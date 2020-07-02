8 things to do in JB that's not shopping, eating or getting a massage

Joey Lee
Melissa Goh
AsiaOne

[Updated]

When it comes to taking a break from Singapore's frenzied pace of life, we often turn to neighbouring Johor Bahru for a quick and easy getaway.

After all, not much planning is involved, especially if you're going to the usual haunts to shop, eat or get that much-needed massage to treat yo'self.

But if you find yourself frequenting the same malls, cafes or massage parlours, things might start to get a little boring even if you're going to different places all the time.

And if you're one of those who think those three things are all JB is good for, you'll be in for a surprise.

Next time you decide to cross the border, here are eight activities you can consider doing to spice up that quick jaunt.

FUN INDOOR PLAYGROUNDS

Need a breather from the daily chaos at home? A good way to keep your high-energy kiddos entertained while you take a break in JB is by bringing them to massive indoor playgrounds.

Most of the malls in JB have playgrounds that have various themes and challenges where they can solve puzzles while going through obstacle courses. 

Though not free, it's a small price to pay — fees would be slightly less than what it would normally cost in Singapore, and guaranteed to make both parents and kids happy. 

VISIT THE FARMS

In land-scarce Singapore, there aren't many farms to visit. Thankfully, we can cross over to our neighbouring city to experience the farm life, just a little under two hours from the checkpoint.

One of them is the UK Farm Kluang, which has unending fields where sheep freely roam about and graze on the grass. 

There's also a lavender field to spruce up your Instagram feed.

Where: Address: Plot 8, Project Pertanian Moden Kluang, KM13 Jalan Batu Pahat, 86000 Kluang, Johor, Malaysia

SING KARAOKE 

Belt out to the latest tunes at a KTV sesh that will cost you a fraction of the price in Singapore. The song selections are sometimes more updated than at Singapore's KTV joints and you can expect better service and amenities too.

Neway Karaoke Box, located in City Square Mall, is a family-friendly chain that offers singing and lunch packages from as low as RM19 (S$6.38).  

The Rhythm in Mount Austin offers hot pot in the KTV rooms to satisfy both your tummy and love for singing for just RM32 per pax.

Where: 

  • Neway Karaoke Box: Johor Bahru City Square, Lot M5-01, Level 5, 106-108, Jalan Wong Ah Fook, City Square, 80000 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia
  • The Rhythm: Johor Bahru City Square, Lot M5-01, Level 5, 106-108, Jalan Wong Ah Fook, City Square, 80000 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia

GET A NEW LOOK

If you're living in Singapore, here's a bonafide lifehack: taking all your grooming needs across the border may aid in keeping your bank account numbers looking healthy.

Flip your luscious locks as you exit the salon without making a dent in your wallet, thanks to our currency being three times as strong.

Also, why settle for a basic snip in the most expensive city to live in, when you can be treated like royalty for a fraction of the price in JB?

While you're there, you can make your Princess Diaries dreams come true and go for the whole makeover shebang.

via GIPHY

Yes, we're talking nails, eyelashes and the works. There's no lack of grooming centres near the Causeway so stretch your dollar by getting it done there instead.

PIMP YOUR RIDE

If you're not afraid of driving into JB instead of taking public transport, consider getting a makeover for your ride while you're having one yourself.

A quick paint touch-up? Or perhaps a simple wash and polish? It'll be much cheaper to get one done in JB compared to Singapore, at least in my experience.

While you're giving your four-wheeled baby some love, why not buy a few car accessories to zhng or upgrade the interior as well?

That being said, we're not outright recommending you do repair or maintenance services to your car in case you break your warranty. Nor are we condoning illegal modifications to make your car go faster or "look better".

Stay on the correct side of the law, people.

WATCH A CHEAP MOVIE

Hate getting stuck in the Causeway jam back to Singapore? Us too.

Here's a trick a friend taught me to get around it.

Instead of waiting it out and torturing your bladder, catch a late night movie instead and snooze comfortably in the cinema while the checkpoint line dissipates.

It's unlikely that the queue to go back at 2am will be as bad compared to going home in the evening and getting caught with the after-dinner crowd. 

Movie tickets at City Square Mall's mmCineplexes go as cheap as RM6 (S$2) if they're on promotion and weekend prices for shows are almost the same as weekday prices in Singapore.

If you're going over to JB soon, you can check out some deals at mmCineplexes here.

HAVE AN ADVENTURE

Ready for an adventure with friends that won't break your bank?

Less than half an hour away from Woodlands checkpoint is a three-in-one adventure park that will satisfy even the biggest thrill seekers.

Say yes to giant water slides, a suspended obstacle course (with 51 elements!), a trampoline park, an ice-skating rink and even a drift cart race course at Austin Heights Water and Adventure Park.

View this post on Instagram

Initial D... almost.

A post shared by Francis Lim (@cyberquinn) on

View this post on Instagram

a pool of joyful

A post shared by aimihazira 🕊 (@_aimihaziraaa) on

The park is open daily but if you're short on time, passes for each park can be bought individually from RM25 to RM80. If you're saving money though, consider getting an annual pass instead and bring your friends or family in whenever you like!

Where: Austin Heights Water and Adventure Park
Address: No. 71, Jalan Austin Heights 8/1, Taman Mount Austin, 81100 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia
Website: https://www.funtime.my/

TAKE "REVENGE' ON YOUR FRIENDS

Looking to relieve some stress and address some grievances between friends? What about letting it all out over a little paintball competition?

Next time your boss suggests a team-building activity, perhaps you'll want to consider getting down and dirty with your colleagues as a way to bond? No? Just me? Okay.

In case you're the boss and looking for an outdoor-sy place to t̶o̶r̶t̶u̶r̶e foster teamwork among your employees, here are two places that will fit the bill.

Where: O.L.A Park Tebrau
Address: PTD 114143 Jalan Desa Tebrau Taman Desa Tebrau 81100 Johor Bahru Malaysia

Where: Dynamic Paintball Johor
Address: jalan lengkok resak, UTM SKUDAI, 80990 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia

Do call ahead or drop them a message online to confirm your arrival beforehand -- we read that walk-ins are on a "try your luck" basis as they may be shorthanded.

So there you have it. Here are five things to do in JB that you can slot in between your shopping, eating or massage sessions.

Know of any interesting spots in JB or fun things to do? Let us know!

This article was first published in July, 2019.

joeylee@asiaone.com, melissagoh@asiaone.com

More about
Travel and leisure Johor Baru travel tips In Case You Missed It

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Outbreak alert upped to Orange as more cases surface with no known links; more measures in force
Coronavirus: Outbreak alert upped to Orange as more cases surface with no known links
Singaporean actor Hugo Ng could consider buying a house here because of his son
Singaporean actor Hugo Ng could consider buying a house here because of his son
Suhaimi Yusof, 50, says zumba got him teased for &#039;mixing around with young girls&#039;
Suhaimi Yusof, 50, says zumba got him teased for 'mixing around with young girls'
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
NEA puts out list of household cleaning products that are effective against the Wuhan virus
NEA puts out list of household cleaning products that are effective against the Wuhan virus
Wuhan virus: Shanmugam rails against racist Facebook post made by local religious teacher
Wuhan virus: Shanmugam rails against racist Facebook post made by local religious teacher
Model Ming Xi gets $89 million mansion as &#039;reward&#039; for having Mario Ho&#039;s son: Reports
Model Ming Xi gets $89 million mansion as 'reward' for having Mario Ho's son: Reports
I ended a 10-year relationship after he said he cheated on me
I ended a 10-year relationship after he said he cheated on me
Here&#039;s an online map that pinpoints Wuhan virus infection cases in Singapore
Here's an online map that pinpoints Wuhan virus infection cases in Singapore
Can Singapore share? Netizens lambast Singapore group By2 for &#039;sweeping up&#039; face masks here to give China
Can Singapore share? Netizens lambast By2 for 'sweeping up' face masks here to give China
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Fun, free activities in Singapore this weekend: Chatuchak Night Market, concert at MBS &amp; more
Fun, free activities in Singapore this weekend: Chatuchak Night Market, concert at MBS & more

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

8 things to do in JB that&#039;s not shopping, eating or getting a massage
8 things to do in JB that's not shopping, eating or getting a massage
Milksha giving out free disinfectant, $2 Daiso face mask and other deals this week
Milksha giving out free disinfectant, $2 Daiso face mask and other deals this week
Snacc Attacc: We try tteokbokki flavoured nuts, ramyeon potato chips and other interesting Korean snacks
Snacc Attacc: We try tteokbokki flavoured nuts, ramyeon potato chips and other interesting Korean snacks
Make your own DIY hand sanitizer
Make your own DIY hand sanitizer

Home Works

Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 things to do in JB that&#039;s not shopping, eating or getting a massage
8 things to do in JB that's not shopping, eating or getting a massage
Wuhan virus: Malaysian hospital draws flak for asking about travel to Singapore and Sabah
Wuhan virus: Malaysian hospital draws flak for asking about travel to Singapore and Sabah
Good Samaritans hold series of surgical mask giveaways at Punggol MRT, next one on Feb 8
Wuhan virus: Couple in Punggol gives out thousands of surgical masks
&#039;Your grandfather&#039;s road ah?&#039;: E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath
'Your grandfather's road ah?': E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath

SERVICES