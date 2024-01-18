The Three Peacocks to leave Labrador Park after 6 years, enjoy their $39.90 buffet promotion before the move

After six years of calling Labrador Park home, The Three Peacocks will be moving to a new location.

Initially, in a post on Dec 10 last year, they announced that their last day would be on Dec 31.

And on Dec 20, they shared that they had extended their closing date to Jan 31 "due to popular demand".

However, in an update on Thursday (Jan 18), the restaurant revealed that this has been pushed forward to Jan 20 "due to unforeseen circumstances".

As of now, the restaurant has not revealed where their new location will be.

Enjoy their signature buffet for good prices

For the uninitiated, The Three Peacocks is one of the few outdoor buffet spots in Singapore where diners can feast on barbeque and hotpot-style seafood and meat.

To celebrate their last few days at Labrador Park, they're dropping the prices of their signature buffet.

From Mondays to Thursdays, adults can enjoy the buffet for just $39.90++, while kids can do so for $38.90++.

You can also opt to top up $3.90++ for free-flow soft drinks and juices.

On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, the buffet will cost $55.90++ for adults and $44.90++ for kids. Free-flow soft drinks and juices are included in the prices.

The dining time limit for three pax and less is two hours, while the dining time limit for four pax and more is two-and-a-half hours.

Interested diners can make their bookings here.

Address: 8 Port Rd, Labrador Park, Singapore 117540

Opening hours: Daily, 5pm to 10.30pm

