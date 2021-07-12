5 things to do in Singapore this week: July 12 to 18, 2021

This upcoming week is an exciting and meaningful one, with a colourful array of first-time features, thought-provoking performances, and foreign artistry.

From a compelling theatrical love story to an artistic celebration of women , to a stunning display of local fashion , Singapore is truly alight with activities to occupy your time this week.

1. Immerse Yourself in the Monodrama of The Concubine

PHOTO: City Nomads

An original monodrama starring Isaiah Christopher Lee, The Concubine follows a young man as he traverses through life, navigating love, hurt and the traumas tied to his past.

Juxtaposed against his story are the tales of various concubines from different literary and performative traditions, which serve as cultural and geographical contrasts.

Co-written by Lee and Izzul Irfan and directed by Adeeb Fazah, The Concubine is a resonant and heart-warming story about growing with every new challenge in life.

The Concubine is located at the Drama Centre Black Box, Victoria Street, #03-01, Singapore, 188064, p. +6568378400. The play runs from July 14, 2021 – July 18, 2021 with tickets starting at $35. Purchase tickets here .

2. Admire Decades of Artistry with Retrospective: Abbas Kiarostami

PHOTO: City Nomads

Retrospective: Abbas Kiarostami by the Asian Film Archive marks the first time Abbas Kiarostami’s films will be presented in Singapore.

In paying homage to the brilliant Iranian film director, Oldham Theatre is screening thirty-four of Kiarostami’s works, including ones made before the Iranian revolution, along with restorations in 2K and 4K.

Catch one of his earliest films, The Report (1977) , where a civil servant is besieged by a collapsing marriage and bribery accusations during the period of pre-revolutionary disquiet.

Retrospective: Abbas Kiarostami is showing at the Oldham Theatre, located at 1 Canning Rise, Singapore 179868, p. +6567773243. The full programme runs from July 10, 2021 – Aug 28. 2021. Tickets start at $10, book here.

3. Re_| Close to Home Features Indonesian Artists

PHOTO: City Nomads

Re_ | Close to Home by STPI features eminent artists in the Indonesian art scene, including the likes of Jumaldi Alfi, Handiwirman Saputra, and Melati Suryodarmo.

Coming to an end this week, the hybrid online-offline exhibition features an array that of art mediums, such as modern paintings and performance art, that honours the distinct artistic landscape of Indonesia.

From the personal and cultural to the universal and philosophical, these artists demonstrate the plurality of practices and artistic concerns arising from the archipelago.

Re_ | Close to Home is located at ArtSpace @ HeluTrans, 39 Keppel Road, #01-05 Tanjong Pagar Distripark, Singapore 089065, p. +6563296847. The exhibition will run from July 2, 2021 to July 14, 2021. Open daily 11am – 7pm. Complimentary guided tours take place Sat-Sun at 2pm, click here to book your slot. Find the online gallery here .

ALSO READ: What to do this weekend (July 9 - 11)

4. Celebrate the Festival of Women N.O.W with T:>Works

PHOTO: City Nomads

Now on its third and final iteration, the Festival of Women N.O.W 2021 returns as a digital festival. Conceptualised by theatre artist Noorlinah Mohamed in 2019, the 2021 edition of N.O.W celebrates alliances and solidarity between women, placing a special emphasis on female empowerment.

From poetry to provocative performances, the festival seeks to highlight under-discussed topics through works such as (un)becoming [NC16] .

The online experience combines live performance, short films, and digital snooping, exploring the complexities of mother-daughter relationships.

Festival of Women N.O.W 2021 will be held online from July 13 - 31, 2021. Tickets start at $25, book here . (un)becoming [NC16] will be streamed on July 14 – 15, 2021, 7.30pm, July 16 – 17, 2021, 7.30pm & 10.30pm.

5. Appreciate Local Fashion at #SGFASHIONNOW

PHOTO: City Nomads

One for fashion enthusiasts, the Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM) will be hosting an exhibition of Singapore’s unique fashion scene in collaboration with LASALLE and Textile and Fashion Federation.

Despite being a frequent host of various international fashion shows and exhibitions, #SGFASHIONNOW is the first time Singapore’s contemporary couture will be put on display.

Admire the diverse cultural identities that inspired the pieces as you take a peek at what fashion in Singapore looks like.

#SGFASHIONNOW is located at1 Empress Pl, Singapore 179555, p. +6563327798. The exhibition will run from June 25, 2021 – Dec 19, 2021. Open Mon-Thu 10am – 7pm, Fri 10am – 9pm, Sat-Sun 10am – 7pm. Free entry for Singapore Citizens.

This article was first published in City Nomads.