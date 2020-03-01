Fun indoor playgrounds in JB malls to spoil your kids silly

When you're done cafe hopping and have exhausted the list of things to do in Johor Bahru with your family, why not spend some time with the kids by at a place they’re sure to enjoy — indoor playgrounds.

We're not talking about the small play areas in malls that can keep the kids occupied for 20 minutes tops, but those that are packed with unending slides, obstacle courses and challenging puzzles to solve.

With so many old and new malls to explore in JB, indoor playgrounds are aplenty and they come with different themes and activities that will please every kid.

Best thing is, it will cost you less than what it normally would in Singapore, thanks to the favourable exchange rate.



So the next time you mention going into JB, expect the kids to jump for joy — even if it means enduring the snaking lines at customs or braving the jams.

MILKYWAY PLAYSPACE INDOOR PLAYGROUND, PARADIGM MALL

Introducing the FUTURE of technology to your young ones and have all the FUN at the same time! Perfect way to build... Posted by Milky Way Play Space on Monday, 23 December 2019

Treat the kids to some learning fun at the Milkyway Playspace Indoor Playground in Paradigm Mall. The space-themed playground introduces Virtual Reality (VR) to the kids with VR games and a 9D VR Coaster.

Apart from VR games, there are obstacle courses to overcome at the Tiger Cub Road, and giant building blocks at the Puzzle Land to unlock their creativity.

Price: RM85 (S$27.97)

Where: Jalan Bertingkat Skudai, Taman Bukit Mewah, 81200 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia,

KIDDOMO DISCOVERY, R&F MALL

Kiddomo Discovery is located in R&F Mall and has 15 activity stations suited for those aged two to 15 years old. Kids below the age of two enter for free!

The stations include Heroes Station, Discovery Station, Fitness Station, Performance Station, Magic Station, Baby Gym and more, allowing kiddos to learn through play.

Within the indoor playground is a cafe for kids and parents to take a break and fuel up in between playtime. There's also a locker room, nursing room and washroom within the playground.

The entire premises is cleaned thrice a day and kids and parents are required to wear socks for hygiene purposes.

Price:

Weekdays: Kids aged two and above - RM55, Kiddomo VIP - RM45, Guardians - RM15, Babies and seniors - Free

Weekends, Public holidays, School holidays: Kids aged two and above - RM65, Kiddomo VIP - RM55, Guardians - RM15, Babies and seniors - Free

Where: R&F Mall #02-86b Mercu 1, Jalan Tanjing Puteri 1, R&F Tanjung Puteri

80300 Johor Bahru, Johor Malaysia; Open 10am to 10pm daily

ENERG X PARK, SUNWAY BIG BOX JB

Recently opened in Dec, 2019, the Sunway Big Box JB is the first retail hybrid park in Malaysia and it's a 25-minute drive from JB City Centre.

The warehouse concept mall boasts over 100 retail and F&B stores, including the EnerG X Park for the adventurous kids and kids at heart.

Featuring a Ninja Obstacle Course, Zip Line, Hado Augmented Reality (AR) Dodgeball, Rope Course and more, they will put your limits to the test.

Price: Two hours - RM48, Three hours - RM58, Unlimited - RM68, AR Dodgeball - RM25 per hour

Where: Sunway Iskandar, Persiaran Medini 5, 79250 Nusajaya, Johor, Malaysia

KIDDYTOPIA, MID VALLEY SOUTHKEY



Kiddytopia at Mid Valley SouthKey is another indoor playground in JB that just recently opened in November 2019.

There are toddler cars and tricycles where kids can navigate the roads that wind through the playground and learn to read traffic signs while they play.

Complete with obstacle courses, giant building blocks, spiral slides, a rainbow slide that plunges right into a ball pit, and an in-house cafe, the kids will be begging you to extend their playtime.

Parents enter for FREE! Come and join the fun in Kiddytopia Mid Valley Southkey this school holiday! Fret not, we clean... Posted by Kiddytopia on Saturday, 21 December 2019

Price:

Weekday Whole Day Pass (multiple entries): Six to 23 months - RM20, two to 12 years old - RM38, two free entries for parents or guardians per family, additional RM5 per guardian.

Weekends including public and school holidays: Six to 23 months - RM30, two to 12 years old - RM48, two free entries for parents or guardians per family, additional RM5 per guardian.

Where: TM-042 & 043, Level 4, Mid Valley, Persiaran Southkey 1, Southkey, 81100 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia; Open 10am to 10pm daily

FANPEKKA, AEON TEBRAU CITY

Fanpekka is the first Finnish conceptual indoor theme park in Malaysia that's designed to resemble a small Nordic town.

Modelled after the Finnish education system that uses learning by play to solve problems and hone communication skills, kids are whisked into a playground that requires them to use their creativity and imagination to navigate through the various stations.

They'll have to waddle through the ball pit and slide from ships to survive the Lesten Ocean, and play a part in the Leikkimokki town by roleplaying as shopkeepers to tend the stalls.

Price: RM74 for one child (RM62) and one adult (RM12), RM12 per additional adult

Where: Persiaran Desa Tebrau, Taman Desa Tebrau, 81100 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia; Open 10am to 10pm daily

LOVEYOYO, BELETIME DANGA BAY