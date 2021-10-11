5 things to do this week: Oct 11 to 17

The second week of October lives up to the bar set by the week before.

Whether you're yearning to be back at an auditorium laughing uncontrollably to standup comedians squabbling, head into the outdoors, or watch a critically acclaimed film from the comforts of home, there's something for everybody.

The first-ever Singapore Games Week

PHOTO: Unsplash

An ode to the booming local gaming community, Singapore Games Week has an exciting lineup of treasure hunts, new games, gaming design workshops and more across three weeks.

The highlight is the Virtual Village - a local gaming ecosystem - where participants kickstart their experience by creating their own avatars online to venture through different games and eventually competing at the Singapore Pavilion arena.

There's even an Asia Games Awards to honour the best in the scene within the region.

Singapore Games Week will take place Oct 11 - Oct 31, 2021. For more information about the programme schedule, see here.

Japanese Film Festival 2021

Masked Ward (2020). PHOTO: Japanese Film Festival

One of the oldest country-based film festivals in Singapore, the Japanese Film Festival 2021 will see a mixture of physical and virtual screenings of classic and contemporary films.

Spanning multiple genres like drama, fantasy, animation, and documentary, you can look forward to acclaimed pieces such as hospital thriller Masked Ward, director Kawase Naomi's True Mothers, and Night of the Felines, made in 1972.

Japanese Film Festival 2021 is hosted at multiple showtimes and venues till Oct 31, 2021. For more information about films and showtimes, see here.

Tulipmania: Be transported to the plains of Kazakhstan

PHOTO: Facebook/Gardens by the Bay

This October, immerse yourself in the sights of the springtime flower that had the entire Ottoman empire obsessed with the return of Gardens by the Bay's most popular floral display.

This time, Tulipmania will trace the roots of the tulip all the way to its birthplace - the wilderness of Central Asia.

The vibrant tulips that drown out every corner and other Kazakh features like the magnificent traditional Kazakh yurt handmade by the local craftsmen, all beam with the pride of Turkish heritage.

Tulipmania is on show at the Gardens by the Bay's Flower Dome located at 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Singapore 018953, till Nov 14, 2021. Open daily 9am-9pm.

Nine Years Theatre invites you to Electrify My World

PHOTO: Nine Years Theatre

When questioned about the ones who discovered electricity, our heads immediately go to Thomas Alva Edison.

Many of us are not taught about the lesser-known, but an equally important figure to the discovery, Nikola Tesla.

A Mandarin play by Nine Years Theatre, Electrify My World not only sheds light on Tesla and his contributions but, in doing so, brilliantly engages in the debate about the imperatives of innovation - ethical consumption and sustainable development.

Electrify My World will be staged till Oct 17, 2021 (8pm) at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre Multi-Purpose Hall located at Level 7, 1 Straits Boulevard, Singapore 018906. Tickets are priced at $38 on weekdays and $42 on weekends.

Double the dose of comedy with Double Vaxxed

Comedians Rishi Budhrani and Sharul Channa are gearing up to bring you witty banter, clever quips, and jokes that are bound to leave you laughing till your tummies hurt.

The powerhouses have material set against the backdrop of the pandemic, diving head in, tackling many things that Singaporeans have been struggling to make sense of - albeit with a lot more fun and plenty of humour!

Double Vaxxed runs Oct 15-16, 2021, 6pm and 9pm, at the KC Arts Centre located at 20 Merbau Road, Singapore 239035. Tickets are priced from $69.

