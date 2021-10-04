5 things to do in Singapore this week: Oct 4 to 10, 2021

From improv theatre shows to exploring art pieces that reconnect you with others to a couple of films that would take your mind off things and a virtual Halloween escape room experience, there are many activities you can immerse yourself in, or couple up to do this week in October.

Murder at Old Changi Hospital

Sight Light Entertainment kickstarts Halloween season with Murder at Old Changi Hospital, a virtual Halloween escape room experience.

The interactive gameplay is set to blow your minds with augmented reality interactions and spatial audio surround sound, resurrecting Singapore’s most haunted hospital before your eyes. 90 minutes will zoom by as you solve the mystery by decoding encrypted messages in digital puzzles and 360-degree video footages.

Oh, folks that do manage to solve the mystery go into a draw to win a luxurious staycay at Shangri-La Singapore’s Valley Wing worth $1,500++.

The Murder at Old Changi Hospital virtual experience will be screened online, every Fri – Sun, from Oct 8 – Nov 7, 2021, at 8.30pm and 10.00pm. Tickets are $45 (excluding booking fee), get your tickets here.

NUS Stage promises a Night of Mayhem with Panik Mode TV

PHOTO: Unsplash

It’s minutes away from showtime. The actors just walked out. Wait, the writer walks out too. The TV network producer is panicking. The channel is panicking.

Everybody is panicking. Now watch this chaos unfold virtually, as the cast of NUS Stage students and alumni, through a series of improv games, take you through an interactive night with Panik Mode TV. Get sucked into the mayhem of fun and uncontrollable laughter, watching a bunch of misfits trying to retain the commercial success of a TV channel.

Panik Mode TV will be screened live from Oct 7 - 8, 2021, at 8.00 pm. Book tickets for the virtual show here.

‘Still Somehow, It’s Illusions We Recall’

Still Somehow, It’s Illusions We Recall is a film programme featuring a series of feature films and short films by local and international directors. Curated in line with Singapore Art Museum’s ongoing exhibition The Gift, the lineup delves deep into the nature of relations, affinities and entanglements.

From feature films like Sundown by Michel Franco to short films like If Forest Remembered by Elysa Wendi, each piece tackles the nuance in the intimate yet alienating aspects of life.

All feature films part of Still Somehow, It’s Illusions We Recall will be screened at The Ngee Ann Kongsi Auditorium and all short films will be screened at the Theatrette in UOB Southeast Asia Gallery, both located within the National Gallery Singapore, at 1 St Andrew’s Rd, Singapore 178957. The screenings are scheduled till Nov 4, 2021. See film schedule and ticket prices here.

Singapore Coffee Week 2021 Goes Digital

PHOTO: Unsplash

Shopee is partnering Singapore Coffee Association this year to bring you Singapore Coffee Week 2021. The partnership ensures coffee addicts get the best out of their cuppa, even if it happens virtually.

The digital version of this event lines up live streams of over 30 key players in the beverage industry like Nespresso to speciality coffee brands and coffee establishments that discuss the industry, coffee, and brewing techniques. Tune in for exclusive deals and offers on roasted coffee and homebrew coffee making equipment.

Singapore Coffee Week 2021 runs till Oct 7, 2021. For more information, see here.

ThisConnect presents ‘What Am I, If I Am Not’

PHOTO: Facebook/ThisConnect

Singaporeans are numb to the oscillations of pandemic restrictive phases, to the point it’s easy to overlook mental health and emotional wellness.

What Am I, If I Am Not is a multi-disciplinary fine arts exhibition that serves as a pertinent reminder that now, more than ever, we have to meet our physical, emotional and mental needs.

Local social artist duo Hunny and Lummy have curated five thought-provoking pieces works that tackle difficult topics like suffering, courage and vulnerability, thus evoking an experience that unites and connects people.

ThisConnect: What Am I, If I Am Not is happening at Level 2, 39A Duxton Hill, Singapore 089617. Open daily 12pm-9pm till Oct 31, 2021. Book a slot for the exhibition here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.