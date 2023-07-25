5-star Bangkok birthday bash: Socialite Kim Lim turns 32 with fireworks display and giant bouquet

Go big or go home, as the saying goes. And Kim Lim certainly went with the former.

Last Friday (July 21), the socialite threw a birthday party for the ages to celebrate her 32nd birthday.

For those of us who did not receive an invite, fret not. Kim provided a sneak peek of the glamorous occasion via her Instagram Stories on July 24.

When you're among the higher echelons of society, a birthday celebration is so much more than cake cutting and candle blowing.

To start, Kim's birthday party wasn't even in Singapore.

She invited her friends out to Bangkok, Thailand, and they congregated at Capella Bangkok, a five-star hotel.

It was a star-studded guest list with notable names including actor Glenn Yong, influencer Xiaxue and radio DJ Jean Danker.

Even a world-famous football icon dropped by (albeit, virtually) to pass Kim his well wishes.

"I'm sure they [friends and family] are spoiling you, which you deserve. Happy birthday. I'm sending lots of love from Miami," David Beckham said.

If that wasn't impressive enough, back in Capella Bangkok was a giant installation made for the birthday queen.

"Biggest bouquet ever," one of Kim's guests said, clearly impressed by what she saw.

But things were about to get even more enchanting.

While it's unclear if Kim has a liking for Coldplay's music, there was certainly a sky full of stars in the indoor reception.

At the outdoor reception sat a beautiful garden installation overlooking the Chao Phraya River.

Kim's guests were also treated to an elaborate fireworks display at night, and many were seen recording the special moment.

One can imagine that as the daughter of Peter Lim, a billionaire tycoon, Kim has lived a privileged life of private jets and high fashion.

However, she is also known for her philanthropic work. As reported by 8days, Kim has donated the money earned from reselling her bags to charities.

ALSO READ: Kandy Karnival: Inside heiress Kim Lim's 2-day Sentosa birthday bash with a bouncy castle, 10,000 toys and balloons

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.