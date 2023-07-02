5 spacious old freehold condos above 2,000 sq ft located in quieter estates

Continuing our search for big apartments that can accommodate multi-generation living, this week we look at five freehold apartments sized above 2,000 square feet.

One common theme of these five projects is that they are located in a quiet and tranquil environment, which is great for those who are looking for a reprise to come home and relax.

Now let's get on with the list of curated units this week!

1. Edelweiss Park Condo

$2,399,999

Three bedrooms and two bathrooms

Attribute Info Address 100 Flora Road Tenure Freehold Size 2,467 sq ft $PSF $972.84 psf Developer Tripartite Developers Pte Ltd TOP 2006

For families who want more outdoor space and a spacious liveable area, this unit in Edelweiss Park Condo could be a good choice for you.

Sized at 2,467 square feet, this penthouse unit is located in a tranquil and resort-themed project located near Upper Changi Road. Spanning across two levels, the upper floor is reserved as a roof terrace and the lower floor is for the living area and bedrooms.

This unit originally comes with three good-sized bedrooms and two bathrooms but the previous owners included a functional living room on the roof terrace, which could easily be converted into a fourth bedroom.

Additionally, they have a sheltered area on the upper floor, which is great for families who frequently host guests or need some sheltered space to enjoy the outdoors. Not to mention, it also gives some space for those who'd like to do some gardening.

Taking a look at the condo itself, I like that the landscaping is done rather well, with plenty of facilities that the residents can enjoy.

While it's not within close proximity to an MRT station (the nearest is a 1.5 kilometre walk to Tampines East MRT Station (Downtown line)), there are plenty of bus services for those who commute via public transport. It's also a short walk to Liv Changi, which has a supermarket and several eateries.

For families with schooling children, East Spring Primary School is within a one kilometre radius to Edelweiss Park

2. Casa Pasir Ris

$2,480,000

Three bedrooms and two bathrooms

Attribute Info Address 201 Jalan Loyang Besar Tenure 999-year Leasehold Size 2,411 sq ft $PSF $1,028.62 psf Developer Tat Lee Bank Land Limited TOP 1997

Located in a lush cul-de-sac in the quiet neighbourhood of Pasir Ris, Casa Pasir Ris is a low-rise and resort-themed project. The apartment is a duplex penthouse unit sized at 2,411 square feet and comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a roof terrace to enjoy unblocked views of Pasir Ris Beach.

For those who enjoy brightly lit homes, this apartment has long panels of full-height windows in the living room to allow plenty of natural light into the unit.

Furthermore, the unit has been recently renovated and comes with an open-concept kitchen that is equipped with plenty of built-in appliances that future owners can enjoy.

Seeing that it's a short walk or bike ride to Pasir Ris Beach, residents would have easy access to outdoor areas. It's also under a 15-minute walk to Downtown East and E!Avenue, which has plenty of eateries, two supermarkets, shopping options, education centres and even a cinema.

While Pasir Ris MRT Station (East-West line) is quite a distance away, there is a bus stop located right outside of the project which connects residents to Downtown East and even Pasir Ris Interchange.

Casuarina Primary School and Pasir Ris Primary School are located within a one kilometre radius, for those with schooling children.

3. The Park Vale

$3,800,000

Three bedrooms and four bathrooms

Attribute Info Address 4B Park Vale Tenure 999-year Leasehold Size 2,034 sq ft $PSF $1,868.24 psf Developer Euro-Asia Realty Pte Ltd TOP 1997

Nestled in the leafy neighbourhood of Bukit Timah and overlooking the serene Watten landed estate, The Park Vale is a good option for families who want to enjoy a central location without the city commotion.

Located in the low-rise residential block, this penthouse unit is sized at 2,034 square feet.

Personally, I like that this duplex does not have any roof terraces, which means that the entire apartment is purely sold as liveable space.

While it originally had four bedrooms, the previous owners combined two of the rooms on the upper level to create a bigger bedroom. This, of course, would be easily reconfigured back into its original layout.

Since this apartment is located on the highest floor, the room on the upper level has a higher ceiling height and uniquely-shaped windows to give the apartment a bit more character.

Taking a look at the common space, the dining area is spacious enough to fit a 10-seater dining set, which is ideal for families who frequently eat together.

The Park Vale is located around an 11-minute walk to Tan Kah Kee MRT Station (Downtown line) and is supported by various amenities nearby (although ideally you would own a car). This includes three shopping malls, such as Coronation, Kings Arcade and Crown Centre, along with various eateries in the shophouses nearby.

In terms of schools, it's within a kilometre radius of Nanyang Primary School and Raffles Girls' Primary School.

4. Mimosa Park

$2,900,000

Four bedrooms and three bathrooms

Attribute Info Address 53 Mimosa Road Tenure Freehold Size 2,153 sq ft $PSF $1,346.96 psf Developer Bukit Sembawang Estates Ltd TOP 1979

Overlooking the Mimosa landed enclave, Mimosa Park is within a short walking distance of Greenwich V, which has plenty of food options and a supermarket.

The apartment is a spacious single-storey unit sized at 2,153 square feet and comes with four good-sized bedrooms (of which three are ensuite) and three bathrooms. Additionally, it has generously sized common areas that are great for family get-togethers.

This unit also comes with two entrances which can be found in the main area and another at the back door located through the kitchen. The unit itself is well-lit with plenty of natural ventilation from the balcony area.

For those living with a helper, this unit comes with a big helper's room and WC, which can be found in the yard area.

The downside is that public transport is not the most accessible in the neighbourhood. Yio Chu Kang MRT Station (North-South line) is located quite a distance away, though there's the option to take the bus or a 1.8 kilometre walk to Fernvale LRT station. Clearly, this isn't a condo for those who don't drive.

5. Park East

$3,380,000

Three bedrooms and two bathrooms

Attribute Info Address 69 Jalan Tua Kong Tenure Freehold Size 2,077 sq ft $PSF $1,627.35 psf Developer City Developments Limited TOP 1994

Located in the vibrant Siglap neighbourhood, this unit in Park East is a ground-floor apartment that features three spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms and is sized at 2,077 square feet.

What makes this unit stand out is the spacious patio which is great for folks who enjoy a good amount of sun and space for gardening. The yard is also spacious enough to fit a washer, dryer and traditional drying area.

Additionally, the functional and squarish layout gives plenty of potential for this apartment to be renovated into a beautiful space to call home.

Apart from being located near the vibrant cafe scene and eateries along Upper East Coast Road, homeowners can choose to head to Bedok MRT Station (East-West line), which has Bedok Mall for groceries and dining options. The wet market and food centre located at 25A Chai Chee Road is also a 15-minute walk away.

In terms of schooling options, it's near Opera Estate Primary School, St. Stephen's School, Victoria School, St. Patrick's School and Temasek Junior College.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.