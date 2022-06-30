5 things to eat and drink, including sustainable ice creams at Sentosa and Roku Gin cocktails at The Oriole

This week, we're all about brunch, booze and the best of times.

If you're catching our drift, let us guide you through refreshing summer tipples, luxurious Aussie brunch menus, exciting Japanese fare with whisky pairings and smooth and sustainable ice cream to end on a sweet note!

Here are the best places to eat and drink this week.

Singapore based rum that pairs with everything

PHOTO: Rockpool Rum

Rockpool Rum is bringing a new take on the spirit to our sunny shores. Awarded a Gold Medal at the World Rum Awards 2022, this Netherlands-produced rum captures the flavour profiles of English-style rums from Barbados and Spanish-style rums from the Dominican Republic.

Boasting the rich perception of the traditional rum, expect boasts strong caramel and vanilla notes on the nose, whilst the palate hints of ginger, orange peel and pineapple.

Enjoy it with tonic and orange peel to bring out its tannic and citrusy flavours or in a citrusy pineapple punch that gives us the refreshing taste alongside the buzz.

Rockpool Rum is available to purchase online at $95 and can be found in bars including Lime House, Rumours Beach Club, 28 HongKong Street, Low Tide, Moonstone and Taylor Adam.

Ameising and Side Door present a new collaboration

PHOTO: Ameising Bar & Dining

The collaboration of the week has to be Ameising Bar & Dining with private dining outfit Side Door, run by the dynamic duo of Chef Tryson Quek and award-winning bartender Bannie Kang.

The Side Door Residence - Pairing the Craft of Culinary & Mixology ($158++ per pax) is a two month affair. Showcasing an exciting flight of flavours on the weekends, your night will consist of seven course dinner and four fascinating cocktails to pair along to drift you into pure bliss.

The Side Door Residence - Pairing the Craft of Culinary & Mixology runs from July-Aug 2022 at Ameising Bar & Dining, 16 Raffles Quay, #01-02A Hong Leong Building, Singapore 048581, p. +65 68039541. Open Mon-Fri, 11.30am-2pm (lunch), 4.30pm-10.30pm (dinner), and Sat 3pm-10 pm. Closed on Sun. For reservations, click here.

Brunch soiree around Singapore

PHOTO: Meatsmith Little India

For the first time ever, the Melbourne Brunch Festival makes its debut in Singapore. Presented by Global Victoria and Agriculture Victoria, look forward to 11 participating restaurants and cafes across town.

Showcasing the very best of Victorian produce via luxurious brunch menus, ingredients shine through without any or minimal intervention in these dishes.

Highlights include brunch sets at Tess Bar & Kitchen ($68++ for three dishes and two cocktails), featuring Bass Strait Beef's Angus Striploin, and Meatsmith Little India's Trout Roe Pappadum ($14++), which marries savoury Yarra Valley Trout Roe and with our local snack.

At Symmetry, you will be able to dabble in summery brunch cocktails, like the Bloody Refreshing ($19++), concocted with Four Pillars Bloody Shiraz Gin.

The Melbourne Brunch Festival runs July 1-31, 2022 across 11 partner restaurants. For more information and reservations, please click here.

I scream for sustainable ice cream

PHOTO: Sentosa

Sentosa turn the big 50 this year, and they'er bringing the parti to the city in collaboration with Udders Ice Cream.

Inspired by Sentosa's rich history and former plantations, two uniquely-flavoured Golden Jubilee Ice Creams have been launched.

Coco Palawan is a tropical dream with a tangy profile of pineapples, refreshing coconuts and a hint of lime, whereas the Mango Siloso is a summery blend of juicy Alphonso mangoes and pomelo pulp.

The cherry on top? The carbon footprint of the production process was neutralised through the Verra-certified carbon credits, while the ice cream cups are constructed fromForest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified paper.

Golden Jubilee ice creams are available for purchase at participating Sentosa retail outlets, Udders outlets, and online delivery platforms. For more information, click here.

A gin-ius way to keep the heat at bay

PHOTO: The Oriole x Roku Gin

No better way to lay off the heat than with refreshing cocktails and alfresco dining.

From now to Sept 30, 2022, Oriole Coffee + Bar teams up with Japanese craft gin Roku Gin to present a selection of cocktails, perfect for keeping the heat and humidity at bay.

You'll find tipples like the deceptively simple Roku Gin and Tonic (S$13++) with soft floral aromas and zesty citrus nuances. The Summer Gin Breeze ($15++) sports a subtle tangy-sweet citrus flavour coupled with a slight bitterness of black tea, while Summer Gin Night ($19++) sees prosecco, cassis liqueur, and a lemon peel garnish.

The Oriole x Roku Gin Cocktails is available at Oriole Coffee + Bar, 96 Somerset Rd, #01-01, Singapore 238163. Open Mon-Thurs 11am-10.30pm, Friday 11am-11.30pm, Saturday 10am-11.30pm, Sunday 10am-9.30pm.

ALSO READ: 5 things to eat & drink, including suckling pig at Restaurant Gaig and The Marmalade Pantry's executive set lunch

This article was first published in City Nomads.