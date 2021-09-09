What to do this weekend (Sept 10 to 12) - stay safe!

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Children's Festival featuring Art-Zoo Wonder Gardens

Enjoy a lively day out with the kids at Gardens by the Bay this weekend.

Children's Festival featuring Art-Zoo Wonder Gardens is a free outdoor trail with huge, colourful inflatable art sculptures of Art-Zoo characters like Bruno Bear and Little Kong.

Your kids will set out on an adventure with their Art-Zoo friends, completing trail activities along the way with the help of their complimentary trail booklet and learning about the garden ecosystem as they reunite the Art-Zoo gang.

Finishing all six trail activities will reward your kids with exclusive and adorable Art-Zoo Wonder Gardens stickers.

In addition, you can encourage your kids' creativity via weekend craft workshops where they'll learn the value of upcycling, create DIY masks, make animal-themed shrink art and more.

Till Oct 3, 2021

Find out more here

2. Kueh and Kusu afternoon tea ferry experience

PHOTO: Sindo Ferry

All aboard for Singapore's first afternoon tea experience on a ferry.

Hosted by Sindo Ferry, Kueh and Kusu is a maritime adventure on board a garden-themed ferry where you'll cruise along the Marina South coastline and Southern Islands while relaxing with a cup of tea.

This unique journey promises luxury and comfort in the form of fairy lights, plush pillows and floral decor, as well as delectable treats like kueh dadar, blueberry cheese tarts and other sweet snacks served alongside a steaming pot of Earl Grey Tea.

For added flair, the dainty bites are served in an avant-garde three-tier "birdcage".

Once you've finished your tea, you'll disembark on Kusu Island, where you'll have around an hour to explore this tranquil place, home to hundreds of wild tortoises at the Tortoise Sanctuary, as well as shrines and temples for worshippers to pay their respects, before the ferry returns to Harbourfront Centre.

Ferry departs from Harbourfront Centre on weekends at 2 pm

Find out more here

3. Around The World At Changi Airport

PHOTO: Changi Airport

With the recent reopening of Terminals 1 and 3, Changi Airport has put together a special experience for wannabe globetrotters to "travel" around the world.

Around the World at Changi Airport recreates iconic landmarks from across the globe, from Australia's red sandstone formations to life-sized terracotta army figures from China, the vibrant streets of Hong Kong and more.

Entry to all exhibitions is free, so be sure to grab your camera and take tons of "holiday photos" for memories!

Till Oct 10, 2021

Find out more here

4. Celebration of Tradition Mid-Autumn 2021

Chinatown's traditional mid-autumn festivities are back this month.

From now till Oct 5, you can swing by Chinatown to admire the nightly street light-up, which boasts sculptured lanterns featuring designs including flowers, greetings and mythological beings like Chang'er.

This year's lantern combines tradition with modern design, creating an elegant blend of contemporary creativity to wow visitors.

In addition, you can also look forward to a series of online programmes and activities such as a live-streamed mooncake making workshop, giveaways, virtual heritage trails and a 360-degree virtual tour of Chinatown and the Mid-Autumn Street Light-up.

Till Oct 5, 2021

Find out more here

5. My Community Festival

Reconnect with the past and explore Singapore's heritage at My Community Festival, a ground-up community festival that invites you to explore our everyday places and connect with the everyday people in our communities.

Discover vanishing crafts via the Meet My Craftsmen programme, where you'll enter the workshops and studios of Singapore's last songkok maker, a tombstone engraver, a rangoli artist and more.

Then check out Cuba Gula-Gula Saya and try your hand at baking traditional sweets like Japanese Wagashi, Russian Blini and Gula Melaka Chiffon Cake.

You can also catch the sunrise at various neighbourhoods islandwide, visit our offshore islands, watch various traditional music, dance and theatre performances, and much more.

Sept 10 to Oct 3, 2021

Find out more here

6. Pay a visit to Reflections at Bukit Chandu

Reflect on our history at Singapore's newly reopened war museum, Reflection at Bukit Chandu.

After three years of renovation, the museum reopens today with an enhanced retelling of the Malay Regiment's heroic last stand against the invading Japanese forces at the Battle of Pasir Panjang.

Embark upon an immersive journey through time via new displays and artefacts as you learn not just about the Malay Regiment but also the site-specific history of Pasir Panjang and Bukit Chandu.

During the museum's opening weekend this week, your kids can take part in a self-guided scavenger hunt to discover key artefacts, learn more about Bukit Chandu and redeem a special souvenir at the end of the trail.

In addition, admission to the museum is free until Sept 26, so be sure to visit as soon as you can.

You can read our write-up about Reflections at Bukit Chandu here.

Find out more here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.