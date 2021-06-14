5 things to do in Singapore this week: June 14 to 20, 2021

Now that the semi-lockdown is lifting bit by bit, it’s time to live a little. From Singapore’s first-ever videogame-centered art installation to the return of contemporary art performances, there’s nothing (except social distancing rules, of course) stopping you from living your best life this week.

1. Game On with Virtual Realms: Videogames Transformed

PHOTO: Book of Sand, RiME

It’s not every day that six of the world’s most acclaimed videogame developers and leading media design studios work together on a series of immersive videogame-centered installations.

Discover the artsy gamer in you as you explore a kaleidoscopic of realms curated solely for your immersion at the ArtScience Museum.

The Virtual Realms: Videogames Transformed exhibition is open to the public starting June 12, 2021 at the ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018974. Tickets are priced from $12 and can be purchased from their website.

2. Wittily Weathering the Pandemic withVulnerable

Written and performed by Cheyenne Alexandria Phillips, Vulnerable details the compelling chronicle of her experience as a young freelance writer with congenital heart disease during this trying period.

In short 15-minute episodes, she invites us to examine the positives and pitfalls of our society’s pandemic efforts in an enlighteningly witty manner.

Whether it’s commuting from A to B or just taking the vacuum on a trip around your house, this podcast is sure to shine some reflective light into the mundane acts of your life.

Vulnerable is available for listening on Checkpoint Theatre’s Spotify, SoundCloud, and YouTube pages from June 17, 2021. Twp new episodes are released every two days. See here for more information.

3. Lungs Presents Provoking Questions about the Way We Live

Written by critically acclaimed playwright Duncan Macmillian, SRT’s rendition of Lungs explores the depths of uncertainty faced by a couple as they grapple with what it means to be in love in a world wracked by chaos and confusion.

Starring Oon Shu An and Joshua Lim, this modern earth-shattering play will leave you breathless and pondering about the impact of our decisions.

Lungs by Duncan Macmillian presented by the Singapore Repertory Theatre begins showing from June 19, onwards at the KC Arts Centre, 20 Merbau Rd, Singapore 239035. Tickets are priced from $45. See here for more details.

3. StoryFest 2021 returns with ReStory: Celebrating the Feminine in Folklore

StoryFest 2021 takes its audience along on a deep dive into the art of narrative creation and experience the way every tale evolves with each retelling.

With pontianaks, princesses, and goddesses galore, they present 12 unique stories, each centering a different female archetype from various Asian mythology.

StoryFest 2021’s tales of feminine folklore are viewable as online Videos-On-Demand starting June 20, 2021. Tickets for various showcases range from $15 to $25. More details can be found here .

4. Dance at Dusk Explores Fragility and Endurance of the Human Body

PHOTO: Malcolm Fu.

M1 Contact 2021: Replugged celebrates the challenges and breakthroughs of 2020 and one trailblazing decade of remarkable milestones with the return of evocative contemporary dance works.

Kick start Singapore’s leading contemporary dance festival by syncing in with Dance at Dusk and dwell in the meditative resonance of this performance.

Dance at Dusk is running from June 18, 2021 to June 20, 2021 at 6:30 PM and 8:15 PM. The performances are both live-streamed online at the M1 Contact Contemporary Dance Festival’s YouTube channel and viewable in-person at the Esplanade Outdoor Theatre, 8 Raffles Ave, Singapore 039802.

Dance at Dusk is free, prices and further details of subsequent performances can be found on their website .

This article was first published in City Nomads.