What's on this weekend in Singapore: May 14 - 16, 2021

1. Dale Chihuly: Glass in Bloom Exhibition

Organised by Hustle & Bustle , Singapore has officially launched a major garden exhibition by Dale Chihuly , one of the world’s most-renowned glass artists from Seattle. A first of its kind in Asia, the Dale Chihuly: Glass in Bloom exhibition takes place amidst the verdant tropical setting of Singapore’s iconic Gardens by the Bay.

The exhibition offers a unique experience that takes visitors across the expanse of Gardens by the Bay’s various landscapes, including the vast greenery of its Outdoor Gardens and the cooled environment of its Conservatories.

Here, visitors will be able to experience landmark installations such as Moon – which has not been exhibited since its debut in Jerusalem in 2000, and Setting Sun – an artwork designed specially for Singapore.

The two installations will be presented in view of one another for the first time, allowing visitors to appreciate the spectacular artworks in one setting and against the Singapore city skyline.

Together with other installations such as the nearly 10-metre tall Cloud Forest Persians set within the Cloud Forest conservatory and the delicate Ethereal White Persians at Serene Garden, Dale Chihuly: Glass in Bloom promises an inspiring encounter for all visitors.

Dale Chihuly: Glass in Bloom Exhibition

From now till Aug 1, 2021

Tickets: Ticket prices vary based on day of the week and age category (e.g., Adult, Senior, Child) and are available for three experiences: Outdoor Gardens & Gallery, Conservatories or The Complete Experience (Outdoor Gardens & Gallery + Conservatories). For details and pricing visit ChihulyInBloom.com/tickets .

Gardens by the Bay , 18 Marina Gardens Dr., 018953

2. #KasiOnRayaFest: A Ramadan & Raya Fest

The National Heritage Board is celebrating Hari Raya with a slew of online and on-site activities and programmes across the Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM) and Malay Heritage Centre (MHC) this year!

From outdoor installations and online cooking tutorials to journeying through traditional Malay fashion over the years and craft activities, there’s lots in store for the public to join in the festivities – even from the comfort of their homes.

#KasiOnRayaFest: A Ramadan & Raya Fest is a hybrid festival that highlights and celebrates the months of Ramadan and Syawal. Join the Malay Heritage Centre (MHC) both online and onsite and be treated to a variety of activities this festive season !

#KasiOnRayaFest follows from last year’s #OnxOnRayaFest. Read as “On Tak On”, it is a spin on the Malay language catchphrase which is used to ask someone if an event or activity can proceed or happen.

This was apt given the uncertain Covid-19 situation last year. This year “Kasi On” rallies everyone with a resounding “Let’s make it happen”!

#KasiOnRayaFest: A Ramadan & Raya Fest

4 May – 13 June 2021; 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. (Galleries will be open till 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays)

Free online and onsite event. (A refundable deposit fee of $5 is required for onsite events.)

Malay Heritage Centre , 85 Sultan Gate, 198501

3. EtonHouse Parenting Webinar

Wondering how you can nurture positive and respectful relationships with your children? Launching this May, ‘The EtonHouse Parenting’ series organised by EtonHouse International Schools and Pre-schools will host interactive webinars with experts who will share practical hands-on strategies and real-life experiences to help parents develop deep, meaningful and sustainable relationships with children.

Its first session,‘The Language Of Kindness – How do you nurture empathy in your toddler? ’ is happening on May 12, 12 p.m. Register now with this link .

EtonHouse Parenting Webinar

12 May 2021; 12 p.m.

Virtual event. Register your interest here .

EtonHouse International Schools and Pre-schools

4. Mozart In Major by Singapore Symphony Orchestra

Written when he was 13, Mozart’s K.99 is a musical divertimento of assured and soulful elegance. Join the Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO) in this delightful all-Mozart, all major-key programme teeming with sparkling concerto inspiration and symphonic exuberance.

Singapore Symphony Orchestra will also bring together again its acclaimed Hungarian guest artists: the promising young conductor Gábor Káli, First Prize Winner at the inaugural Hong Kong International Conducting Competition and pianist Dénes Várjon, last seen here at the 2018 Singapore International Piano Festival.

Mozart In Major by Singapore Symphony Orchestra

14 & 15 May 2021; 7.30 p.m.

Tickets are priced from $28. Go here to buy them online.

Singapore Symphony Orchestra , Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Dr., 038981

5. Talking Philanthropy Online Event

Hosted by Global Philanthropic , Talking Philanthropy is a complimentary event to convene philanthropic thought leadership on the themes of Health, Environment and Education in the Asia Pacific regions.

The world economic centre of gravity is shifting from West to East. In Asia-Pacific, the increase in ultra-high-net-worth individuals is greater than anywhere else in the world, with more individuals able to make significant gifts to critical causes than ever before.

Philanthropy in the region has not seen the same dramatic increases, with the potential impact of philanthropy yet to be fully realised. Is philanthropy in the region at a tipping point?

Will philanthropy accelerate dramatically to solve the region’s challenges, or experience a plateau? Attend this webinar to find out more. For more information, visit the themes covered here .

Talking Philanthropy Online Event

May 14, 2021; 2 p.m. – 7.30 p.m.

Virtual event. Visit here to register .

Global Philanthropic

6. Archery By The Beach @ Emerald Pavilion

Bring out your inner Robin Hood or Katniss Everdeen in this tailored archery introduction programme! Sentosa and Salt & Light Archery are proud to present a guided Target Archery programme with introduction and safety brief, practice rounds, followed by some games and a souvenir to be brought home. Have a go at recurve fun shoot archery session which is also an official Olympic sport.

Feel safe in the hands of trained instructors who will show you how to use your bow and arrow set.

Archery By The Beach at Emerald Pavilion

Every Thursdays till 24 June 2021; 5.30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Free event. Pre-registration is required, register here !

Emerald Pavilion , 40 Siloso Beach Walk, 098996

7. Coffee Workshop by Chimichanga Little India

Chimichanga Little India ‘s newly designed Coffee Workshop is structured for coffee enthusiasts to explore the origin of coffee beans and various techniques, to produce the perfect cup of coffee. You will be exposed to a comprehensive hands-on overview of the synchronicity of the hand technique in brewing and the coffee’s roasting profile, and its influence to the final cup’s tasting profile.

The workshop covers:

Introduction to Coffee Beans Introduction to hand-pouring with filter coffee and French Press Industry standard hand technique in brewing; using the right coffee profile and the right grind size A gift bag of 150grams coffee beans for you to take home A serving of Churros to enjoy at the end of the class AND a *BONUS* feature: Introduction to making cold brew at home.

The class requires a minimum of 2 pax and maximum of 4 pax, this is to ensure that you get your money’s worth with near undivided attention from our barista

Coffee Workshop by Chimichanga Little India

Every Sunday, 3.30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Class Fees: $100. Visit its Facebook page to buy tickets.

Chimichanga Little India , 36 Dunlop St., 209364

8. Faulty Stars: An Improv Show by Improv Indian Theatre SG

Do our faults lie in our stars or in ourselves? Fate compels you to come to Improv Indian Theatre SG ‘s (IITSG) short-form show, Faulty Stars , this May 15, where scenes about astrology and superstition in South Asian culture will be performed. Witness the faulty stars of salty people.

Part of the ‘Magic of May’ improv mini festival in partnership with The Improv Company. They will be donating they proceeds from the show to charity in India to help fight the Covid-19 crisis.

Faulty Stars: An Improv Show by Improv Indian Theatre SG

15 May 2021; 9 p.m.

Tickets are sold at $30 for single seats, $50 per pair. Go here to buy them online.

National Gallery Singapore , 1 Saint Andrew’s Rd., 178957

9. 13th Blood Donation Drive

Organised by Migrant Writers of SG and PIS NUR ASSYIFA, give alms this festive period by saving a life with Singapore Red Cross’ 13th Blood Donation Drive. Visit here for more details!

