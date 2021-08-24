5 things to do in Singapore this week: Aug 23 to 29, 2021

With Covid-19 restrictions easing up in Singapore, our social calendar is looking lively again. From bookstore pop-ups to ballets to wine-fuelled creative workshops, here are some of the much-missed events that you might want to catch this week.

Calling out to all book lovers: Epigram Bookshop Pop-up

Fan of a good book and a hot cuppa? Award-winning Singaporean publisher Epigram Books brings a five-month pop-up book store with complimentary coffee from the local capsule coffee machine brand, Morning.

In spite of business going through a rough patch this pandemic, the passionate supporter of the local arts continue their commitment to cultivating the local literary scene by hosting a wide variety of homegrown titles at this pop-up, available on a pay-what-you-wish format.

The Epigram Bookshop Pop-up is located at the Looksee Looksee space by The Lo & Behold Group, at 267 Beach Road, Singapore 199545, from 11am to 10pm daily.

Drink-a-doodle-draw: Flipping Creative Hour

What makes a good wine bar? Wide selection of wine, Good quality wine, Best wine maker. Be sure to head down to Frenchie... Posted by Frenchie Wine Bar on Wednesday, May 22, 2019

Time to unleash that inner Picasso. The Curator is hosting Flipping Creative Hour at the Frenchie Wine Bar for you and your friends to doodle, drink and draw.

Art supplies will be provided and fret not, there will be artists on standby to provide guidance in case you need help with your masterpiece.

If you’re looking for a quiet afternoon nestled in a wine bar, sipping on French wine and just letting your creative juices flow, there’s nothing for perfect this week.

Flipping Creative Hour will be hosted on Aug 25, 2021 at the Frenchie Wine Bar, 81 Tras Street, Singapore 079020, from 3pm to 6pm.

The Gift

An unexpected encounter. A lasting impression. 60 years later, the meeting between artists Joseph Beuys and Nam June... Posted by Singapore Art Museum on Friday, August 20, 2021

What is a good gift? Is giving cash thoughtless? When do I give just a card? Am I obligated to? If you have ever wondered these things, you may take comfort in knowing that this line of thought has a rich history.

The Singapore Art Museum’s exhibition, The Gift, is an eye-opening collection that encapsulates this conversation.

The Gift is part of a larger project – Collecting Entanglements and Embodied Histories – that explores gifts received, the nature of relations, rare discoveries unearthed, and acknowledgements of significance.

The Gift is open to visitors between Aug 20 – Nov 7, 2021 at National Gallery Singapore’s The Ngee Ann Kongsi Concourse Gallery.

Three Ballets: Within the Golden Hour, Medusa and Flight Pattern

The Esplanade brings to you a screening that showcases three contemporary ballets pieces – Within the Golden Hour, Medusa and Flight Pattern.

The pieces were choreographed by three leading choreographers Christopher Wheeldon, Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and Crystal Pite and performed by the dancers of The Royal Ballet.

If you have been yearning to be back at an auditorium, immersed in the symphonies, losing yourself watching a moving performance, this programme will not disappoint.

The Three Ballets will be performed on Aug 27, 2021 at Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Dr, Singapore 038981, at 7.30pm.

STPI presents “Friendship is Magic”

PHOTO: STPI

The prolific Los Angeles-based artist, Pae White, is known for her captivating art pieces which are rich tapestries of age-old techniques combined with the latest digital technology.

STPI is hosting a solo exhibition, Friendship is Magic, to showcase her pieces consisting of sculptures, paintings, and installations inspired from her experiences upon moving to Singapore.

The relationships she forged and the encounters she had are reflected in a number of her works in this collection.

Friendship is Magic is open to visitors from Aug 8 – Sept 5, 2021 at 41 Robertson Quay, Singapore 238236.

ALSO READ: Take note, foodies: Singapore Food Festival is back with live masterclasses, physical workshops and lots of good food

This article was first published in City Nomads.