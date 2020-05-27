5 simple stretches to keep a good posture when you're sitting at your desk all day

Working from home has become the new normal for those who can afford to continue their work on a remote and digital scale.

Dining rooms have become work offices, and couches double-duty as makeshift desk chairs. What this also means is that your posture has likely been affected and you might be feeling more neck and back pain than usual in this last month.

As we sit in these postures for long hours of the day, our body becomes accustomed to this stress and the best way to alleviate some of the discomforts you may be feeling is to stretch regularly. As simple as it sounds, a little goes a long way.

According to Lucie O’Shaughnessy, physiotherapist at Bupa UK, there are a few back stretches you can do every few hours to keep the discomfort at bay. No equipment necessary.

Apart from stretching, it’s important to also take breathers every once in a while. Go for a short walk, even if it’s just around the house. Stand and work from your desk like so for at least an hour daily, and when you’re sitting, make sure your back is straight and not hunched over.

1. Seated spinal rotation While seated, cross your arms over your chest.

Grab your shoulders.

Rotate your upper body from the waist, turning gently from left to right as far as you can.

You should feel the tension on both sides of your lower back as it stretches out. 2. Posterior shoulder stretch Hold one arm across your body.

Pull your elbow into your chest.

You should feel your shoulder gently stretching. ALSO READ: 7 health benefits of stretching that will make you want to stretch every day 3. Shoulder shrugs Gently lift your shoulders.

Let them slowly fall.

You should feel the tension being released as your shoulders drop. 4. Shoulder extensions Stand up and stretch your arms out behind you.

Clasp your hands together and gently lift your arms.

You should feel the pressure in your shoulders ease off. Another variation you can try: Hold both arms above your head.

Link your hands with your palms facing upwards.

Reach as high as possible.

You should feel your shoulders stretching. ALSO READ: The best home workouts to do, according to your mood 5. Pectoral stretch Our local osteopath also advises you to focus on your posture away from the desk, to help alleviate tension. Grab a towel and roll it up.

On the floor, place the roll vertically along your spine, lay down, and stretch your arms out either side.

This should create a stretch in your pectoral muscles on your chest. “This puts the spine out of excessive flexion that you get from sitting hunched over a desk and allows you to open your chest muscles which get tight and shorten from holding your shoulders forward,” he explains. If all else fails, it’s the perfect excuse for more back massages from your partner.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.