What's on this weekend in Singapore: April 16 - 18, 2021

Find out what's on this weekend!

1. 3D jelly art pillar/roll & champagne glass

PHOTO: Facebook/The Vanilla Bean SG

In this five hour workshop, try your hands at designing and creating your own Pillar or Roll Jelly Cake and creating floral designs in a champagne glass.

Hosted by The Vanilla Bean SG, learn jelly art techniques like creating floral designs via the injection technique, as well how to troubleshoot messes and fix them!

Here's what you get to take home: one Jelly Roll of your own creation, two champagne glasses with floral, one basic recipe, one bonus recipe, one set of PM mini floral tool and one cylindrical container.

3D Jelly Art Pillar/Roll & Champagne Glass

April 18, 2021; 9am to 2pm

Workshop is priced at $200 per pax. Book online here!

The Vanilla Bean SG, Spazio @ Kovan, 767 Upper Serangoon Rd., #02-11, 534635

2. Absolute beginners swing dance and lindy hop

PHOTO: Facebook/B Swing Lindy

Always wanted to learn how to dance? Try the absolutely beginner-friendly Swing Dance and Lindy Hop dance classes!

No dance experience is needed; learn all the basics you need to get yourself dancing on the social dance floor in one series of six lessons with B Swing Lindy's experienced and friendly teachers.

If you're a fan of swing music or early jazz music from the 1930s and 40s, this is the dance for you.

Swing dance is the umbrella term for all the dances done to swing music - of which Lindy Hop is a partner dance commonly done during the 1930s and 40s, sometimes also called the "Jitterbug".

However, this dance school teaches the African-American style called "Lindy Hop" instead. Classes run for an hour and 15 min on Fridays, 8pm.

Absolute Beginners Swing Dance and Lindy Hop

April 9, 16, 23, 30 & May 7 and 14, 2021; 8pm.

Classes are priced from $45 per lesson. You can buy a package of six classes for $210. Book online here!

B Swing Lindy, The Adelphi, 1 Coleman St., 179803

3. Beautiful sunday: Now boarding online concert

PHOTO: Facebook/Mus'Art Youth Wind Orchestra

Dreaming of travelling once again? Music can be your mode of transport! Enjoy a free online concert courtesy of Mus'Art Youth Wind Orchestra this weekend.

At Now Boarding, relive classic stories of adventure like Snow White and Around The World in 80 Days - simply let the music whisk you away to some of your favourite travel destinations.

Beautiful Sunday: Now Boarding Online Concert

April 18, 2021; 2pm & 5.30pm (45 mins)

Free virtual event. Simply register here!

Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay, 1 Esplanade Dr., 038981

READ ALSO: Let's go paktor: Date spots in Jewel Changi Airport

4. Finding what's next photo exhibition

PHOTO: Facebook/Ahbobpapa

"What's next?" is a question often thrown around in the special needs community - highlighting the challenging circumstances surrounding autistic youths who leave the sanctuary of special education schools the moment they turn 18 years old.

Faced with few options, like costly day-activity centres or staying at home, this stark social isolation and lack of a national support system is likened to a cliff, where caregivers of autistic adults are often left on their own to find a better outcome.

Through a series of photographs, videos and personal effects, Finding What's Next presents the search for a future through the stories of 12 individuals and their families, gathered by three parent-advocates of autistic children.

The process involved interviews with fellow parents and sheds light on the daily lives and societal challenges that autistic adults face.

Finding What's Next Photo Exhibition

April 16 - July 4, 2021

Free exhibition

Esplanade Tunnel, Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay, 1 Esplanade Dr., 038981

5. Get personal with poetry

PHOTO: Facebook/Epigram Books

It's Singapore Poetry Writing Month and there's a special event lined up at Huggs-Epigram Coffee Bookshop.

Drop by on Saturday, April 17, anytime from 1 to 3pm to receive a personalised typewritten poem from poet and author of The Flesh Hunters, Jocelyn Suarez herself.

All you need to do is provide her with three to five words you'd like to be added into the poem, and she'll handle the rest.

Get Personal With Poetry

April 17, 2021; 1pm - 3pm

Free event

Huggs-Epigram Coffee Bookshop, 45 Maxwell Rd., #01-01, 069118

READ ALSO: Things to do in Singapore that get you the most bang for your buck (Feb 2021)

6. Goodbye garden: A tribute to the eagles by Johnny Come Lately

PHOTO: Facebook/Goodbye Garden

Organised by Timbre X and The Substation, Goodbye Garden is a series of concerts featuring a variety of musicians and bands who have all performed at The Substation Garden over the past 31 years.

This weekend, local tribute band Johnny Come Lately pays a tribute to the American 70s rock band, The Eagles!

Come expecting songs like Hotel California, Lyin' Eyes, Desperado and more.

Goodbye Garden: A Tribute To The Eagles By Johnny Come Lately

April 17 & 18, 2021; 9.30pm

Tickets are priced from $38 per pax. Book them online here!

The Substation, The Substation Garden, 45 Armenian St., 179936

7. Sourdough bread workshop by chef instructor Diana Loo

PHOTO: Facebook/ArtZ Baking & Culinary

Learn the techniques to bake your very own loaf of sourdough bread at ArtZ Baking & Culinary this weekend!

Chef Diana Loo will be teaching a split dough lamination technique to create a tri-coloured sourdough that's leavened naturally using only premium ingredients with no added preservatives.

Ingredients used include: 1st grade premium Japanese bread flour, purple sweet potato, charcoal and crushed toasted white sesame.

Each participant will bring home a complimentary oval banneton basket, one sourdough loaf and one portion of starter.

Sourdough Bread Workshop By Chef Instructor Diana Loo

16 April 2021; 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Workshop is priced at $280 per pax. Book online here!

ArtZ Baking & Culinary, 465 Crawford Ln., #02-16, 190465

8. Walk around the inter-tidal zones at Pulau Hantu

PHOTO: Facebook/Explorersg

Hosted by Explorer SG, wander around Pulau Hantu this weekend! Located at the south of mainland Singapore, Pulau Hantu is a 12.6 hectare island.

Its name translates to "Ghost Island" - legend has it that the island is where ancient Malay warriors fought to their death, and that their spirits continue to linger on this island till this day.

For more details, click the link here.

Walk Around The Inter-Tidal Zones At Pulau Hantu

April 17, 2021; 7.30am - 12pm (Please state your interest by April 15, 11.59pm.)

Tickets are priced at $25 per pax. Go here to book online.

Marina South Pier, 31 Marina Coastal Dr., 018988

This article was first published in The Finder.