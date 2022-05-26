5 things to eat and drink, including cocktails at Live Twice and Spanish pork rice dumplings at Path

And just like that, we're halfway through 2022. If you're like us and need a reason to celebrate, get ready to clink your tall cocktail glasses this week.

For food-lovers, there's also a lot in store — from exciting cheese rooms, to tender lamb delicacies, and treats to make your week all the more sweeter.

Here's where to eat and drink in Singapore this week!

Bon appetito at Regent Hotel

PHOTO: Regent Hotel

Regent Hotel has partnered with the Embassy of Italy for Festa della Repubblica Italiana (Festival of the Republic). Expect the same world class hospitality heightened with Italian flair — including food, wine and music.

Begin with an aperitivo at Manhattan bar, where bartender Matteo Zed whips up cocktails featuring the iconic red bitter, Campari (from $25). Basilico's Basilissimo Dinner (from $98) showcases a range of dishes prepared by four Italian chefs, each hailing from a different Italian region.

Think aged acquerello risotto with Sardinian saffron, or a 32-yolk ravioli. Other activities include pizza-making workshops, afternoon tea treats, and visits to their exquisite cheese room.

Festa della Repubblica Italiana runs from May 30 to June 5, 2022, at the Regent Singapore located at 1 Cuscaden Road, Singapore 249715.

Live Twice celebrates win with new cocktail menu

PHOTO: Live Twice

Recently rising 10 spots to No. 65 on the Asia's 50 Best Bars extended list, mid-century modern Japan inspired Live Twice celebrates their guests with a refreshed menu.

Priced at $25 each, new additions include the juicy, tangy Moonwalk, an uncommon classic commemorating Apollo 11's historic landing that features acerum, distilled from maple sap, and champagne.

Get seduced by Golden Butterfly 金蝶; the rich tipple marries Waqar pisco and cold brew coffee with grape and verjus. Don't miss their signatures like the boozy Vesper, served extra cold for an optimal drinking experience.

Live Twice is located at 18 to 20 Bukit Pasoh Rd, Singapore 089834. Open Sunday to Monday, Wednesday to Thursday 6pm to 12am, Friday to Saturday 6pm to 2am. Closed on Tuesdya. Happy hour runs 6pm to 7.30pm daily.

Lamb lamb baby!

PHOTO: Monti

Celebrating Singapore's food culture, the Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) invites you to a Four Hands Dinner Experience.

Chef Felix Chong from Monti and Edwin Tan from Meatsmith Little India join forces to showcase a tasting menu ($98++ per person) featuring different cuts and versatility of Australian lamb.

Blending Italian and Indian flavours, look forward to a menu featuring the likes of a sweet and spicy Pyrenees Grain Fed Lamb Tartare, and 14-hour Smoked Lamb Shoulder with garlic mashed potato and crispy lamb fat. Wine pairing available.

The Four Hands Dinner Experience with Chef Felix Chong x Chef Edwin Tan will be held on May 26, 6pm to 8pm at Meatsmith Little India, 21 Campbell Ln, Singapore 209894. The tasting menu is priced at $98++.

For bookings, please click here.

Rice dumpling season with Path Singapore

PHOTO: Path

As we draw closer to Dragon Boat Festival, start digging into sinful, glorious glutinous rice dumplings.

A modern Asian creation by Chef Marvas Ng of Path, the Spanish Pork Rice Dumpling ($38++ each, serves two) is a playful twist on the classic.

Unravel the traditional-looking bamboo leaf wrapping for tender Spanish pork hock stuffed with glutinous rice, porcini mushrooms, chestnuts, Australian abalone, preserved sausage, and Angelica root. With just 50 pieces available, run, don't walk!

Spanish Pork Rice Dumplings will be available from June 1 to June 4, 2022 for lunch and dinner at Path, 12 Marina Boulevard, Tower 3, #01-05/06 Marina Bay Financial Centre, 018982.

For dumpling reservations, please call +65 64430180. For takeaway, please fill the order form here.

Your week just got a whole lot sweeter

PHOTO: Tiong Bahru Bakery

Can you believe Tiong Bahru Bakery is turning the big ten this year?

In celebration Singapore's homegrown bakery is launched the biggest takeaway concept the city has ever seen. Located outside Raffles City, the giant-sized pop-up will be serving complimentary croissants and cold brew coffee at various timings throughout the day.

The installation is also packed with fun interactive activities as well as deals and giveaways. Capture the perfect moment with your TBB treats and tag #tbbbakingmemories, on Instagram or TikTok to win exclusive merchandise.

Tiong Bahru Bakery's The Biggest Takeaway installation runs May 27 to June 12, 2022, 8am to 9pm daily at Raffles City Shopping Centre, 252 North Bridge Road, Singapore 179103 [Facing Stamford Rd].

Complimentary coffee & croissants will be served between 8.30am to 10am, 12pm to 2pm, and 6pm to 8pm on weekdays, and 12pm to 2pm, and 6pm to 8pm on weekends.

This article was first published in City Nomads.