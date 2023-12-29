'It's a hard decision': Golden Mile Food Centre's oat milk stall Oatla closes and moves business online

Last June, Sam Tan opened Oatla at Golden Mile Food Centre.

Fast forward to early December this year, however, and the 38-year-old has had to make an announcement via Oatla's social media channels that there'd be a drastic change to the business.

The brick-and-mortar stall, selling additive-free oat milk drinks, has closed down.

"It is a hard decision, but it is a decision which we have to make in order to grow," the post read.

Oatla went on to thank its customers who've patronised the stall for the past 19 months.

No reasons behind the stall closure were provided.

AsiaOne has reached out to Sam for more information.

Although the physical stall has shut its doors, this isn't the end for Oatla.

Fans of the brand would be glad to hear that it's still business as usual. The difference is that it's operating online now.

"Do continue to support us yeah! Stay tuned, more updates on the way," Oatla mentioned.

As it has moved out of the hawker centre, customers can head to 301 Geylang Road to collect their orders but a pre-order has to be made first.

Only once a pre-order is confirmed will the walk-in collection be arranged.

If collection is something of a hassle, delivery orders would be the alternative.

This only applies to customers located near Golden Mile Food Centre, so do check with Oatla when placing the pre-order.

