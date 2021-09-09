5 things to eat and drink in Singapore this week, including fresh summer tipples at Tapas 24 and seafood at Shangri-La

So many new food places, so little time. If you’re wondering where to indulge this weekend, we’ve got you covered. From limited-time collaborations to new cocktail menus to seafood boils and luxury dinners, here are five things to eat and drink in Singapore that you shouldn’t miss out on this week.

Fresh summer tipples and promos at Tapas 24

Tapas 24 is an ode to Barcelona, with its buzzy atmosphere, authentic tapas dishes, and fun selection of Spanish drinks. This quayside Spanish restaurant is welcoming diners back with four new summery additions – Amaretto Tropical Punch, Melon Amor, Spiked Afternoon Tea, and Banana Split ($18++ each). But what’s truly worth toasting is their fab sundowner promotion.

Alongside the new cocktails, the Classic Martinis ($22++), Spanish Street Cocktails ($22++), range of beers and selected Spanish wines (by the glass) are all going at one-for-one deals.

Tapas 24 is located at #01-04, 60 Robertson Quay, Singapore 238252, p. +65 6513 6810. Open Tuesday – Saturday from 12.00pm – 11.00pm and Sunday from 11.00am – 11.00pm. One-for-one promotions on selected drinks are available till 31 October 2021, from 3.00pm to 6.00pm daily.

Tiffin Room x The Elephant Room Launches Limited-Time Collab

This exciting limited-time collaboration marries North Indian delights from Tiffin Room with Indian-inspired cocktails from The Elephant Room. Presented at Tiffin Room in Raffles Hotel Singapore, this multi-course experience ($118++ per guest) comes paired with carefully crafted cocktails infused with Indian spices and aromatics.

Prettily presented in copper tiffin boxes, expect hearty classics like Madras Fish Curry and Dalcha Chop Masala, washed down with boozy toasts to olden-day Singapore like the Race Course Plantation.

The Tiffin Room x Elephant Room Special is available at Raffles Hotel Singapore, 1 Beach Road, Singapore 189673, exclusively from Sept 2 – Sept 16, 2021. Open daily for lunch from 12.00pm – 2:00pm and dinner from 6:30pm to 9:30pm.

An Indulgent Evening by SKAI and Maison 21G

Contemporary grill SKAI and bespoke perfumery Maison 21G have put their heads together to bring us a high tea that will sweep you off your feet.

The indulgent experience starts with a tailored perfume creation workshop by Maison 21G, where you get to design your own scent. Following this, SKAI will serve up an impressive showcase of both savoury and sweet nibbles.

From Crab topped with crème fraiche and ikura to Smoked Salmon with cream cheese and roe to Matcha Chocolate Fudge Praline, you’re in for a treat whatever you pick.

SKAI Premium High Tea with Maison 21G Perfume Creation Workshop will be hosted at Level 70, SKAI, Swissôtel The Stamford, Singapore 178882, p. +65 6431 6165. SKAI is open from Sunday – Friday for lunch, from 11.30am – 2.30pm and high tea, from 3.00pm – 5.00pm. Saturday brunch is available from 11.30am – 2.30pm. Dinner is available daily from 6.00pm – 10.30pm.

Calling All Carnivores: The Best of Westholme Waygu Is Now At Culina

PHOTO: Culina

Bred on pristine Australian pastures, it’s no wonder Westholme wagyu is famed for its rich, complex textures and flavours. Get your cut of Westholme wagyu over at Culina Bistro, with three distinct dishes. The Pot-Au-Feu de Westholme ($38++) features a flavourful oxtail, short rib, and tri-tip slow-braised in a fragrant stock with vegetables.

For those who prefer a melt-in-your-mouth experience, the soft and tender Westholme Wagyu Beef Tongue ($32++) is ideal. Meanwhile, the slow-cooked medium-rare Westholme Côte de Bœuf ($250++) is a good choice for those who are truly looking to indulge.

Culina Bistro is located at Block 15, Dempsey Road, Singapore 249675, p. +65 6854 6168. Open daily from 9.00am – 10.00pm.

Shangri-La Singapore’s The Line Brings On The Seafood Splash

Seafood boils are all the hype right now. In case you haven’t had a chance to get your hands dirty with the scrumptious sauces of the Louisiana-inspired dish, Shangri-La’s The Line has got you covered. Alongside their signature buffets, the restaurant is spicing up its menu with Seafood Boils ($68++ per serving).

While you might expect the Boston Lobster or the Sri Lankan Crab to hog the spotlight, the true stars of the seafood boil are their five in-house sauces. The classic Louisiana Cajun is a favourite for a reason, but if you’re a little more adventurous, give the spice-rich Sichuan Mala a try.

The Line, Shangri-La is located at 22 Orange Grove Rd, Lower Lobby, Tower Wing, Singapore 258350, p. +65 6213 4398. Open Tuesday – Sunday from 6.00pm – 9.30pm and additionally on Friday – Sunday from 12.30pm – 2.30pm. The Seafood Splash is only available for dinner on Sundays – Wednesdays, from Sept 7 onwards.

This article was first published in City Nomads.