5 spots to visit for the most beautiful Christmas lights in Singapore

This year, you might not be able to travel overseas to see beautiful twinkling fairy lights and Christmas decorations, but that doesn’t mean you won’t be able to get into the festive spirit.

Check out these awesome Christmas lights in town to get you started from now till Dec 31:

1. Orchard Road

Christmas light-up on A Great Street returns to Orchard Road this year with the theme “Love This Christmas”.

Take in the white, gold and blue festive lights and brightly-lit snowflakes and mistletoe, complete with white and gold baubles lining trees and lampposts along the almost 3km-long boulevard from Tanglin Mall to Plaza Singapura.

And now for the first time ever, you can also virtually “drive” along Orchard Road. But if you’re out and about, don’t miss the glitter-coated reindeers, bright red hollies and huge blue ribbons on the Orchard-Paterson Road junction.

Also don’t miss Ion Orchard’s first-ever 20m-tall Magical Pinwheel Tree, symbolising life and resilience after the 2020 pandemic.

It boasts a unique interactive inner core decked out with over 250 sustainable pinwheels generating a dynamic light sequence lighting up in different sequences each time they are spun.

2. Christmas Wonderland

Christmas Wonderland is back for the 7th time now, but this year without its popular favourite attractions such as fake snow, carolling under the stars, European-inspired Christmas markets, carnival games and kiddy rides due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions.

What is available though is a stunning fairy tale world Walk of Lights installations at the Supertree Grove, with light tunnels and towering light sculptures.

There are a total of eight light installations, including the 17m-tall Spalliera, Path of Tranquillity, Cassa Armonica, and a festive concept display by Haagen-Dazs.

You can also choose to enjoy the Christmas Wonderland virtually too, with interactive video calls with Santa, snowball challenges, carnival game booths and performances.

3. Swarovski Christmas Tree at Raffles City

Lighting up Raffles City Shopping Centre on the bustling junction corner of Stamford Road and North Bridge Road stands a sparkling 15m tall Christmas tree decked out in some serious bling.

Inspired by the traditional Christmas trees in the Tyrolean Alps in Austria, Swarovski’s home base, the tree pays homage to the 125th anniversary of Swarovski with its dazzling display of crystals, fairy lights and raindrop icicle lights, complete with large brilliant snowflake crowning the top, and signature blue Swarovski boxes lining the base of the tree.

4. Poinsettia Wishes

Back again this year at Gardens by the Bay’s Flower Dome, soak in the real European Christmas spirit with the return of Poinsettia Wishes. This year’s highlight is the beautifully lit up replica of Gouda City Hall, an iconic landmark in the Netherlands, most popular for its annual Christmas light-up.

5. Sparkling Christmas @ Jewel

As with every year, the stunning Christmas lights at Jewel are hard to beat. Ditto for this year. Check out the Canopy Park with its Tunnel of Love and Light illuminations that constantly change colours, along with gorgeous sparkly festive decorations along its length.

Our favourite is the magical looking 16m-tall Christmas tree covered with gold and red baubles and a gold star. And don’t forget to visit Shiseido Forest Valley with its light snowfall and elegantly lit up trees.

