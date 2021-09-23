A giant can of ham and a life-size cup noodle swing: Here's a new instant noodle-themed attraction at Tekka Place for all you MSG lovers
If you've visited the Museum of Ice Cream and are craving for more a similar experience, you're in luck because there is a new attraction in town.
Slurping Good is the latest food-themed experience playground in Singapore that is inspired by one of our favourite snacks — instant noodles.
The venture is a collaboration between instant noodle specialist Nissin Foods Singapore and events company Invade, who are also behind pop-up market Eatbox.
Placed right next to Eatbox's new permanent location at Tekka Place, the two-storey attraction features 13 Instagrammable and interactive installations — minus the MSG.
Opening this Saturday (Sept 25), it will run till January 30 next year. After which, the theme will change to keep things fresh and exciting.
A standard ticket, which includes a complimentary tote bag, vouchers, claw machine tokens and a pack of Nissin instant noodles, costs $21, and children below the age of three can visit for free.
Curious to see if Slurping Good! is worth the trip? Here are some of the highlights from our visit.
Instant noodle room
Upon entering the attraction, the first thing that greets you is a room full of dangling instant noodles.
Fun fact: Some of these are real instant noodles that have been waxed and preserved!
Giant can of Instaham, human-sized crabstick and eggs for days
While instant noodles taste fantastic on its own, the fun part is customising them with your favourite ingredients.
At Slurping Good!, you can find your one true pairing at the various interactive rooms that feature popular instant noodle ingredients.
Here, you can vote for your preferred choice of egg doneness with toy eggs, play a game of tic-tac-toe with coriander and sit atop a large can of ham or crabstick!
Swing around in an instant noodle pot
Situated right smack in the middle of the attraction is a massive instant noodle pot that also doubles up as a swing.
Not only is it fun to chill in, but it also makes a fantastic photo opportunity!
Poke your head out from a holey cheese
The attraction also houses two massive wedges of cheese with holes at the top so you can poke your head out of them. Cheesy, but cute!
Zip down an instant noodle slide
Right before you head up to level two, be sure to slither your way down the two large instant noodle slides that are found right next to the stairs.
Snap a photo with an instant noodle wall
Located on the second storey of the exhibition is a wall plastered with over 120 packets and bowls of instant noodles — it looks pretty similar to the one in Japan!
Customise your own bowl of noodles
In collaboration with Soul Good Noodle Bar that is situated at Eatbox, ticket holders can get two free ingredients for their noodles. Simply head over to the Noodle Lab on level two to customise your order.
Shop till you drop
If you want to bring home some instant noodle-themed souvenirs for the memories, you can do so at the gift shop which is located at the end of the exhibit on level two.
Here, over 20 local artisans have designed adorable products such as soaps, crochet earrings and tote bags just for the event.
Also, you also can snag some exhibition-exclusive merchandise like tote bags and shirts.
Win attractive prizes
Apart from Instagram-worthy installations, there are also fun games that you can partake in to win exciting prizes.
For instance, questions will be displayed on the giant instant noodle cup on the first floor of the attraction and those who manage to get the answer right can walk away with prizes such as instant cup noodles.
Additionally, to win the massive Nissin instant noodle bag — as shown above — you can snap a photo with the myDreamCupNoodles wall on level one, share it on Instagram with the hashtag #myDreamCupNoodles and tag @nissinfoodssingapore and @slurpinggoodsg. A winner will be selected every month.
Address: Experience Playground @ Tekka Place, #01-51 to 54, Annex Building, 2 Serangoon Road, Singapore 218227
Opening Hours: Daily, 10am to 10pm
melissateo@asiaone.com