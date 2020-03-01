Fun indoor playgrounds in JB malls to spoil your kids silly

PHOTO: Facebook/Kiddytopia
Melissa Goh
Melissa Goh
AsiaOne

When you're done cafe hopping and have exhausted the list of things to do in Johor Bahru with your family, why not spend some time with the kids by at a place they’re sure to enjoy — indoor playgrounds. 

We're not talking about the small play areas in malls that can keep the kids occupied for 20 minutes tops, but those that are packed with unending slides, obstacle courses and challenging puzzles to solve. 

With so many old and new malls to explore in JB, indoor playgrounds are aplenty and they come with different themes and activities that will please every kid.

Best thing is, it will cost you less than what it normally would in Singapore, thanks to the favourable exchange rate. 

So the next time you mention going into JB, expect the kids to jump for joy — even if it means enduring the snaking lines at customs or braving the jams.

MILKYWAY PLAYSPACE INDOOR PLAYGROUND, PARADIGM MALL

Introducing the FUTURE of technology to your young ones and have all the FUN at the same time! Perfect way to build...

Posted by Milky Way Play Space on Monday, 23 December 2019

Treat the kids to some learning fun at the Milkyway Playspace Indoor Playground in Paradigm Mall. The space-themed playground introduces Virtual Reality (VR) to the kids with VR games and a 9D VR Coaster.

Apart from VR games, there are obstacle courses to overcome at the Tiger Cub Road, and giant building blocks at the Puzzle Land to unlock their creativity.

Posted by Milky Way Play Space on Friday, 20 December 2019

Price: RM85 (S$27.97)
Where: Jalan Bertingkat Skudai, Taman Bukit Mewah, 81200 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia, 

KIDDOMO DISCOVERY, R&F MALL

Posted by Kiddomo Innovation Centre on Thursday, 30 May 2019

Kiddomo Discovery is located in R&F Mall and has 15 activity stations suited for those aged two to 15 years old. Kids below the age of two enter for free!

The stations include Heroes Station, Discovery Station, Fitness Station, Performance Station, Magic Station, Baby Gym and more, allowing kiddos to learn through play. 

Within the indoor playground is a cafe for kids and parents to take a break and fuel up in between playtime. There's also a locker room, nursing room and washroom within the playground. 

The entire premises is cleaned thrice a day and kids and parents are required to wear socks for hygiene purposes. 

Price:

  • Weekdays: Kids aged two and above - RM55, Kiddomo VIP - RM45, Guardians - RM15, Babies and seniors - Free
  • Weekends, Public holidays, School holidays: Kids aged two and above - RM65, Kiddomo VIP - RM55, Guardians - RM15, Babies and seniors - Free

Where: R&F Mall #02-86b Mercu 1, Jalan Tanjing Puteri 1, R&F Tanjung Puteri
80300 Johor Bahru, Johor Malaysia; Open 10am to 10pm daily

ENERG X PARK, SUNWAY BIG BOX JB

Recently opened in Dec, 2019, the Sunway Big Box JB is the first retail hybrid park in Malaysia and it's a 25-minute drive from JB City Centre.

The warehouse concept mall boasts over 100 retail and F&B stores, including the EnerG X Park for the adventurous kids and kids at heart. 

Featuring a Ninja Obstacle Course, Zip Line, Hado Augmented Reality (AR) Dodgeball, Rope Course and more, they will put your limits to the test.

Price: Two hours -  RM48, Three hours - RM58, Unlimited - RM68, AR Dodgeball - RM25 per hour 
Where: Sunway Iskandar, Persiaran Medini 5, 79250 Nusajaya, Johor, Malaysia

KIDDYTOPIA, MID VALLEY SOUTHKEY

Posted by Kiddytopia on Monday, 2 December 2019

Kiddytopia at Mid Valley SouthKey is another indoor playground in JB that just recently opened in November 2019. 

There are toddler cars and tricycles where kids can navigate the roads that wind through the playground and learn to read traffic signs while they play.

Complete with obstacle courses, giant building blocks, spiral slides, a rainbow slide that plunges right into a ball pit, and an in-house cafe, the kids will be begging you to extend their playtime. 

Parents enter for FREE! Come and join the fun in Kiddytopia Mid Valley Southkey this school holiday! Fret not, we clean...

Posted by Kiddytopia on Saturday, 21 December 2019

Price:

  • Weekday Whole Day Pass (multiple entries): Six to 23 months - RM20, two to 12 years old - RM38, two free entries for parents or guardians per family, additional RM5 per guardian.
  • Weekends including public and school holidays: Six to 23 months - RM30, two to 12 years old - RM48, two free entries for parents or guardians per family, additional RM5 per guardian.

Where: TM-042 & 043, Level 4, Mid Valley, Persiaran Southkey 1, Southkey, 81100 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia; Open 10am to 10pm daily

FANPEKKA, AEON TEBRAU CITY

Fanpekka is the first Finnish conceptual indoor theme park in Malaysia that's designed to resemble a small Nordic town.

Modelled after the Finnish education system  that uses learning by play to solve problems and hone communication skills, kids are whisked into a playground that requires them to use their creativity and imagination to navigate through the various stations.

They'll have to waddle through the ball pit and slide from ships to survive the Lesten Ocean, and play a part in the Leikkimokki town by roleplaying as shopkeepers to tend the stalls. 

Price: RM74 for one child (RM62) and one adult (RM12), RM12 per additional adult

Where: Persiaran Desa Tebrau, Taman Desa Tebrau, 81100 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia; Open 10am to 10pm daily

LOVEYOYO, BELETIME DANGA BAY

LoveYoyo has opened its first outlet outside of China in Beletime Danga Bay, and it is the first snow-themed park in JB.

Kiddos will get to play with real snow, build a snowman and have their first snow fight, all without having to break the bank and travel far away to a temperate climate.

Besides tumbling in the snow, they can play at the Ocean Ball Pool, Super Big Slide, Climbing Tree, Happy Shachi, Cosplay Stage, which will keep the kids entertained for hours on end.

Take your beloved child right here and have fun all day ✨马上带着您最爱的孩子来我们这里玩乐学习一整天吧🎡 🏰LOVE YOYO 乐悠游 🏰 📍G90 shopping mall...

Posted by Loveyoyo on Tuesday, 31 December 2019

Price: 

  • Snow World Playground: Standard/Season Card - RM49, VIP Card - RM19
  • Snow House: Standard/Season Card - RM19 for 25 minutes, VIP Card - RM19 unlimited time

Where: No.01-01, Shopping Mall Ground Floor, Bay Point Persiaran Danga Perdana Country Garden, Danga Bay, 80200 Johor Bahru, Johor, 10am to 10pm, Daily

TIRAM INDOOR WATER PARK, TODAY'S MALL ULU TIRAM

Takda plan harini ? Haa ! Apa kata bawa anak-anak gelongsor di Tiram Indoor Waterpark. Cari je kami di Tingkat LG, Today's Mall Ulu Tiram. ( bersebelahan eskalator Food Court). Nak parking pon senang tau. 😁

Posted by Tiram Indoor Waterpark on Monday, 15 July 2019

Rain or shine, the family can have a splashing good time at the Tiram Indoor Water Park in Today's Mall Ulu Tiram.

The indoor water playground features a sea world-themed Wet Park, a pirate-themed Dry Park and a Party Room. 

The Wet Park is decorated with sea creatures peeking out of the water, man-made caves and a giant slide to swoosh down, while the Dry Park is complete with obstacle courses, a playground, ball pit and trampolines.

Tiada limit masa ? Eh biar betul . 😱 Dah bayar nak keluar masuk dalam satu hari pon boleh . Wow Menariknya ! Pagi...

Posted by Tiram Indoor Waterpark on Monday, 15 July 2019

Price: Kids - RM20, Adults - RM14.70, Senior Citizen (60 years old and above) RM10
Where: LG, Today's Mall, Jalan Kota Tinggi, 81800 Ulu Tiram, Johor, Malaysia; Open 1030am to 10pm daily

JUNIOR F1, AEON MALL BANDAR DATO' ONN

Get ready to start the race! Even toddlers can sit on passenger seat to enjoy the thrill of speed. No idea for children...

Posted by Junior F1 on Thursday, 18 January 2018

If you have a budding Lewis Hamilton at home, bring him or her down to the Junior F1 in Aeon Mall Bandar Dato' Onn. 

There are plenty of electric cars for them to choose from to zoom down the indoor race tracks. Fret not, the kids will be under close supervision to ensure their safety.

Price: RM30, F1 Racing - RM13 for 10 minutes.
Where: 3, Jln Dato' Onn 3, Bandar Dato Onn, 81100 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia

UTOPIA JUNGLE WORLD, AEON MALL BANDAR DATO' ONN

Posted by Utopia Jungle World on Friday, 29 November 2019

The Utopia Jungle World is the biggest indoor edutainment park in JB, which is also located in Aeon Mall Bandar Dato' Onn.

The indoor playground is designed with activities and stations for all ages, including a Ball Pool, Bumper Car, an AR Slide and Balloon House.

Posted by Utopia Jungle World on Friday, 29 November 2019


Where: Paradigm mall johor bahru 1F13-13A, Jalan Bertingkat Skudai, 81200 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia

