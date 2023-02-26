5 things to eat and drink in Singapore this week including nation's largest umeshu tasting

As we march our way into March, we’re ready for something new and refreshing – and so is the F&B scene. This week, get ready to tummy-filling sets, themed meals, new menus and exciting guest-shifts. Here’s where to get munching:

Get The Party Started With MO BAR x ROKA Dubai

PHOTO: MO BAR x ROKA Dubai

Get cocktail hour started with a taste of Japan right here in Singapore. Collaborating with Bombay Sapphire, MO BAR welcomes Bar Manager Glenn Eldridge and Head Bartender Zuka Khuntsaria of ROKA Dubai in a special guest shift. Make your way down on Saturday, Feb 25 as the gang makes a splash with four eclectic cocktails priced at $25++ each.

Worth a try is the Grapefruit Kuma Gimlet, featuring Bombay Sapphire, junmai daiginjo sake, fino sherry and grapefruit cordial. Whilst the Strawberries and Cream make for a compelling nightcap with Grey Goose, strawberry wine, strawberries and clarified cream soda.

Mo Bar x Roka Dubai runs on Feb 25, 2023,7pm-11pm at MO BAR, 5 Raffles Ave., Singapore 039797, p.+65 6885 3500. Open Sun-Thurs 3 pm–12 am, Fri-Sat 3 pm–1 am.

LeVeL33 resumes famed themed dinners

PHOTO: Level In The Sky Of Diamonds

Inspired by the life, songs and food loved by The Beatles, LeVeL33 ushers in this week with a special 5-course dinner ($148++/pax) and cocktails ($22++ each) menu. The Beatles-themed dinner, called Level In The Sky Of Diamonds celebrates the rock band’s 60th anniversary of their explosive debut album, Please, Please Me.

Some highlights include the Sergeant Peppers, named after the Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band studio album, as well as Lennon’s Brandy Alexander – a brandy-based, dessert-like cocktail inspired by the milkshakes Lennon loved. Calling all Beatlemaniacs! Come and hop on over the Magical Mystery Tour.

Level In The Sky Of Diamonds runs on 24 February 2023, at LeVeL33, 8 Marina Blvd, #33 – 01, Singapore 018981, p. +65 6834 3133. Open Mon-Sun 12 pm–12 am.

The Dragon Chamber Gets A Facelift

PHOTO: The Dragon Chamber

Celebrating six years of delightful dining, get ready to uncover the secrets of The Dragon Chamber once again – now back with a refreshed look and a new menu. Now offering a much more cozy and lively space, the spot is offering dishes inspired by this year’s Rabbit Zodiac.

This includes crispy Fried Shrimp with a mildly spicy White Rabbit candy cream sauce ($26) and the crispy sweet Red Bean Pancake topped with White Rabbit Ice Cream ($20). Alternatively, we cant wait to try the new creations like the Wagyu Truffle Beef Hor Fun (from $32) and the Instagram-worthy Soft Shell Crab with Hokkaido Scallop Crispy Noodles ($70). On March 1 (6pm-11pm), the enjoyment gets turned up, as diners join in on the party with familiar names in the local food and lifestyle scene as well as three guest DJs, and fun libations.

The Dragon Chamber is located at 2 Circular Rd, Singapore 049358, p. +65 6950 0015. Open Tues-Sun 11 am–3 pm, 5–10.30 pm. Closed on Mon.

Singapore’s Largest Umeshu Tasting

PHOTO: Ippudo

Back for its third edition by popular demand, global ramen chain IPPUDO and spirit retailer Umeshuya joins hands to feature over 30 types of umeshu from Japan in Ippudo Umeshu Festival 2023.

The three-day event held at Ippudo Mandarin Gallery will feature the widest selection of umeshu labels from different prefectures, including some exclusive labels that previously were not available in Singapore before. Some highlights include Torotoro No Umeshu, Tsukigase No Umegenshu, Ooiri Nigori Umeshu, Shio Yuzu, Shio Lychee and Chiebijin Kouchaumeshu.

Ippudo Umeshu Festival 2023 runs from Feb 23 TO 25, 2023, at Ippudo, 333A Orchard Rd, #04 – 02 / 03 / 04 Mandarin Gallery Mandarin Gallery, Singapore 238897. For reservations, call +65 6235 2797 or email ippudo_sgrc@chikaranomoto.com (seats are reservation only from 5.30pm onwards).

Set the tropical vibes with a Cointreau pool party

PHOTO: Cointreau

Dreaming of a tropical vacation? Turn your Sunday into a mini getaway with free-flow Cointreau cocktails and mouth-watering food at 1 Altitude Coasts’ Tropic Like It’s Hot x Cointreau party. The pool party celebrates the brand’s 75th anniversary, as well as the unveiling of the new and reimagined bottle of Cointreau L’Unique.

The party continues into the afternoon with the Drip Party Series, with @djshaisg @kfvith @jmr.knrck, hosted by @intanraihanna spinning hot Hip Hop and RnB hits as the sun goes down, and the fireworks light the sky.

Tropic Like It’s Hot x Cointreau runs on Feb 26, 2023, 1-Altitude Coast, The Outpost Hotel Sentosa, 10 Artillery Ave, #07-01, Singapore 099951, +65 8879 8765. Open Mon & Tues 11am-10pm, Fri & Sat 11am-2am, Wed, Thurs & Sun 11am-12am.

ALSO READ: Weekly grub: 5 things to eat and drink this week including a premium Japanese beef autumn menu

This article was first published in City Nomads.