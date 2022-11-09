5 things to eat and drink in Singapore this week, including a gem-themed afternoon tea set

Pound the alarm people, we are only six weeks away from the festive season! Need a refuel between your gift-shopping? This week's gastronomic spread across Singapore brings you vegan bites, Mexican fare and seafood galore.

Vegan month is here

PHOTO: OmniFoods

This Vegan Month, the folks at Green Monday's OmniFoods and Dao by Dorsett AMTD are cooking up a storm. Conscious consumers and vegan diners can head to the hotel's in-house restaurant Collective for highlights like the OMNI Chilli Crab Cake, OMNI Tuna Kueh Pie Tee ($12), as well as the OMNI Burger Black ($22) featuring homemade oriental black pepper sauce and portobello mushroom. Enjoy the limited edition vegan sharing platter ($25, serves two), featuring the best of the vegan menu until the end of November.

The new Omni menu at Collective is available till Nov 30, 2022. Collective is located at Dao by Dorsett AMTD Singapore, 6 Shenton Way, 1 OUE, #07-01 OUE Downtown 1, Downtown 2, Singapore 068809, p. +65 6812 6050.

Weekend Fiesta at Papi’s Tacos

PHOTO: Papi’s Tacos

Dia De Los Muertos may have just ended, but the fiesta never stops. Begin your weekend celebration early at Papi’s Tacos with a Weekend Special Menu, available from Fridays to Sundays. Kick things off with the fruity La Diablita ($15) – the ” little devil-like girl” cocktail is a melody of blanco tequila, mezcal, red wine, strawberry puree, pomegranate, and lime.

What’s a Mexican party without Tamales? The Tamales de Pollo with Salsa Verde ($12) sees steamed corn masa with chicken and green salsa, whilst Tamales de Rajas ($12) comes with jalapeños, Oaxacan cheese and tomatoes.

Papi’s Tacos has outlets in Seah Street and Tanjong Pagar. The Dia De Los Muertos menu is available while stock lasts.

Tressures of the Irish Sea

PHOTO: Savour Seafood Ireland

Thanks to its strategic location and access to the vast waters of the Atlantic, Ireland has some of Europe’s finest and freshest seafood. Irish Food Board Bord Bia is showcasing the quality and fresh taste of Irish seafood in a limited-edition culinary showcase called Savour Seafood Ireland.

Head into your favourite restaurants like Catfish, Estuary, and Poisson to experience the best of the Irish ocean bounty such as Ginger and Scallion Irish Brown Crab Claw, Irish Whelk Escabeche – lightly-poached Irish whelk in an aromatic broth flavoured with herbs, lemon, and Calabrian chili oil – and an Irish Blue Lobster Risotto, respectively.

Savour Seafood Ireland runs from Nov 15 to 30, 2022, at Catfish, Estuary, Poisson and Sol & Ora.

Taste the Flavours of Gemstones

PHOTO: MADLY Bespoke Jeweler

Food and jewellery are indeed a girl’s best friends. When you combine the two, it’s a dream come true. In a collaboration between two home-grown brands, The Marmalade Pantry and MADLY Bespoke Jeweler, get a taste of sapphire, amethyst, topaz and more in a Bejewelled Afternoon Tea Set ($78++ for 2 pax).

The elegant three-tiered stand, served alongside two pots of artisan tea, boasts the likes of Limonata Lemon Cupcake inspired by Merelani Mint Garnet, the Beryl Panna Cotta Shooter which has ‘Aquamarine’ and ‘Morganite’ jelly cubes, Ruby Bruschetta, and more.

The Bejewelled Afternoon Tea Set is available for dine-in till 30 November 2022 at The Marmalade Pantry, 2 Orchard Turn, #04-11A ION Orchard, Singapore 238801, p. +65 6734 2700. Available for dine-in Mon-Thu, 2pm-6pm.

Autumn in Full Effect

PHOTO: Clos Pasoh

Jetting to France out of your budget? Look to Clos Pasoh for the magic of French seasonality to Singapore. Begin your meal with a Cervelle de Canut with fromage blanc made by a Singapore-based French cheesemaker.

Next, the Aile de raie, artichaut en tempura, réduction d’une soupe de poisson ($40) is reminiscent of sambal stingray, catering to local palates while remaining true to the essence of the Provençale classic. Head down earlier for a pre-dinner tipple during Martini Hour to indulge in an Espresso Martini ($22++) made with Cafes Richard’s Massaya blend of 70 per cent Arabica coffee beanS.

Clos Pasoh is located at 48A Bukit Pasoh Rd, Level 2, Singapore 089859, p. +65 6980 0672. Lunch sets are also available, priced from $42++ (2-course). Martini Hour is Tue-Fri 5pm to 6pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.