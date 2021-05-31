5 things to do in Singapore this week: May 31 to June 6, 2021

This upcoming week, find solace in art and cultural events that continue to weather the current semi-lockdown regulations.

From public typographical works, to pluralistic theatre, there’s something for everyone. Not to mention, also Pride Month has come around again!

1. Hope & resilience transposed in typography

Hopes have been born out of this time of tribulation. The silence that the pandemic has brought also allowed these 14 artworks to be created out of introspection.

Peppered across eight parks islandwide, Rewritten: The World Ahead Of Us seeks to interact with the general public, inquiring into emotions and thoughts during the pandemic, as well as the hopes we have when this comes to pass.

Rewitten: The World Ahead of Us is distributed across eight parks islandwide.

2. An all-sensory experience at Dancers’ Locker

This performance lies at the intersections of original music, invocative dance choreography, and curated lighting design to create an intimate experience like none other.

A collaboration between the four company artists at Frontier Danceland, this year’s Elemental Beings, seems to deconstruct the humanity into its primal elements. This is one interdisciplinary masterpiece you do not want to miss out on.

Dancers’ Locker 2021 is happening from June 3 - 5 at 28 Aliwal St, Aliwal Arts Centre, Singapore 199918. Tickets start at S$25.

3. Pride goes Virtual at Pasar Pink 2021

PHOTO: pinkfest.sg

What better way to start off Pride Month than Pasar Pink ‘s pop-up store online? Support local businesses while revamping your wardrobe with a bright pop of pink. Be it a new Pride flag, or a small LGBTQ pin to complete the outfit, grab your friends (virtually) and shop till you drop at their online pop-up!

Pasar Pink 2021’s pop-up is happening from June 5 12pm till June 6 11.59pm on the Pink Fest website.

4. Bring home a painting of Singapore’s landscapes

PHOTO: Sarah McCarrison

With prior exhibitions in Australia, China, and her home country of New Zealand, artist Sarah McCarrison is finally bringing her creations to Singapore.

Debuting at Mad Nest Restaurant, her artworks depict her interactions with Singapore’s vastly urban environment, and her insights through subtle symbolism. Meet the artist herself every Friday, from 5pm-10pm, and bring home an artwork of hers ($300-$3000).

Grounded: Inbetween Worlds is happening from till June 20 at Mad Nest, 380 E Coast Rd, Singapore 428986. Admission is free, but prior registration is required.

5. Flipside 2021 Promises Pluralistic Theatre

Flipside 2021 brings the joy of theatrical adventures to everyone across the span of ten days, with ticketed and free events, as well as a mix of online and physical ones.

From a Zoom call performance in SABOsTAGE: ZoomBaaBo!, to a non-verbal binaural musk-and-puppet performance in I Know Something That You Don’t Know, this year’s lineup is nothing short of surprising. There’s also a workshop teaching you how to make a ball levitate like a magician.

Flipside 2021 is happening till June 6 at 1 Esplanade Dr, The Esplanade, Singapore 038981, and online.

