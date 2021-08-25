5 things to eat and drink in Singapore this week, including Lounge at Avenue 87's new menu and Creamier's new kopitiam-themed ice cream flavours

With all the new food places and promotions popping up post Phase Two (Heightened Alert), you may find yourself spoilt for choices. This week, there are sweet treats inspired by Singapore’s local breakfast, craft breweries from Japan, and a Singapore noodle-themed pop-up to boot.

New menu, New Bar at Avenue 87

Armed with a new bar, Lounge at Avenue 87, diners (re)visiting the modern Asian restaurant can also look forward to new five-course ($98++) and seven-course ($142++) menus. There’s fresh Amberjack in a refreshing marinade of sesame oil and ponzu, while mala lovers will surely enjoy the Monkey Head Mushroom, inspired by the ever-popular Sichuan hotpot.

For protein, look to juicy USDA Prime Beef Short Rib glazed with a housemade char siew sauce before innovative spins on local desserts. The new beverage menu boasts signatures like the Botanic ($21++) and the Jambu ($21++) alongside a selection of classic cocktails.

Avenue 87 is located at 47 Amoy Street, Singapore 069873, p. +65 9838 8401. Open Mon, Wed-Sat 11.30am-2.30pm, 5.30pm-10pm. Closed Tue and Sun.

Jibiru Time at Japan Rail Cafe

Japan Rail Cafe is spotlighting the country’s well-established craft beer scene from now till Sept 30, 2021.

Not only will you get to taste signature beers from the likes of Kamakura Beer Brewing Company and Waku Waku Tezukuri Fram Kawakita, breweries Kanazawa Brewery and Yokohama Beer will also be making their Singaporean debut at the event. The café’s in-house craft beer brand, Hitachino Nest, will also be available for imbibing.

Japan Rail Cafe is located at #01 – 20, Guoco Tower, 5 Wallich Street, Singapore 078883, p. +65 6385 5422. Open Mon-Thu 11am – 9pm, Fri-Sat 11am-9.30pm, Sunday 11am-8pm.

Singapore Inspired Noodle Creations By Ownself Make Chef

If you’ve been following local chef Shen Tan and her culinary explorations, you know she doesn’t disappoint. Her brand Ownself Make Chef will be popping up at Raffles Courtyard till Sept 15, 2021 with a trio of noodle-themed fusion dishes, quirkily named Make Mee Great Again.

Whether it is the aromatic lard sambal in Singapore Lard (Lao) Ban Mee Sambal Noodles or the mouth-watering salted egg cured barramundi in the Bee Tai Mak-velous Ulam Pesto, take the opportunity to enjoy the robust flavours at the iconic hotel in Singapore.

Make Mee Great Again pops up at Raffles Courtyard, 328 North Bridge Road, Singapore 189673, p. +65 6385 5422, daily 3pm – 10pm.

Tippling Club introduces Volume II: A Guide to Modern Drinking

From champagne cocktails to a whole section dedicated to classics using Lord Ryan’s Prohibition Gin – Tippling Club’s exotic spice-driven collaboration with Prohibition Liquor Co – Volume II of the bar’s A Guide to Modern Drinking menu keeps things exciting at one of Singapore’s best cocktail bars.

Highlights include the savoury and herbaceous Ciphers & Constellations ($22) with notes of calvados and sherbet and the Andy Warhol-inspired Dollar Sign ($125), concocted with LOUIS XIII and champagne for a taste of luxury.

Tippling Club located at 38 Tanjong Pagar Road, Singapore 088461, p. +65 6475 2217. Tippling Club‘s bar is open Mon-Tue, Thu-Sat 12pm-10.30pm. Closed Wed and Sun.

Creamier launches kopitiam series

Did seeing the National Day Parade this week make you reminisce a little about the things that make Singapore, Singapore? Looks like Creamier is on the same page.

The home-grown ice cream brand launched three limited-edition flavours – Kopi-Peng, Teh-Peng, and Kaya Toast ($3.90 per scoop, $12.90 per pint) – inspired by items on our beloved local breakfast menu. Pair any of these flavours with Frozen Golden Waffles ($14.00) or the Sea Salt Gula Melaka ($12.90) for an optimal experience.

Seasonal editions are available till Oct 31, 2021 at all three Creamier outlets and are available for both delivery and store pickup.

