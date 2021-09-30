What to do this weekend (Oct 1 to 3) - stay safe!

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Slurping Good!

Instant noodle lovers unite: Slurping Good! is officially open.

As Singapore's first instant-noodle themed experience playground, Slurping Good! has 13 instant-grammable installations full of noodle-y goodness for both kids and the young at heart to enjoy.

Indulge your inner child by sliding down a giant noodle slide, then hop in a giant cup of Nissin instant noodles for the perfect photo op.

You can also pose with a giant wall of instant noodles, create your dream bowl of instant noodles in a noodle lab, and, of course, check out the delicious noodle-themed merch available for retail.

2. Halloween Town: Yokai Festival 2021

Get ready for a different flavour of Halloween festivities this October as quirky and spooky Yokais (themed characters with designs based on supernatural beings from Japanese folklore) descend upon Downtown East.

You're invited to explore various locations across Downtown East and snap a few selfies with the friendly yokai roaming about.

For added flair, try using the exclusive Yokai character IG face filters while you're taking pics.

Then, hop on Downtown East's social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram and TikTok) to fight alongside the yokai crew in a battle for the future of their village!

A terrifying new foe has captured the Yokais' leader and heroine Kandy Onna, and it's up to you and the Yokais to hunt for the magic candy needed to restore Kandy Onna's powers and defeat the villain.

New chapters to the saga will be released every week, along with contests and attractive giveaways, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled.

In addition, you can snag goodies like a pack of limited-edition Yokai face masks when you shop and dine at Downtown East during this period.

If you're feeling particularly lucky, grab a scratch card for a chance to win Downtown East, Don Don Donki and Starbucks vouchers.

From Oct 1 to 31, 2021. Find out more here.

3. Deepavali open house

The Indian Heritage Centre's biggest communal festival is here, with a wide array of programmes and activities to usher in the Festival of Lights.

Be wowed by the mini light-up installation at the Indian Heritage Centre as you step inside to be greeted by a colourfully decorated stairway, accompanied by a peacock arch and rangoli floor stickers.

Then check out the various craft activities and workshops available, such as Rangoli & Kolam workshops and paper garland crafting sessions.

You can also explore Little India through trishaw trails to soak up the sights and sounds of the precinct, or scour the streets of Little India in a puzzle hunt to uncover hidden secrets, little-known gems and even a lost relic.

From Oct 1 to Nov 14, 2021. Find out more here.

4. Archifest 2021

Whether you're a budding architect or simply interested in cool building designs, you'll want to check out ArchiFest 2021, a month-long festival that shines a spotlight on the world of architecture and design.

Organised by the Singapore Institute of Architects (SIA), the festival aims to bring architects and design enthusiasts together to celebrate architecture and the tangible role it plays in shaping our world.

You can look forward to over 100 immersive programmes taking place both online and in various locations islandwide, from documentary screenings to heritage tours around local neighbourhoods, ikebana workshops, shophouse sketching sessions, kayaking trips and more.

From Oct 1 to 31, 2021. Find out more here.

5. Rediscover your neighbourhood with NHB's Heritage Trails

If you're tired of seeing the same old thing in your neighbourhood, now's the time to explore it with fresh eyes.

The National Heritage Board's Heritage Trails celebrate our shared heritage by helping you to uncover hidden gems and untold stories behind the streets and neighbourhoods around you.

Simply pick a trail to begin your journey, and be prepared to rediscover our little red dot one precinct at a time.

Can't decide where to start? You can read our write-ups about the various Heritage Trails here.

