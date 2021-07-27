5 things to do in Singapore this week: July 26 to Aug 1

Filled with accolades of revolutionary works , this week boasts a variety of things to see and do in Singapore. Learn more about the legacy of one of history’s most celebrated male ballet dancers or step into the subconscious of a bold and controversial Balinese artist as she takes back her agency through her art.

Aside from art and music, be sure to watch out for dinosaurs on your daily run with the new Jurassic Park AR experience.

1. The Families, Out of Law presents Illuminating Works

An collection of works by internationally acclaimed artists living and working in Singapore, Indonesia, the USA, and Vietnam, The Families, Out of Law explores nuances in different types of under-represented families, including refugees, LGBTQ+ and immigrant families.

Artists Eduardo Enrique, Iqi Qoror, Leonard Suryajaya, and Nguyen Quoc Dzung seek to illuminate the plight of those who have been rendered invisible due to systemic injustices, broaching an important subject through art.

The Families, Out of Law is located at Hatch Art Project, 7 Yong Siak Street, Singapore 168644, p. +6565130350. Open Tue-Sat 10am –7pm, Sun 10am – 5pm. Closed Mon. The exhibition will run from July 10, 2021 – Aug 14, 2021, admission is free.

2. DANCE: A Tribute to Rudolf Nureyev showcases a stunning repertoire costumes

Alliance Française de Singapour brings the works of Soviet-born Rudolf Nureyev to Singapore in their exhibition DANCE: A Tribute to Rudolf Nureyev. One of the best classical ballet dancers in the world, he starred in classics like Swan Lake, Giselle, and La Bayadère, leaving a legacy of passion and grace.

The exhibition will, for the first time, be showcasing 14 costumes from Nureyev’s signature ballets. Also look forward to a series of talks, workshops, and conferences to inspire a deeper understanding of the evolution of ballet and its role in the cultural landscape of France.

DANCE: A Tribute to Rudolf Nureyev is located at 1 Sarkies Rd, Singapore 258130, p. +6567378422. Open Mon-Fri 8.30am – 7.15pm, Sat 8.30am – 5.45pm. Closed Sun. The exhibition will run from July 15, 2021 – Sept 15, 2021, Admission is free.

3. Get Fit with Jurassic World RUN! Asia Pacific 2021

PHOTO: Jurassic World Run

If you have ever wondered how you’d fare if you were being chased by a dinosaur, Jurassic World RUN! Asia Pacific 2021 has the answer. Much like the protagonists of Jurassic World, players are tasked with the mission of escaping Isla Nublar during an outbreak.

Through immersive AR technology, players will encounter their favourite dinosaurs from Jurassic World as they complete distances of 5km, 10km, or 21km. Folks that complete their run will receive a medal and merchandise like exclusive t-shirts.

Jurassic World RUN! Asia Pacific 2021 will be held from July 26, 2021 – Sept 30, 2021. Entrance fees start at S$35 and players are required to download the MOVE app available in the Apple Store and Google Play Store.

4. Gusti Ayu Kadek Murniasih: Shards Of My Dreams That Remain In My Consciousness

PHOTO: Gajah Gallery

Gajah Gallery is presenting a comprehensive tribute to the late Balinese artist I Gusti Ayu Kadek Murniasih in the solo exhibition, Gusti Ayu Kadek Murniasih: Shards Of My Dreams That Remain In My Consciousness.

Unveiling over 50 paintings and sculptures that span the artist’s prolific decade-long career, this showcase highlights of the controversial works that shocked the Balinese community with their frank depiction of the female body, sexuality, strange and wild creatures, and vivid dreams.

Powerful and revolutionary, her artworks help women everywhere reclaim their agency.

Gusti Ayu Kadek Murniasih: Shards Of My Dreams That Remain In My Consciousness is located at 39 Keppel Rd, #03-04, Singapore 089065, p. +6567374202. Open Mon-Fri 11am – 7pm, Sat-Sun 12pm – 6pm. The exhibition will run from July 15, 2021 – Aug 15, 2021, admission is free. The exhibition is also available online.

5. Groove to Jazz in July at the Esplanade, Singapore

Jazz in July is back for its 14th rendition, this time featuring over 40 Singapore-based jazz bands as they perform famous jazz classics alongside original compositions at the Esplanade.

Under Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) restrictions, the live performances have been cancelled but the show goes on with the daily live-streaming of jazz to your living room till July 31, 2021.

The line-up is unveiled weekly, so this Monday, look forward to Maya Nova’s JAZZ COLOURED STORIES for unrecorded, original songs and compositions written in recent years.

Jazz in July is located at 1 Esplanade Dr, Singapore 038981, p. +6568288377. For more information and for the livestream, visit their website.

This article was first published in City Nomads.