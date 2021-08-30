Tim Ho Wan opens new outlet at Tampines 1, has up to 50% off selected items

Easties, you're in for a treat. To celebrate the grand opening of its newest outlet at Tampines 1 today (Aug 30), dim sum chain Tim Ho Wan is offering up to 50 per cent off selected menu items until Sept 1.

The promotion is only valid on takeaway orders and includes the following:

Pork congee with century egg & salted eggs ($3.40, U.P. $6.80)

Flat fish, meatballs & peanut congee ($3.40, U.P $6.80)

Beancurd skin with pork & shrimp ($3.30, U.P $6.50)

Hong Kong-style egg tarts ($2.30, U.P $4.50)

Hong Kong milk tea ($2, U.P $3.50)

Soursop juice ($2, U.P $4)

Come celebrate the Grand Opening of our latest outlet at Tampines 1 with us! Enjoy up to 50% off on selected items for... Posted by Tim Ho Wan on Thursday, August 26, 2021

If you're dining in, don't feel left out — you'll enjoy a complimentary serving of osmanthus jelly with any purchase. Do note that you're limited to one redemption per receipt per table.

ALSO READ: CYC, the tailors behind PM Lee's NDP shirt, to close Fullerton Hotel outlet for good; has sale till Sept 19

Address: 10 Tampines Central 1, Tampines 1, #01-43/44, Singapore 529536

Deal ends: Sept 1

Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.

Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving.