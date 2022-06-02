5 things to eat & drink, including suckling pig at Restaurant Gaig and The Marmalade Pantry's executive set lunch

Sunny skies, pops of vibrant floral blooms and a robust energy in the air. There is no better way to ring in summer than with gourmet extravaganza and refreshing drinks.

This week, let us guide you through intricate picnic sets for dates, exquisite meals for the whole family and our favourite booze deals to get the party started. Here's where to eat and drink in Singapore this June!

Succulent suckling pig at Restaurant Gaig

PHOTO: Restaurant Gaig

Known for its vibrant Catalan fare, Restaurant Gaig is welcoming the warm seasons with a refreshed five-course Chef's Menu ($158++ per pax).

With elements like pork loin, tail and cheek, the time-honoured flavours of suckling pig takes to centre stage, as you dig into these nose-to-tail elements served with suckling pig jus and mango chutney.

Don't be surprised if you see people dipping their bread into a tea-light table candle, which creatively cloaks the pig fat element.

Besides the well-loved Gaig's traditional Cannelloni, other Catalan dishes include Squid ink rice and floral silken, sure to fill you up with chewy Japanese firefly squid amidst your paella.

Restaurant Gaig is located at 16 Stanley St, Singapore 068735, p. +65 97712674 / +65 62212134. Open Mon- Sat 12-3pm, 6-11pm.

Celebrate rum-bellion at Sugarhall

PHOTO: Sugarhall

Co-founder and Managing Partner of Buccaneers Rum & Cocktails, Manila's first rum bar, Ulysse Joanneaud is headed to our favourite rum-focused cocktail pub this weekend for its first ever guest shift.

In conduction with Rum Bellion festival, Jouanneaud will be shaking up cocktails like the tropical Ganda Colada, where rum and coconut liqueur meets coffee, pineapple, and a dash of cinnamon, and an intriguing Savory Daiquiri.

There will also be a bittersweet Pana-Manhattan, perfect for those who love a dry drink, featuring dark rum, vermouth, coffee, and chocolate.

The guest shift will run on June 4, 2022 at Sugarhall, 19 Cecil St, Level 2, Singapore 049704, +65 98150246. Cocktails are priced at $24 each, and will be served between 6pm-9pm.

Paul's fuss-free day under the sun

PHOTO: Paul

With the easing of restrictions, you have no excuse when it comes to planning extravagant dates or outings with your friends. Kick in summer like you should - with the perfect picnic.

Best of all, you won't have to lift a finger! Paul's Pique Nique is back.

This means a waterproof picnic mat, and loads of savoury & sweet bakes in one Paul jute bag ($80 for two, $120 for up to four). In your treasure trove, along with the waterproof picnic mat, you'll find sandwiches, pastries (think chocolate eclair and strawberry tartlets), butter croissants, and a baguette charlemagne.

Paul's pique nique is available for pre-order now on www.paul-singapore.com, for delivery between now till end June 2022. Free delivery with online minimum spend of $100 (before taxes and delivery fee) to a single address.

New executive lunch set at The Marmalade Pantry

PHOTO: The Marmalade Pantry

Can't wait for the clock to hit lunch hour?

Here's how to spice up another boring work day.

The Marmalade Pantry has introduced a Sumptuous New 2-Course Executive Set Lunch Selection combining its modern fare with a local twist. Expect to be wowed with a variety of tantalising options, as you pick a main, a starter (soup or salad) or dessert, and a beverage.

The menu changes on a quarterly basis and features the likes of herbaceous Thai Basil Fried Rice, Capellini Aglio Olio featuring locally sourced tiger prawns, and the comforting Truffle Mushroom Soup made topped with house-made herb croutons, and crème fraiche for creaminess.

The 2-Course Executive Set Lunch runs till July 29, 2022, 12pm to 3pm at The Marmalade Pantry, Oasia Hotel Downtown, 100 Peck Seah Street, #01-01, Singapore 079333, p. +65 63850741.

Summer rendezvous at Levant

PHOTO: Levant

Perched on the rooftop of a conservation shophouse in Tanjong Pagar, ilLido Group's Levant makes for the perfect boozy hideaway this summer.

Collaborating with Aperol Spritz this season the bar is also presenting its Life in Spritz - Summer Social. Make lasting summer memories as you sip on crafted Italian pours with the monthlong $12 Sundown Spritzers offer, paired with a special menu to go with it.

Tune in on June 2, 2022, 6pm-10pm to kick off the collab, as DJ JAGI from Korea spins into a night full of fun, music and booze.

Levant is located at 2 Tras Street, Level 4, Singapore 078972, p. +65 63043298. Open daily 5pm-12am.

This article was first published in City Normads.