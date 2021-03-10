8 reasons why Kranji is one of Singapore's best hidden secrets

Escape to SG’s Kranji countryside and explore fun farms, scenic nature spots and historic heritage sites.

Kranji is located in northwestern Singapore, some 22 kilometres from the city centre, and named after a local tree, the pokok keranji (tamarind-plum tree).

The area holds much historical significance. Interestingly, this quaint suburb was used for the first Singapore-Kranji railway in 1903. During World War II in 1942, this area was one of the sites where some of the most intense fighting took place.

Today, this secluded haven is known for its nature parks , the Singapore Zoo, Singapore Turf Club and agriculture. It’s also been re-envisioned as Kranji Countryside, SG’s new hip, rural getaway.

1. Hay Diaries

PHOTO: Facebook/Hay Dairies Pure Goat Milk

Start your morning with a bottle of fresh milk from Singapore’s only goat farm – pick from two sizes (200 or 800 millilitres for $8) and two flavours (original or chocolate). But, drink up fast! The milk is preservative-free and meant to be consumed as soon as possible.

Not to mention, the farm tour is free! Take a look around and check out the goat milking session from 9:00-10:30 am. To feed the goats yourselves, purchase a packet of hay ($5) to have a lovely hands-on experience.

Hay Diaries Goat Farm , 3 Lim Chu Kand Ln 4, 718859

2. Kranji Countryside

PHOTO: Facebook/Kranji Countryside Farmers' Market

Many farms in Kranji are open to the public – enough for some serious farmhopping. Make it easy on yourself by signing up for the Kranji Heritage Trail.

Learn about the rural history of Kranji, Neo Tiew, Lim Chu Kang and Choa Chu Kang (a.k.a, the enclaves forming the Kranji Countryside ) while visiting interesting spots such as Hausmann Aquarium Fish Farm, Jurong Frog Farm, Kranji Army Barracks, Kranji Railway and more.

Tip: The Kranji Countryside Farmers’ Market is held at Neo Tiew Crescent every few months, and features more than 40 local farmers and crafts-makers.

Kranji Countryside, check its website for farm locations.

3. Kranji War Memorial

PHOTO: ww.cwgc.or

Take time out from your countryside sojourn to visit this serene hillside cemetery honouring the men and women from the Commonwealth who died in the line of duty during World War II.

Next to the more than 4,400 white gravestones and four hilltop memorials found here, are two other cemeteries: the non-world war site Kranji Military Cemetery and the Singapore State Cemetery, where Singapore’s first two presidents are buried.

Kranji War Memorial , 9 Woodlands Rd, 738656

4. Bistro by Gardenasia

PHOTO: Facebook/Gardenasia

The family-run landscaping and horticulture company Nyee Phoe Group has been around for more than a hundred years, so you can trust the quality of this farm-to-table resto.

Its pan-roasted lamb with fresh mint sauce ($28) is tender to the bite, while its take on a local dish, the Gardenasia Fish Soup ($18), is served with leafy greens picked from local farms.

Bistro by Gardenasia , 240 Neo Tiew Cres, 718898

5. Thow Kwang Pottery Jungle

PHOTO: Facebook/Thow Kwang Pottery Jungle

Make, bake and take home your own work of art at Singapore’s oldest surviving Long Yao or dragon kiln .

Tour the brick kiln, buy pottery wares or sign up for workshops – the “I Love Pottery” workshop is popular with the kids – to learn about traditional wood-fired ceramics. Tip: Register early as slots fill up fast!

Thow Kwang Pottery Jungle , 85 Lorang Tawas, 639823

6. Kranji Reservoir Park

PHOTO: Nparks.gov.sg

This little-known 9-hectare park may be quiet, but it means you can spend quality time chilling with the family. Here, you can take in the panorama of Johor Bahru city, Malaysia, cast lines at two designated fishing grounds, or pay your respects to the fallen soldiers of World War II at the Battle of Kranji memorial plaque.

Kranji Reservoir Park, along Kranji Walk

7. Kranji Marshes

PHOTO: Nparks.gov.sg

Situated on the northwestern shore of Kranji Reservoir, this 56.8-hectare marshland is a must-visit to appreciate SG’s flora and fauna.

Whether you venture through forested Neo Tiew Woods to spot birds and reptiles (think woodpeckers and monitor lizards) or climb the 10-metre Raptor Tower for a scenic view of the marshes and Kranji Reservoir, make sure to check out the park’s guided tours as some parts are restricted.

Bonus: The Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve and the Singapore Zoo are found nearby!

Kranji Marshes, 11 New Tiew Ln 2, Kranji Gate, 718814

8. Gallop Kranji Farm Resort

PHOTO: Gallopresort.com

Spend more than just a day in the country, and book a bucolic staycay here.

Settle into any of its 35 villas (price upon request) – its executive villa comes with a Jacuzzi while the family suite sleeps eight people – and have the brood take on a whole host of activities such as a bee farm tour, pony rides, prawn fishing and more.

Gallop Kranji Farm Resort, 10 New Tiew Ln 2, 718813

