs

The name might sound a little odd, but the legion of fans it’s amassed is a testament to how well it works.

There’s a grooved shaft that’s angled to achieve G-spot gratification, as well as a vibrating clitoral stimulator that has a suction technology and pulsates against your clitoris for a doubly pleasurable time. And for all the bliss it gives, it’s priced rather affordably, too.

$66.83, from Cherry Affairs.

7. Miss Bi by Fun Factory

One of the most powerful midsized rabbit vibrators in the market, Fun Factory’s Miss Bi provides simultaneous stimulation to the clitoris and vagina.

It offers seven speeds and a thicker shaft at the lower end for maximum pleasure. It’s super versatile and fun, so it’s little surprise that it’s the go-to sex toy for so many women.

Available at $159.95 from Maison Mika.

8. We-Vibe Nova 2

PHOTO: Horny.sg

Another rabbit to add to your collection – the We Vibe Nova 2 that’ll spice up your sex life both inside and outside of the bedroom.

Silky smooth, this dual stimulator takes the classic rabbit toy up a notch with an improved and bendy external stimulator that keeps constant contact with your clitoris, and an internal G-spot stimulator that’s adjustable.

You’ll get deep, rumbly vibrations that can be custom set to vibrate internally, externally, or simultaneously to take you to a whole other dimension.

It can even be used with a smartphone app to create more settings, or let your SO control it from a distance.

Available at $170, from Horny.sg.

9. Crave Vesper

PHOTO: Alice Maple

This vibrator is so discreet that you could literally wear it around your neck (with the chain included) and nobody would notice!

Available in silver and gold; it has three speeds, a pulse mode, and runs pretty quiet. It’s super slim, though, making it a clitoral vibrator that’s for use on the outside. Just remember to wash thoroughly if you’re using it for both purposes.

Available for $115.90 from Alice Maple.

10. Je Joue Ami Kegel

PHOTO: Love is Love

Kegel exercises aren’t the most fun but they can be with the Je Joue Ami Kegel exercise set. Kegel exercises strengthen your pelvic floor muscles, which means a tighter vagina so both of you will feel more intense sensations during sex.

Comprising three silicone inserts of different weights and sizes, just slide one in and keep it there for 30 minutes or more. And each Ami contains little balls that rumble around inside you, creating a discreet, arousing sensation even while you’re working out.

Use daily for best results.

Available for $80 from Love Is Love.

ALSO READ: The achieving woman's guide to supercharging your sex life

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.