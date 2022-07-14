5 things to eat and drink in Singapore this week including Claudine's new lunch experience

There's never a bad time to savour the finer things in life, and this week we're truly going in on the treats. If you're looking to pamper your tastebuds, this week's picks of fresh summer flavours, barbeque and booze, experimental wood-fired cuisine, and iconic sweet treats will not disappoint.

Lunchtime indulgence at Claudine

PHOTO: Claudine

If you've only got an hour for your lunch, Claudine is here to make sure not a minute goes to waste.

Their new lunch experience promises delectable French fare within the gorgeous interior of a 1930s colonial chapel at Dempsey Hill.

Highlights include a twist on the classic Niçoise Salad with Cantabria bonito and an herbaceous lemon dressing, tender Confit Salmon with pesto, and housemade almond ice cream in Claundine's version of Cherry Clafoutis.

At two courses for $62++ or three courses for $78++ per person, it's the perfect taste of France in the summer.

Claudine Restaurant is located at 39C Harding Rd, Singapore 249541, p. +65 6265 2966.

Get a taste of summer with Club Street Wine Room

PHOTO: Club Street Wine Room

There's nothing like the freshness of seasonal ingredients in a meal, and Club Street Wine Room is making sure to bring that to you with their new summer menu.

Indulge in carbs with their Woodfired Flatbread with Homemade Spiced Ricotta ($16++), get a slice of the earthy Wild Mushroom Vol au Vent ($14++), and enjoy the intense flavours of the Handkerchief Pasta ($29++).

Finish off the meal with their Steamed & Burnt Citrus Pudding ($16++) for dessert, and you'll be hard-pressed to find a better dining experience in the neighbourhood.

Club Street Wine Room is located at 87 Club St, Singapore 069455, p. +65 6970 0190.

Tablescape's Rooftop Garden Bar & Grill gets smoky

PHOTO: Tablescape

Tablescape is launching a whole new dining experience with their Rooftop Garden Bar & Grill, bringing you a night of charred meat and smooth tipples atop Grand Park City Hall.

Head over for charred king prawns and lobsters with their BBQ Seafood Platter ($78++) or grab a bite of smokey Bratwurst sausages and beef striploin with the BBQ Meat Platter ($68++).

Either option is rounded out with fresh veggies and a selection of sauces for your choosing. With a range of beers and wines to accompany this hefty feast, it's the perfect dinner to have with your mates.

Rooftop Garden Bar & Grill is located at Grand Park City Hall, 10 Coleman St, Singapore 179809, and is open for dining from 6pm to 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Wood-fired wonders at Butcher Block's Chef Table

PHOTO: Raffles Hotel Singapore

Michelin guide-listed Butcher's Block is here to take it to the next level with their Chef's Table, an avant-garde wood-fired dining experience.

Sit back at the communal table and wind down with Chef Keao's special presentation.

Expertly grilled and smoked dishes such as seared Norwegian Scallop with caviar and a housemade sauce made from fish bones, charred Piccolo Tomato with sherry vinegar and extra virgin olive oil, and crispy Suckling Pig coated in Chinese BBQ spices.

For dessert, a delightful Jackfruit Tart to balances the rich flavours of the savoury courses.

Butcher's Block is located at 1 Beach Rd, Singapore 189673, p. +65 6337 1886.

Celebrating 10 years with Tiong Bahru Bakery

PHOTO: Tiong Bahru Bakery

Tiong Bahru Bakery is celebrating its 10th anniversary with sundown takeovers at their Foothills outlet every weekend of July. Relish in artisanal sourdough pizzas hot out of the oven, delightful wild waffles, and Beerguettes. Round off the deliciousness with their range of natural wines for a great evening get-together.

Tiong Bahru Bakery Foothills is located at 70 River Valley Rd, #01-05, Singapore 179037, p. +65 6877 4865.

ALSO READ: 5 things to eat and drink, including sustainable ice creams at Sentosa and Roku Gin cocktails at The Oriole

This article was first published in City Nomads.