5 things to eat and drink this week including Christmas-themed omakase lunch at Oishii Ristorante and plant-based meals at Green Common

Can you feel the holiday buzz building up? With less than three weeks to Christmas, Singapore’s bars and restaurants are gearing up with plenty of seasonal specials. Refreshing gins to gift this season, plant-based Christmas menus, high teas with a twist – here’s our pick of the best things to eat and drink this week.

High Coffee Sessions With Ebi Bar x Tiong Hoe Specialty Coffee

If you’re not one for high tea, how about some high coffee? Prawn noodle concept Ebi Bar is out to give coffee lovers their caffeine kick with an afternoon tea with a twist: High-Coffee ($21.90 per pax).

Launched in collaboration with specialty coffee house Tiong Hoe Specialty Coffee, the limited-time menu brings together free-flow coffee and local favourites. You’ll get to indulge in their crowd-favourite Hokkien Noodles, along with scrumptious bites like Mala Shrimp Dumplings, Kueh Pie Tee, and Tapioca Cake.

Ebi Bar is located at #B1-21, Cuppage Plaza 5 Koek Road, Singapore 228796, p. +65 8922 1284. Open Tues-Sun 11am–10pm. Closed Mon. The High Tea Coffee Session takes place 11 December – 12 December 2021.

Have ‘A Decent Christmas’ At Jigger & Pony

What better way to celebrate than with craft cocktails? Jigger & Pony is wrapping up the year in high spirits with A Decent Christmas.

The specially curated menu, with Principal Bartender Giovanni Graziadei at the wheel, ushers you to soak in the festivities with any one of their season-special cocktails – Birch Sonic ($25), Fancy Fizz ($28) and Golden Bauble ($25) – all featuring Monkey 47 Gin. Feel free to pair your craft cocktails with a Sticky Toffee Pudding ($16), or tipple up with other classics like an Old Fashioned ($25) or a Whisky Highball ($25).

Jigger & Pony is located at Amara Singapore, 165 Tanjong Pagar Road, Singapore 088539, p. +65 9621 1074. Open Tues-Sun 4pm-10.30pm. Closed Mon.

A Merry Plant-Based Christmas at Green Common

Christmas tends to be synonymous with decadent roasts and meats, but that doesn’t mean those on plant-based diets need to feel left out. Green Common has vegan folks covered with an exciting four-course dine-in Christmas Set Menu ($35/pax for one main; $65/pax for two mains).

Highlights include Butternut Pumpkin Soup, Omni Golden Fishless Taco, Omni Golden Fillet-No-Fish and Vegan Chocolate Ice Cream. It’s a healthier option for those looking to switch things up – even those on plant-based diets can pig out this season too!

ALSO READ: The holidays are here: Where to grab a festive meal with family and friends

Green Common is located at #01-169/170, VivoCity, 1 HarbourFront Walk, Singapore 098585, p. +65 6513 5808. Open daily 11am–2pm and 6pm–10pm. The Christmas menu will be available till Dec 31, 2021.

Go On A Seasonal Soiree With Hendrick’s Gin

Need some tipples for your holiday party? Hendrick’s Gin is out to impress. The limited-edition Measurement Maestro Pack is a promising gift pack that comes with a Hendrick’s Jigger and a 700mL bottle of Hendrick’s Gin, bound to uplift your spirits with its delicate infusions of cucumber and rose petals.

The Measurement Maestro Pack, is available at your convenience online, at LazMall, Shopee and Amazon. To be celebrated as the best host ever, pour your guests the all-new Hendrick’s Gin Martini (S$88) from William Grant & Sons’ ready-to-pour Batch & Bottle range – limited quantities are available at Nutmeg & Clove.

Find out more about the limited edition Measurement Maestro Pack and Hendrick’s Gin Martini here.

Christmas-themed Omakase Lunch Menu At Oishii Ristorante

Oishii Ristorante is the newest restaurant to hit Frasers Tower, and as the name suggests, they’re blending Japanese and Italian cuisines in ingenious style. This festive season, they’re introducing two Christmas-themed Japanese-Italian Omakase menus.

Whether you opt for the six-course lunch menu ($48/pax) or the nine-course dinner menu which comes with a glass of Prosecco ($88/pax till Dec 18; $108/pax from Dec 20 onwards), you can count on getting served the best of both worlds.

ALSO READ: Restaurant review: Hortus blooms in Gardens by the Bay with rustic Mediterranean fare

Oishii Ristorante is located at #01-05, Frasers Tower, 182 Cecil Street, Singapore 069547, p. +65 6232 7890. Open Mon-Sat 11.30am – 10.30pm. Closed Sun. The Christmas-themed omakase menus are available till Jan 1, 2022.

This article was first published in City Nomads.