5 things to do in Singapore this week: Aug 2 to 8, 2021

Leading up to National Day, look forward to a variety of events that will brighten up your days as we ride out the Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) together.

From catchy disco music you can dance to at home to magic shows, and even debute collaboration between two of Singapore’s art powerhouses, everyone is going all-out to commerate Singapore’s 56th birthday.

Groove to Staying Alive: The Crowd Funding Campaign by A Phat Cat Collective

If you miss the flashing lights and catchy beats of Singapore’s nightlife scene, check out Staying Alive: The Crowd Funding Campaign.

In light of Phase 2 (Heightened Alert), A Phat Cat Collective has kickstarted a crowd funding campaign to counter the effects the pandemic had on the nightlife and entertainment industry and spotlight the ongoing struggles they continue to face.

Events like Day Trip Sundaze, featuring local DJs Shigeki, EJ Missy and Toppings, promises to give you a midday musical day trip with a three-hour back-to-back track of house and disco music.

Staying Alive: The Crowd Funding Campaign will commence from July 28, 2021 until dine-in resumes, donate here. Day Trip Sundaze goes live Aug 8, 2021 at 3pm – 6pm. For more details, click here.

A Thousand Ways: Part III – An Assembly by Arts House Limited

Obie Award-winning theatremakers, 600 HIGHWAYMEN, have created a quietly radical response to this new world with A Thousand Ways.

A three-part performance in which you are the actor and the audience, this immersive production allows participants to explore the fine line between distance and proximity. Taking place over several months, each instalment presents a new chance at making contact with a stranger.

A Thousand Ways: Part III – An Assembly will be performed at 1 Esplanade Dr, Singapore 038981, p. +6568288377. Available from Aug 5, 2021 – Aug 7, 2021, tickets start at $35.

ALSO READ: Theatre review: Playing The Hand, a virtual magic show by Singapore's youngest illusionist duo

Sweat it out at the Decathlon Sports Fest 2021

Challenge yourself at the virtual Decathlon Sports Fest 2021 with ten sports challenges they put forth for participants. Feel your muscles burn as you run in the 5.6km Virtual Run, or celebrate National Day this year by taking part in the SG56 Football Challenge.

You can even deck yourself out in full Decathlon apparel and upload your photos to stand a chance to walk away with a $25 Decathlon gift card. Furthermore, stand to win attractive prizes and exclusive merchandise when you complete the challenges.

Decathlon Sports Fest 2021 will held from July 24, 2021 – Aug 8, 2021. The 5.6km Virtual Run is valid from from July 24, 2021 – Aug 6, 2021. SG56 Football Challenge is valid from July 31, 2021 – Aug 6, 2021.

Mind-boggling illusions with Singapore’s youngest magic duo in Play The Hand

Hilarious, charming, and mind-bending, Play The Hand promises to have you breathless with laughter as you witness magical feats from Singapore’s youngest illusionists, Darren & Jerryl.

Bringing the mischief and whimsy of magic from their living room to yours, audiences can expect illusions and clever sleights of hand interwoven with vignettes of personal stories. Those in Singapore will even receive a mysterious package upon getting an email confirmation from Esplanade.

Flipside 2021: Playing the Hand will be performed online on weekends from Aug 6 – Aug 15, at 4pm and 8pm slots. Tickets are $30, purchase here.

The Rhythm of Us presents the meeting of dance and music

The product of the exciting debut collaboration between Singapore Dance Theatre (SDT) and the Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO), The Rhythm of Us is a three-piece lyrical journey created in remembrance of the transcendence of music and dance.

Audiences can expect to see new choreography and composition from two of Singapore’s most celebrated arts companies. This collaboration is a testament to hope and the indomitable spirit of the arts.

The Rhythm of Us will be performed at 1 Esplanade Dr, Singapore 038981, p. +6568288377. Available from Aug 7, 2021 – Aug 8, 2021, tickets start at $68.

ALSO READ: What to do this weekend (July 30 to Aug 1)

This article was first published in City Nomads.