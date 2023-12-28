Sunrise Traditional Coffee & Toast, popular coffee stall in CBD, shutters until further notice due to owner's health

Folks working in the central business district (CBD) will, unfortunately, now have one less option when it comes to buying their morning kopi.

Sunrise Traditional Coffee & Toast, located in Market Street Hawker Centre at Raffles Place, has taken a temporary break in operations, with no word yet on when it will reopen.

Iris Teo, the stall owners' daughter, broke the news on Facebook group Hawkers United - Dabao 2020 on Wednesday (Dec 27).

She mentioned that the coffee stall will be closed "till further notice", noting that it was due to health concerns.

"It pains us to inform that our parents, specifically aunty, [are] taking a break from work due to medical reasons," the post read.

The exact medical reasons were not disclosed in the post and a date for the stall's reopening was also not provided.

In announcing the temporary closure, Iris took the time to thank customers for their support.

Fans of Sunrise Traditional Coffee & Toast can still show their support during this time as the closure "will affect our family income", Iris told AsiaOne on Thursday.

Their coffee powder is available for purchase on Shopee and Lazada if you need your daily caffeine fix from them and can even be delivered to your doorstep.

One kilogramme of kopi powder from Sunrise Traditional Coffee & Toast will cost $19.49 via Shopee.

Being in the CBD area, the stall is known for its affordable breakfast items, such as red bean bun ($0.80) and lo mai gai ($1.60), and seeing long queues forming outside the stall is nothing out of the ordinary.

As one would expect, the coffee stall serves up the quintessential Singaporean breakfast — kaya toast, soft-boiled eggs alongside a cup of kopi.

Given the reasons behind this closure, we wish aunty a speedy recovery and that she's back to full health in no time.

Address: 88 Market St, #02-15, Singapore 048948

ALSO READ: Hong Kong-born dim sum chef closes popular Tampines stall after suffering fall

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.