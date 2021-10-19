5 things to do this week: Oct 18 to 24, 2021

Besides binging at imbibing at all the fancy new places popping up, this week in Singapore is all about the culture.

From art installations to art exhibitions, dance recitals and films festivals, there is a rich and culturally diverse lineup of things to do as we enter the second half of October.

STPI presents On Time: Using time to understand the fluidity of experiences

PHOTO: STPI's Facebook page

Spanning from print material to installations and sculptures, each piece by the four local artists – Adeline Kueh, Jason Lim, Ian Woo and Zul Mahmod – On Time is symbolic of how time impacts production and perception.

Step into the exhibition at any point during its run and experience a completely unique iteration of the artwork. STPI is literally handing you the opportunity to experience firsthand, how time changes experiences of reality.

On Time will be hosted at the STPI Creative Workshop and Gallery located at 41 Robertson Quay, Singapore 238236, till Oct 24, 2021. Open Mon-Fri 10am – 7pm, Sat 9am-6pm, Sun 10am – 5pm.

Soft Realities: 136 Goethe Lab toys with plato

PHOTO: Goethe-Institut Singapore's Facebook page

Inspired by Plato’s “Allegory of the Cave”, 136 Goethe Lab’s Soft Realities is determined to make you think a little.

Walk around Goethe-Institut Singapore’s newest art space and observe how the film projections, cut-out silhouettes, and subliminal soundscapes influence perception.

Each piece is intentionally designed to toy with the ideas of real and imagined narratives to let you experience why the famous thinker said perception isn’t true knowledge.

Soft Realities will be hosted at Goethe-Institut Singapore’s 136 Goethe Lab, located at 136 Neil Road, Singapore 088865, till Oct 29, 2021. Open Tue-Fri 12pm-8pm and Sat-Sun 2pm-8pm.

Bubbles: A cross border production about humanity and the pandemic

PHOTO: Unsplash

We may be experiencing record waves of Covid-19 cases, but Bubbles comes as a timely reminder of how far we’ve come in braving the pandemic.

The cross border film is a melange of multiple art forms that reflect human resilience.

Featuring performances by Yarra Ileto and Anca Frankenhaeuser, under Stephanie Burridge’s choreography, to music by Robert Casteels, the entire production tackles powerful themes like isolation, disconnection and mental health in a comforting and empowering manner.

Bubbles will be screened on Zoom on Oct 21, 2021, at 7pm. Register for tickets here.

German Film Festival 2021 puts forth its best lineup

PHOTO: Unsplash

It’s the 25th anniversary of one of the longest-running foreign film festivals in Singapore and Goethe-Institut Singapore is not about to let the pandemic ruin it.

Armed with a serious lineup of both in-person and virtual screenings, the German Film Festival 2021 is set to bring you the best of German cinema in the safest way possible.

And fret not, with films spanning across multiple genres and themes from nationalism to environment to family and romance, the festival has something exciting for everyone.

Find out more about the German Film Festival 2021, its screening schedule and ticket prices, here.

Fleeting Moments: Pan Pacific Singapore Brings to You Tsuyumi Miwa’s Best Works

PHOTO: Tsuyumi Miwa's Facebook page

If you’re a fan of Japanese dramas, you may recognise Tsuyumi Miwa.

The actor has always had an affinity for art, and Pan Pacific Singapore’s Public Art Space has curated a number of her best pieces for us.

The collection – Fleeting Moments – captures the simplest of moments, the moments we take for granted every day – like the walk back home after work or siblings sharing an ice cream.

The way each piece evokes feelings of lightness and joy is bound to tug at your heartstrings.

Art pieces part of Fleeting Moments will be displayed at Pan Pacific Singapore’s Public Art Space located at Level 2, 7 Raffles Boulevard, Singapore 039595, till Jan 31, 2022.

This article was first published in City Nomads.