5 things to eat and drink in Singapore this week including Bangkok Tipples' curated cocktails

The long weekend might be over, but the party doesn't have to stop. Whether you are looking to satisfy your sweet tooth during tea break, sip on fancy tipples on a night out or celebrate Dragon Boat Festival with the family, Here's what Singapore's restaurants and bars are cooking up this week.

Bangkok's best Tipples make it to Singapore

PHOTO: Vesper

Not travelling to Bangkok anytime soon? No worries, Long Bar and Perrier are bringing its tipples right here in Singapore. In Bangkok Tipples, a pop-up at Long Bar, delve in a four-instalment series featuring specially curated cocktails from renowned bars like Lennon's, Mahaniyom and Tropic City.

Vesper (No. 19 at the Asia's 50 Best Bars 2022) gets the ball rolling, presenting cocktails like the floral Sarkies Sour and fruity All Day Glory Fizz mocktail with thyme honey till May 22, 2022.

Bangkok Tipples runs from now till July 3, 2022 (Wednesday to Sunday only) at Long Bar, Raffles Arcade, 328 North Bridge Road, #02-01, Singapore 188719. Cocktails are priced from $28++ and mocktails from $18++. Available 5pm-11pm.

Taking your weekend grub to new heights

PHOTO: LeVeL33

With new Executive Chef Jake Kowalewski, LeVeL33 makes its return as an integrated multi-zone dining venue.

Pair their iconic Beer Tasting Paddle ($23.50) with zesty and fresh Hiramasa Kingfish Sashimi ($23) served alongside exotic sea grapes that pop in the mouth or delve into Chefs' special Chilli Salt & Pepper Local Squid ($24), brought to life with its spicy and sweet Vietnamese-style Nuoc Cham dipping sauce.

For mains, the tender Seabass ($33) is served with sweet al dente Barley & Crab Risotto and sea vegetables, whilst the boozy and creamy IPA Crème Caramel completes the meal.

LeVeL33 is located at Marina Bay Financial Centre, 8 Marina Blvd, #33-01, Singapore 018981. Open daily 11.30am-12am.

Silvio Daniele takes the mantle at Caffe Fernet

PHOTO: Caffe Fernet

After making a splash at Jigger & Pony, Silvio Daniele is now making a wave as the Principal Bartender of Caffe Fernet. Bringing to pass a robust selection of cocktails, wines, Italian spirits and liqueurs, expect a drink anytime of the day.

In the morning, the vodka-based Breakfast Martini ($22), bring a fragrant blend with clarified milk and English breakfast tea, whilst the rich Cold Brew Irish Coffee ($23) is perfect for a mid day perk-me-up.

As the clock strikes five, what better way to wind down than with the innovative slushy-style Raspberry Margarita ($22) to end the day on a good note.

Caffe Fernet is located at Customs House, 70 Collyer Quay, #01-05 Customs House, Singapore 049323. Open Mon-Thu 5pm-11pm, Fri-Sat: 12pm-12am, Sun 12pm-11pm.

Dragon Boat Festivities at Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant

PHOTO: Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant

There's nothing like celebrating Dragon Boat Festival than glutinous rice dumplings wrapped in tradition. For your rice dumplings needs this year, head on out to Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant for the finest ingredients and flavours.

Best savoured with loved ones, the new Abalone with Karasumi & Conpoy Rice Dumplings ($28) boasts luxurious ingredients like Karasumi, (a premium quality mullet roe), whilst the Black Truffle 5-Grain Rice Dumpling ($16) is back by popular demand.

Classics like Signature Pork & Salted Egg Rice Dumpling ($16) are also bound to hit the right spot!

The Dragon Boat Festival menu runs from May 14 to June 3, 2022 at Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, 320 Orchard Rd, Level 3 Singapore 238865. Open daily 11.30am-3pm, 6-10pm. Order online here.

Chunky, gooey New York style-cookies at Orchard

PHOTO: Chatsworth Cookies

Back again with its eighth residency, Baker X presents freshly baked goods from Chatsworth Cookies. Cure your cravings with New York style-cookies, as well other goodies by Baker, Joan Wiguna.

Think warm crunchy cookies, revealing a soft gooey inside in rich Walnut Chocolate Chip, Triple Dark Chocolate, Matcha White Chocolate, Black Sesame, and many more flavours (one for $7, two for $14, six for $36).

The Double Fromage Truffle Cheesecake ($9 per slice, $56 for six-inch) is also a crowd favourite with velvety cream cheese with truffle oil and paste for a sweet, savoury and earthy palate.

Chatsworth Cookies x Baker X runs from May 17 to June 5, 2022 at Baker X @ Orchard Central, 181 Orchard Rd, #04-29, Singapore 238896. Open daily 11am-10pm or till the bakes sell out for the day.

This article was first published in City Nomads.