What to do this weekend (Sept 24 to 26) - stay safe!

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Mid-Autumn Festival @ Gardens by the Bay

Light up your weekend with Gardens by the Bay's Mid-Autumn festivities. Be wowed by the breathtaking "Sky Lanterns" set, where elegant sky lanterns "float" up the Supertrees against a picturesque mountainscape backdrop, with a pair of rabbits releasing their own sky lantern at the same time.

Another highlight is the "Rabbits' Forest" set, where you and your family can try to spot the Jade Rabbit for good blessings.

Of course, if you have kids, you'll definitely want to check out the Miffy Gardens, where adorable cartoon rabbit Miffy and her friends are waiting to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival with you. Be sure to snap an IG pic or two with the cute Miffy displays arranged amidst the gorgeous flowers as you explore.

You can also admire two community displays this year: "Colonnade of Lights", a vibrant showcase of 1,000 paper lanterns handpainted by 33 community groups, and "Origami Crane Trees", a massive lantern installation featuring 2,000 folded origami cranes, with heartfelt words of blessings penned on each one.

The best part? Kids enjoy FREE entry to the Flower Dome, so be sure to swing by with your little ones for a truly magical experience.

Till Oct 3, 2021 Find out more here

2. Hop on the Otah & Friends bus tour

Kids getting restless at home? Take them out on an excursion with Otah & Friends' first-ever bus tour and explore our local farms.

Hosted in collaboration with KKday, this bus tour will teach you kids about state-of-the-art hydroponics farming techniques, give them hands-on experience in harvesting (and tasting!) fresh produce, and even let them feed goats!

In addition, you'll get an exclusive Otah & Friends pillow (worth $20) to cuddle up with during the bus rides and take home with you at the end of your journey.

Find out more here

3. La Clique

For a dazzling piece of entertainment like no other, check out La Clique, a spectacular theatrical phenomenon comprising a unique blend of circus, cabaret, comedy and live music.

With an international cast of 9 exceptional artists and accompanied by the acclaimed 4-piece La Clique Palais Orkestra, this trailblazing circus promises a night filled with laughter, fun and the best in cheeky cabaret.

Do note that while La Clique is a family-friendly show suitable for children aged above 3, it also features somewhat more intense acts including a sword swallower and flame breather, an acrobatic roller-skating duo, a Hula Hoop artist, and cabaret variety entertainment, so your personal discretion is advised before booking your tickets.

Till Nov 7, 2021 Find out more here or here

4. Trick or Thrills @ Universal Studios Singapore

PHOTO: Resorts World Sentosa

While Universal Studios Singapore's annual Halloween festivities remains toned down due to Covid, Trick or Thrills promises to be a spooky and exciting experience nonetheless.

Hunt for sweet delights along the Trail of Treats, keeping an eye out for various characters in their Halloween costumes along the way, including the Minion Monsters and their new Wolfman Minion.

Feel a chill as you venture into Universal Monsters Scream Alley after dark – especially on Fridays and Saturdays, where Frankenstein, the Bride of Frankenstein, Dracula and the Wolfman lie in wait for a photo op if you're brave enough!

Feeling especially daring? Although Halloween Horror Nights can't be held in the usual fashion this year, it's making a comeback of sorts in the form of a hair-raising exhibition that will take you behind the scenes of this award-winning horror event.

As soon as you step inside, you'll be transported into a nightmarish world where you'll get up close with creepy props, revisit infamous haunted houses and jaw-dropping shows, and come face-to-face with a killer line-up of the scariest icons of the past nine years.

Do note that despite being a "mere" exhibition, if you can call it that, this showcase is not for the faint of heart and definitely not recommended for guests under the age of 16.

Till Nov 7, 2021 Find out more here

5. Frights and Fun with the Fin-tastic Friends @ S.E.A. Aquarium

PHOTO: Resorts World Sentosa

Enjoy Halloween fun the Fin-tastic way at S.E.A. Aquarium this weekend. Your kids will learn cool facts about sharks and discover why they aren't so scary after all, go trick-or-treating in the deep as marine animals swim all around, and even have an opportunity to take eerie wefies with the Fin-tastic Friends in their Halloween costumes.

You can also bump up the eerie factor by appearing in your very own life-sized postcard at a special Halloween backdrop.

Till Nov 10, 2021 Find out more here

6. Up Close with ACM

PHOTO: Asian Civilisations Museums

Get up close and personal with artefacts rich in heritage and culture through Up Close with ACM, a free public programme that aims to bring you closer to museum objects through sensory experiences conducted by facilitators with visual impairment from Dialogue in the Dark Singapore (DiDsg).

Co-developed by ACM and DiDsg, the 90-minute long public programme begins with a Dialogue & Touch session, where you'll converse with DiDsg facilitators while blindfolded and experience 3D-printed replicas of four masterpieces from ACM’s Maritime Trade and Court & Company galleries via your sense of touch.

To complete the tactile experience, the 3D-printed objects are also accompanied by object cards where you can attempt to draw your object and further engage with the object you're interacting with.

Thereafter, you'll embark upon a Sensory tour led by the DiDsg facilitators as you visit ACM’s Maritime Trade and Court & Company galleries and view the objects you interacted with on display.

During the tour, the facilitators will share their take on the objects in question, along with their perspective as a facilitator and experiences regarding living life with visual impairment.

Till Dec 18, 2021 Find out more here

7. The People's Gallery

Think art is only found in museums? Think again! National Gallery Singapore's newest initiative, The People's Gallery, aims to bring art to your doorstep by transforming over 25 void deck spaces islandwide into miniature art galleries.

Each void deck features up to 10 QR codes, which will be refreshed with new artworks over the next few months. Simply scan the codes on the void deck pillars and watch art come to life around you with the help of AR technology.

Each work is accompanied by written labels, with several works also complemented by multi-lingual audio guides and "Art in 90 seconds" videos, where people of the Gallery tell personal stories about the featured artworks.

Till Nov 30, 2021 Find out more here

ALSO READ: What to do this weekend (Sept 10 to 12) - stay safe!

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.