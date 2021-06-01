What's on this weekend in Singapore: June 4 - 6, 2021

Find out what's on this weekend!

1. Online private cooking class

Learn how to make your favourite Singaporean dishes at home with this hands-on online experience with Food Playground. You can also discover the cultural heritage of local foods as well as mastering traditional techniques.

These classes are perfect when we’re stuck at home. There are several days and times you can choose from. Once you booked a session, Food Playground will send you a list of ingredients with all the instructions, ready for your virtual class.

Online Only

Date and times: June 4 to 6, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.; 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.; 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Admission: $45

2. Aurora Outdoors

Unlike their usual dark classrooms, Aurora’s spin classes are transformed into the outdoors at South Beach during phase 2 (heightened alert). If you’re missing the indoor gym, check out these classes where you can get a sweat and jam sesh in.

You can try it out once with a single credit, or get a package for 10 credits.

Address: 36 Beach Rd., #02-01 South Beach Quarter, 189766

Date and times: various days and times; reserve slots here

Admission: $20 (single outdoor credit), $90 (5 outdoor credits), $150 (10 outdoor credits)

3. Party Social Stir Creativity at Cocktail Making FunClass

Missing the bars? Bring the bar life home with this virtual cocktail making class. You’ll be sent all the ingredients and equipment to make two delicious and eccentric cocktails: Purple Rain and Rubino Sparkle.

Bring your friends into this online experience to catch up, or meet new ones!

Online Only

Date and time: June 4, 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Admission: $65

4. Yoga for a change online

Relax in this yoga session whilst also making a difference. This donation-based yoga class supports the organisation, Safe Place, that helps women and families with unsupported pregnancies.

Classes will be taught by trained professionals in vinyasa flow yoga that will energise your morning routine. Make your donations here (suggested minimum amount of $20).

Online only

Date and time: June 5, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Admission: free

5. June Weekday Strength Conditioning with Weights

PHOTO: Eventbrite.sg

Phase 2 doesn’t mean loosening up our fitness routine! You can still get a good gym sesh in, outdoors and safe.

This intense 1 hour training session includes exercise with bodyweight and equipment. Don’t worry, this class is designed for all levels to join. There have already been over 100 sessions organised since January 2021, so rest assured this is a well loved class during these hard times.

Address: 1 Stadium Dr., Singapore Sports Hub, 100 Plus Promenade, 397629

Date and times: 4 June, 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.; 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Admission: $15

6. Move to Beat Parkinson Virtual Charity Run 2021

PHOTO: Facebook/JustRunLah

Join this online charity run to support Parkinson Society Singapore. Parkinson’s disease affects the brain and the body’s mobility.

There is currently no cure for Parkinson’s, but People with Parkinson try to keep an active healthy lifestyle on top on a healthy diet and medication. So don’t take your running legs for granted, and join this virtual charity run from 25km to 250km!

Online only

Date and times: April 24 to July 24

Admission: $20 (individual), $80 (groups 2 – 5)

