What's on this weekend in Singapore: June 11 - 13, 2021

1. SITC Virtual – Zumba (Trium Fitness @ Aperia Mall)

PHOTO: Eventbrite

Start your weekend right with a Zumba workout! This is a dance fitness programme that combines Latin and International music with dance moves that helps improve cardiovascular fitness.

The programme which used to be conducted physically is now held online via Zoom in light of the current heightened measures. This is to ensure that people are still able to get physically active even while staying at home.

SITC Virtual – Zumba

Address: Online only

Date and Time: June 11, 18, 25, 11 am to 12 pm

Admission: Free

2. The Sewing Weekender

Are you a sewing fanatic? We have just the event for you! You can sew your weekend away with other sewing enthusiasts as you work on a sewing project at home.

The event will feature a series of informal vlogs from bloggers and makers, live zoom sewing help sessions, online workshops and other online activities with special guests from the sewing community. Ignite your passion for sewing with others in the sewing community in this event!

The Sewing Weekender

Address: Online only

Date and Time: June 12, 5 pm to 13, 11 pm

Admission: $32.76

3. June Meet And Greet: Diversity Management

June Meet and Greet: Diversity Management

Address: Online

Date and Time: June 11, 10 pm

Admission: Free

4. PCF Sparkletots Virtual Open House Live Chat

PCF Sparkletots Virtual Open House Live Chat

Address: Online

Date and Time: June 12, 02:30 pm to 03:30 pm

Admission: Free

5. Climate Crisis Youth In Action

PHOTO: Eventbrite

If you are very passionate about the climate, this event is definitely for you! Hear from expert speakers and those impacted by climate issues.

Topics that will be covered include food and agriculture, oceans and biodiversity, environmental justice and alternative methods to fighting climate change. If you have questions about how you can do your part to fight climate change, here is your chance to ask them!

Climate Crisis Youth In Action

Address: Online

Date and Time: June 12, 4 pm to 11 pm

Admission: Free

6. Virtual Stargazing – The Galaxy Zoo

PHOTO: Eventbrite

Stargaze at any time of day now with virtual stargazing where you can learn more about galaxies in the universe!

With the busyness of life, we sometimes forget that there is so much more beyond us. Join this event to look and find out more about the edge-on spiral galaxy, interacting galaxies, eliptical galaxy, Makarian’s Chain and the Milky Way.

There will also be trivia questions during the event and you will also be able to stand a chance to get a telescope. Bring along your children and have fun as a family!

Virtual Stargazing – The Galaxy Zoo

Address: Online

Date and Time: 11 June, 12 p.m. to 01:15 p.m.

Admission: Free

7. HANDS! Festival

PHOTO: Eventbrite

The HANDS! Festival will be featuring the presentation of the winners of the competition of deaf African sign artists.

The winners from the competition will be showcasing poems in sign language and other visual vernacular art forms, with the collaboration of the French deaf artist, Erwan Cifra. Handicrafts made by deaf artists will also be featured. Show your support for the community at the event!

HANDS! Festival

Address: Online

Date and Time: 12 June, 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Admission: Free

8. Together We Walk 2021

PHOTO: Eventbrite

Get some exercise in this weekend for a good cause! Walk 5 kilometres from wherever you are in solidarity for individuals battling cancer. If you attend, you will receive a “Together We Walk” pack with a free t-shirt and lots of fundraising tips so that you can help raise money.

This money will go to cancer patients and their families to get them the help that they need. What you are waiting for? Grab your friends and family and sign up together to help cancer patients!

Together We Walk 2021

Address: Online

Date and Time: June 12, 3 pm to 14, 4 am

Admission: Free

9. High Stakes Boozy Bingo

Miss having a nights out with your friends? Well, you can now get what you have been waiting for from the comfort of your home. 28 HongKong Street presents High Stakes Boozy Bingo where you will be able to hang out with your friends in groups of six to 16 and have some fun.

Each participant will receive two cocktails (250ml) served with large-format ice, a bottle of 28 Pilsner, a bottle of Perrier to hydrate and a jar of 28’s fancy nuts and garden chips ($110 nett per guest). Do expect some awesome games and the latest music during the event.

High Stakes Boozy Bingo

Address: Online

Date and Time: June 11, 08:30 pm to 10:30 pm

Admission: $110

