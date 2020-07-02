8 things to do in JB that's not shopping, eating or getting a massage

[Updated]

When it comes to taking a break from Singapore's frenzied pace of life, we often turn to neighbouring Johor Bahru for a quick and easy getaway.

After all, not much planning is involved, especially if you're going to the usual haunts to shop, eat or get that much-needed massage to treat yo'self.

But if you find yourself frequenting the same malls, cafes or massage parlours, things might start to get a little boring even if you're going to different places all the time.

And if you're one of those who think those three things are all JB is good for, you'll be in for a surprise.

Next time you decide to cross the border, here are eight activities you can consider doing to spice up that quick jaunt.

FUN INDOOR PLAYGROUNDS

Need a breather from the daily chaos at home? A good way to keep your high-energy kiddos entertained while you take a break in JB is by bringing them to massive indoor playgrounds.