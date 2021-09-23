A giant can of ham and a life-size cup noodle swing: Here's a new instant noodle-themed attraction at Tekka Place for all you MSG lovers

If you've visited the Museum of Ice Cream and are craving for more a similar experience, you're in luck because there is a new attraction in town.

Slurping Good is the latest food-themed experience playground in Singapore that is inspired by one of our favourite snacks — instant noodles.

The venture is a collaboration between instant noodle specialist Nissin Foods Singapore and events company Invade, who are also behind pop-up market Eatbox.

Placed right next to Eatbox's new permanent location at Tekka Place, the two-storey attraction features 13 Instagrammable and interactive installations — minus the MSG.

Opening this Saturday (Sept 25), it will run till January 30 next year. After which, the theme will change to keep things fresh and exciting.

A standard ticket, which includes a complimentary tote bag, vouchers, claw machine tokens and a pack of Nissin instant noodles, costs $21, and children below the age of three can visit for free.

Curious to see if Slurping Good! is worth the trip? Here are some of the highlights from our visit.

Instant noodle room

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Melissa Teo

Upon entering the attraction, the first thing that greets you is a room full of dangling instant noodles.

Fun fact: Some of these are real instant noodles that have been waxed and preserved!

Giant can of Instaham, human-sized crabstick and eggs for days

Go ham with this large can of Instaham. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Melissa Teo

While instant noodles taste fantastic on its own, the fun part is customising them with your favourite ingredients.

At Slurping Good!, you can find your one true pairing at the various interactive rooms that feature popular instant noodle ingredients.

I say no to coriander! What about you? PHOTO: AsiaOne/Melissa Teo

Go underwater with a live-sized crabstick. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Melissa Teo

Here, you can vote for your preferred choice of egg doneness with toy eggs, play a game of tic-tac-toe with coriander and sit atop a large can of ham or crabstick!

Swing around in an instant noodle pot

This swing can go surprisingly fast. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Melissa Teo

Situated right smack in the middle of the attraction is a massive instant noodle pot that also doubles up as a swing.

Not only is it fun to chill in, but it also makes a fantastic photo opportunity!

Poke your head out from a holey cheese

Snap a cheesy picture and send it to your crush. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Melissa Teo

The attraction also houses two massive wedges of cheese with holes at the top so you can poke your head out of them. Cheesy, but cute!

Zip down an instant noodle slide

Making my way down a noodle slide. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Melissa Teo

Right before you head up to level two, be sure to slither your way down the two large instant noodle slides that are found right next to the stairs.

Snap a photo with an instant noodle wall

I was holding myself back from eating them all. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Melissa Teo

Located on the second storey of the exhibition is a wall plastered with over 120 packets and bowls of instant noodles — it looks pretty similar to the one in Japan!

Customise your own bowl of noodles

What's cooking? PHOTO: AsiaOne/Melissa Teo

In collaboration with Soul Good Noodle Bar that is situated at Eatbox, ticket holders can get two free ingredients for their noodles. Simply head over to the Noodle Lab on level two to customise your order.

Shop till you drop

If you want to bring home some instant noodle-themed souvenirs for the memories, you can do so at the gift shop which is located at the end of the exhibit on level two.

#supportlocal. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Melissa Teo

Here, over 20 local artisans have designed adorable products such as soaps, crochet earrings and tote bags just for the event.

Profess your love for instant noodles with these cute merch. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Melissa Teo

Also, you also can snag some exhibition-exclusive merchandise like tote bags and shirts.

Win attractive prizes

Apart from Instagram-worthy installations, there are also fun games that you can partake in to win exciting prizes.

Said giant instant noodle cup. What is your guess? PHOTO: AsiaOne/Melissa Teo

For instance, questions will be displayed on the giant instant noodle cup on the first floor of the attraction and those who manage to get the answer right can walk away with prizes such as instant cup noodles.

I think it's physically possible to fit a human in this bag. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Melissa Teo

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Melissa Teo

Additionally, to win the massive Nissin instant noodle bag — as shown above — you can snap a photo with the myDreamCupNoodles wall on level one, share it on Instagram with the hashtag #myDreamCupNoodles and tag @nissinfoodssingapore and @slurpinggoodsg. A winner will be selected every month.

I had oodles of fun! PHOTO: AsiaOne/Melissa Teo

Address: Experience Playground @ Tekka Place, #01-51 to 54, Annex Building, 2 Serangoon Road, Singapore 218227

Opening Hours: Daily, 10am to 10pm

