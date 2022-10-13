5 things to eat and drink in Singapore this week, including seafood at Ganko Sushi and Indian cuisine at The Tiffin Room

With the start of fall, Diwali, and Halloween all crammed within a 31-day period, October's a festive one.

This week, try some fresh sashimi in an affordable omakase, sample some iconic Indian treats to celebrate Diwali, and enjoy some of the best cocktails Singapore has to offer.

Savour the luxury of the seas

PHOTO: Shang Palace

With the arrival of autumn comes the season of the hairy crab – the absolute pinnacle of luxurious seafood with the most succulent flesh and indulgent roe.

Get your fix at Shang Palace from Oct 17 to Nov 30, with a la carte highlights including the steamed hairy crab (from $118 per 170g female) and braised imperial bird's nest with hairy crab roe ($98++ per pax). Or go all out and try their hairy crab six-course set menu, ($268++ per pax, minimum two to dine).

Shang Palace is located in Shangri-La Singapore, 22 Orange Grove Road, Singapore 258350, p. +65 6213 4473. Open Mon-Fri 12pm-2.30pm, 6pm-10pm, Sat-Sun 11am-3pm, 6pm-10pm.

Fresh Japanese seafood, tailored to your tastebuds

PHOTO: Ganko Sushi

Ganko Sushi, the iconic sushi brand from Osaka, is here in Singapore with an affordable omakase experience for all to enjoy!

With 12 courses starting at just $180, look forward to seasonal and fresh dishes such as their zensai starter of abalone with tosa vinegar jelly, top-tier sashimi featuring chutoro sashimi and sea urchin with egg yolk, and of course sushi featuring black throat seaperch and masterfully grilled sea eel to round off your meal with that Japanese flair.

Ganko Sushi is located at 9 Penang Road, #01-01, Singapore 238459, p. +65 8828 2280. Open daily 11.30am-2.30pm, 6pm-10pm.

Honouring artisanal baking in Singapore

PHOTO: Tiong Bahru Bakery

Singapore's favourite homegrown bakery is setting up A Decade of Gratitude, a pop-up celebrating their 10th anniversary right in the heart of the island nation.

Until Oct 15, head over to Tangs Orchard to explore the interactive spaces themed around Tiong Bahru Bakery's deep heritage and artisanal French influence (such as the French butter feature and French flour space), with a chance to win a year's supply of the bakery's beloved croissants!

A Decade of Gratitude will be hosted outside Tangs Orchard, 310 Orchard Road Tang Plaza, 238864. Open 11am-7pm daily till Oct 15, 11am to 7pm daily.

A gastronomical celebration of Diwali

PHOTO: The Tiffin Room

The festival of lights is back and The Tiffin Room's throwing a set of some of the best Indian cuisine in Singapore to celebrate.

Curated by Chef Kuldeep Negi, the Diwali set menu ($108++ per pax, vegetarian option $98++ per pax) features lentil dumplings dal pakori from Delhi, and the spiced tandoori red snapper from the Malabar coast.

Look forward also to a medley of delights served in the signature tiffin box including the succulent lamb-based methi gosht and the tomato and cashew nut gravy-laden cauliflower and cheese dumplings of gobhi paneer kofta for the vegetarians.

The Tiffin Room's Diwali set menu is available till Oct 24 at Raffles Hotel Singapore, 1 Beach Road, Singapore 189673, p. +65 6412 1816. Open daily 12pm-2pm, 6.30pm-9.30pm.

Classy cocktails for the perfect evening

PHOTO: Flow Bar

In celebration of their one year anniversary, Flow Bar helmed by Ricky Paiva debuts a new menu of innovative cocktails along the pillars of the Living Room, Garden, Playground, and Office.

This time, look forward to paloma ($25++), the tall tequila-based modern classic given a citrusy and floral twist with pink peppercorn basil grapefruit syrup and She So Shiso ($25++), a gin cocktail featuring shiso and sweet melon.

Don't miss the spirit-forward Patina ($25++) from the Office, with chocolate notes complementing the mix of monkey shoulder whisky, Drambuie, and Averna.

Flow Bar is located at 76A Duxton Road, Level 2, Singapore 089535, p. +65 8028 5865. Open Tue-Sat 5pm-12am. Closed Mon & Sun.

This article was first published in City Nomads.