$5 steaks at The Feather Blade for one day only to mark its fifth anniversary

Mark your calendars for March 18, especially if you're a steak lover.

Popular steakhouse The Feather Blade will be celebrating its fifth birthday by offering $5 steaks and $5 highballs at both its Tanjong Pagar and East Coast outlets.

On Tuesday (March 5), the steakhouse shared this exciting announcement to the delight of its fans.

The caption read: "It’s our way of saying thank you for being part of our journey."

Be prepared to queue as the promo is available for dinner walk-ins only from 6pm onwards.

While The Feather Blade urged diners to come hungry and thirsty, do note that each patron will only be entitled to one redemption each.

Inspired by London-based steakhouse Flat Iron, The Feather Blade comes with a reputation for providing quality steaks at affordable prices.

On its official website, the steakhouse proudly mentioned its ability to serve up alternative cuts, with the Feather Blade Steak ($23) being the obvious star of the show.

Other items on the menu include the Feather Blade Bowl ($28) and Steak Sando ($36).

But if you're keen on saving a few bucks, why not drop by on the evening of March 18 and snag yourself a scrumptious meal, all for $5.

Address: 61 Tanjong Pagar Road Singapore 088482, 225 East Coast Road Singapore 4289

Opening hours: 6pm onwards

