What's on this June 2021 in Singapore

1. Children’s Biennale 2021

National Gallery Singapore‘s bi-yearly immersive art exhibition returns with a different twist with the current restrictions in place. For the first time, Children’s Biennale 2021 returns in a hybrid form, opening up to local and international audiences.

This year’s theme is ‘Why Art Matters’, celebrating the meanings of home, diversity, and time. You can now enjoy online art exhibitions with interactive features enjoyed by both children and youth-minded adults. Kids can unleash their inner artist through online art-making, storytelling and going on online adventures.

Children’s Biennale 2021

2. Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon | Kids Virtual Race

This June holiday, encourage your kids to keep healthy and fit in this year’s Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon but for kids! The Kids Virtual Race will allow your little one to race with fellow young racers from Singapore and around the world.

From May 31, 2021 to June 30, 2021, there will be four races – each with varying distances – for participants to race anytime and anywhere. Register a SCSM Virtual Club account for free to get started. No worries, you can tag along the race too, if you can keep up!

Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon Virtual Club

From May 31, 2021 to June 13, 2021; 1.5 km race and 3 km race

From June 14, 2021 to June 30, 2021; 2 km race and 3.5 km race

Register here for free

3. Virtual Realms: Videogames transformed

Step into the world of video gaming design and art at the ArtScience Museum. From the screen to a gallery, immerse yourself in a new kind of contemporary art characterised by imaginative installations that will take you on a journey.

This exhibition will bring together video gamers and art lovers alike in both physical and virtual worlds. Expect top game developers like KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (makers of Death Stranding), Enhance (makers behind Rez Infinite and Tetris Effect), thatgamecompany (authors of Sky: Children of the Light and Journey), and more!

ALSO READ: What's on this weekend in Singapore: May 28 - 30, 2021

*Covid-19 update: While this event is set to take place after the Phase 2 tightened restrictions, it may have further changes to its operation. Stay tuned for more information!

Virtual Realms: Videogames Transformed

From June 12, 2021; Open daily (10am – 7pm)

Tickets released for sale at a later date (check website for updates)

ArtScience Museum,6 Bayfront Ave., 018974

4. SINGAPO人

While Chinese Singaporeans form the majority ethnicity in Singapore, Singapore’s history is a rich culmination of the interaction between many other ethnicities and cultures. Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre explores what it means to be a Chinese Singaporean in its new exhibition, Singapo人.

Explore six different gallery zones on a journey through the discovery of the Chinese Singaporean identity.

*Covid-19 update: Given the rising cases and new restrictions, this event may have further changes to its operation for the safety of everyone. Visit its Facebook page here for more updates!

Singapo人

Open Mondays (2pm – 8pm) and Tuesdays to Sundays (10am – 8pm)

Admission is free

Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, 1 Straits Blvd., Level 2, 018906

5. Around The World In 80 Days

This local theatre company, AndSoForth, reimagines the Jules Verne classic, Around the World in 80 Days, with an immersive and theatrical book workshop experience.

Anything but the usual, this workshop will take you on a journey through the book's story from room to room with incredible costume and set design, and of course cuisine to match the experience. The location is revealed to ticket holders just 24 hours before the event, so expect an adventure full of whimsical surprises.

The location is revealed to ticket holders just 24 hours before the event, so expect an adventure full of whimsical surprises.

ALSO READ: What's on this weekend in Singapore: May 14 - 16, 2021

*Covid-19 update: Given the rising cases and new restrictions, this event may have further changes to its operations and are currently pending updates. Visit its Facebook page for more information!

Around The World In 80 Days

Until June 26; time slots available here (15 mins)

Tickets are $128+ per person (minimum age of 18 years)

AndSoForth

6. Life In Edo | Russel Wong In Kyoto

Immerse yourself in historical Japanese culture through two cities, Edo, today’s Tokyo, and Kyoto, the old imperial capital.

Through a mix of woodblock prints and photography through the collaboration of Kobe Shimbun and Russel Wong, learn about traditional and contemporary Japanese culture, and how both often intermingle in the modern day.

*Covid-19 update: Given the rising cases and new restrictions, this event has revised its capacity limit for the safety of its patrons. Click here to read more.

Life in Edo | Russel Wong in Kyoto

From April 16, 2021 to Sept 19, 2021; open Mondays to Thursdays (10am – 7pm), and Fridays to Sundays (timed entry slot from 10am – 7pm)

Tickets are $12 per person

Asian Civilisations Museum, 1 Empress Place, 179555

7. Yummy Food Expo

Check out the sixth edition of Singapore’s Yummy Food Expo, a celebration of local and authentic cuisines for all foodies out there.

This year they are expecting over 160 F&B vendors, ranging from manufacturers to street vendors, meaning there is something for everyone. You have all day to shop, eat, and drink until you drop with over 1000 food products!

Covid-19 update: This event is subject to further confirmation with current restrictions – stay tuned!

Yummy Food Expo

From June 24, 2021 to June 27, 2021

Admission is free

Singapore Expo, 1 Expo Drive, 486150

8. Hello From The Wild Side

Miss going on wild adventures with furry friends? You can book a live, virtual and interactive session with your wild animals and their care team at Wildlife Reserve Singapore.

Meet the keepers and ask them any question you may have! Learn about their passions and day-to-day work life. There are lots of virtual sessions to choose from, you can even send a personalised video message from a singing bird!

Hello From The Wild Side

June 19, 2021 (10am for 20 minute session)

Tickets are $10 per screen for webinars

Price for personalised messages from $50 to $80

9. Fashionable In Asia

Curious about the historical development of Asian fashion and textiles? This gallery explores how clothing can reveal ideas about religion, class, status, and gender from different regions of Asia.

Dive into 18th and 20th-century fashion from Chinese painted silks, to Indian printed cotton, and Javanese batiks. The Asian Civilisations Museum has acquired more than 20 beautiful new pieces, most of which have never been before seen by the public.

ALSO READ: 8 reasons why Kranji is one of Singapore's best hidden secrets

*Covid-19 update: Given the rising cases and new restrictions, this event may have further changes to its operation. Stay tuned for more information!

Fashionable In Asia

Open Mondays to Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays (10am – 7pm) and Fridays (10am – 9pm)

Admission is free

Asian Civilisations Museum, 1 Empress Place, 179555

10. Pink Dot 13

The annual Pink Dot event returns virtually yet again! Pink Dot continues to encourage people supporting love and diversity to light up their homes and workspaces as a gesture of solidarity for the LGBTQ community of Singapore. On June 12, 2021, join Pink Dot’s live stream and participate in meaningful and constructive conversation.

Pink Dot 13

This article was first published in The Finder.