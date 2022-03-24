5 things to eat and drink in Singapore this week, including weekend brunch at Claudine and french pastries at Flourcrafts Patisserie

Time for new additions to your ever-expanding map of gastronomic destinations in Singapore! Let us guide you through fresh new menus, kueh and whiskey pairings, and newly launched confectionary joints this week.

Rosemead Singapore launches Signature Bake Box

Heralding what’s to come with the the launch of their bakery in the not too distant future, modern Californian fine dining restaurant Rosemead has launched their Signature Box ($38), available in limited quantities for pick up or delivery on Saturdays.

Handcrafted by pastry chef Elena Perez de Carrasco, delight in five hand-crafted sweet and savoury treats such as a whole loaf of Shokupan with Red Apple-Kombu Glaze & Butter, a different take on their signature fluffy milk bread, a generously filled Meyer Lemon Croissant with perfectly tangy lemon curd, and the Sobrassada Babka, a laminated brioche baked with spicy Spanish pork sausage.

Rosemead is located at 19 Cecil Street, Singapore 049704, p. +65 9781 9084. Order the Signature Box online here. Delivery $15, free shipping for orders over $80.

Claudine launches New Weekend Brunch menu

Experience a weekend treat like no other with Claudine’s new Weekend Brunch menu. Featuring a sophisticated renaissance of brunch favourites, enjoy pristine flavours of the sea as well as hearty meals to share.

Feast on Le Grand Plateau De Fruits De Mer ($268), a two-tier tower showcasing a grand mix of oysters, blue prawns, crab legs and more paired with classic brunch cocktails. Slow cooked to perfection for eight hours, tuck in to the ‘Axuria’ Milk Fed Lamb Shoulder ($148) with a friend before topping off the meal with a light and fluffy ‘Crêpe Sou-zette’ ($20++).

Claudine is located at 39C Harding Rd, Singapore 249541, p. +65 6265 2966. Weekend Brunch is available Sat 11:45am–2pm and Sun 11:30am–6pm (last seating 3:30pm).

Ken Japanese Restaurant Honours Spring with New Menu

Spring has blossomed at Ken Japanese Restaurant with its news Spring Menu available till end of April 2022! Specialising in traditional kaiseki-style omakase, diners can expect an authentic Japanese dining experience as they savour seasonal ingredients air-flown four times a week.

The Spring Menu offers four omakase options at $88 to $198, with its top seller featuring a generous spread of two seasonal appetisers, seasonal sashimi, tempura, shiizakan, a main dish, miso soup and dessert.

Ken Japanese Restaurant is located at 1 Goldhill Plaza, #01-17, Singapore 308899, p. +65 6250 1321. Open Tue-Fri and Sun 11.30am-2pm and 5.30pm-9.30pm, Sat 11am-2pm and 5.30pm-9.30pm.

Celebrate The Weekend With GudSht, Auchentoshan Whisky, and Peranakan Kueh

GudSht is back with a fresh new fusion experience with iconic scotch whiskey brand Auchentoshan and Indoneisian pastry specialist Ollella for GudSht x Auchentoshan Whisky & Peranakan Kueh Experience.

A special dine-in-only tasting event, patrons will enjoy a platter of crowd favourite kuehs perfectly paired with four flights of Auchentoshan whiskeys, as well as Pandan Sourz, a whiskey cocktail with Auchentoshan 12 Years, homemade pandan syrup and peach bitters. Once pleasantly buzzed and full, head home with a hefty bag of Auchentoshan and Ollella goodies.

GudSht x Auchentoshan Whisky & Peranakan Kueh Experience runs on March 26, 2022 at 115 King George’s Avenue and March 27, 2022 at Cineleisure Orchard, 8 Grange Rd, Singapore 239695, 4pm-6pm. Entry is priced at $69 each.

Get Your Fix of French Pastries at Flourcrafts Pâtisserie

Gift your taste buds a sweet treat with Flourcrafts Pâtisserie’s boutique French pastries at Baker X. A baking studio and café allowing home-based bakers to explore scaling up to a brick and mortar business, Baker X is now home to Flourcrafts Pâtisserie till April 3, 2022.

Get a taste of France with their canelés, a small pastry with a custard center and crispy caramelised crust, in the Signature Vanilla Rum flavour ($4). On their menu of quintessential French confections are rich and buttery madeleines in Vanilla Lemon ($3) and French Earl Grey flavours ($3) as well as Vanilla Browned Butter Financiers ($3).

Baker X is located at Orchard Central 181 Orchard Rd, #04-29, Singapore 238896. Open daily 11am-10pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.