What to do this weekend (July 30 to Aug 1)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Urban Arts Adventures at Hall of Fame @ Kampong Gelam

Pay a visit to Hall of Fame @ Kampong Gelam, where you can get artsy with a series of newly launched activities themed around urban art and home-grown artists.

Unleash your inner artist through a counter-culture street art workshop where you'll stencil, letter and even spray paint your own canvas to take home, or be enthralled by walking tours that capture the vibrant history and heritage of Kampong Gelam's colourful street art. You can even tour the streets in a vintage Vespa sidecar to explore the district from a truly unique perspective.

2. Last chance to visit Dale Chihuly: Glass in Bloom

If you haven't seen this gorgeous exhibition or want to visit it one last time, this weekend is your last chance to do so. Dale Chihuly: Glass in Bloom, which features over 100 sculptures by renowned blown glass artist Dale Chihuly, ends its run this Sunday (1 August), so be sure to pay it a visit before then.

Till Aug 1, 2021 Find out more here

3. ACM Adventures: Hats Off to You!

Help your kids embrace their creative side with ACM Adventures: Hats Off To You!, a series of programmes revolving around the world of scholarly pursuits. You can catch an online storytelling session about Ma Liang and his magic paintbrush, watch a thrilling livestreamed drama performance that brings to life the ancient myth of Pan Gu and how he created the five great mountains of China, try out a DIY craft activity to create your own mandarin's summer hat and more.

Till Aug 28, 2021 Find out more here

4. Kids Club Storytelling: Peter Rabbit and The Farmer

Catch a lively retelling of children's book author Beatrix Potter's classic, The Tale of Peter Rabbit, this weekend. As part of Gateway Arts Kids Club's free storytelling programme, Peter Rabbit and The Farmer tells the story of a mischievous young rabbit named Peter who runs afoul of Farmer McGregor when he tries to steal carrots from McGregor's farm.

In-venue session on 31 Jul 2021, 10.30 am Online stream available 31 July to 6 August 2021 Find out more here

5. The Families, Out of Law

Add a dash of culture to your weekend by checking out The Families, Out of Law, a group exhibition by contemporary art gallery Hatch Art Project.

Showcasing a collection of works by internationally acclaimed artists living and working in Singapore, Indonesia, the USA, and Vietnam, this exhibition delves into the nuances found in under-represented family structures that fall outside the mould of the nuclear family dynamic, including refugee, LGBTQ+ and immigrant families.

Till Aug 14, 2021 Find out more here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.