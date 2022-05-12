5 things to eat and drink this week, including free rum & raisin ice cream at Sugarhall and afternoon tea at Rempapa

National pride has got us sipping tipples at contenders of Asia's Best 50 Bars, indulging in our multi-cultural palates and beating the heat with free scoops of ice cream. If you're intrigued, read on for what to eat and drink in Singapore this week!

Smoke & Mirrors celebrates a major milestone

PHOTO: Smoke & Mirrors

Hot on the heels from its first-ever placement (No. 60) in Asia's 50 Best Bars, Smoke & Mirrors is celebrating the exciting accolade with new weekly Cheers To You menus with spirits and classic cocktails at $18+, and a capsule collection.

The collection focuses on the Real Art of Drinking, with tipples exploring art fundamentals like contrast, balance, movement, pattern and focus.

Expect innovative, unconventional takes like Wok's That Smell ($30), with sambal-infused Espolon Tequila, Cointreau, Mezcal, lime and Lap Cheong, and Sweet Sayang ($26), with rum and Campari, alongside pink guava, sour plum, pineapple flavours.

Smoke & Mirrors' Cheers To You menus run from now till May 26, Mondays to Thursdays. The capsule collection of Volume 2 of The Real Art of Drinking starts May 2, 2022 onwards.

Smoke & Mirrors is located at National Gallery Singapore, 1 St. Andrew's Road, #06-01, Singapore 178957, p.+65 93806313. Open Monday to Wednesday from 6pm to 12am, Thursday to Saturday from 6pm to 1am and Sunday from 3pm to 11pm.

Get baked & bageled at the battle of the houses

PHOTO: Mr Holmes Bakehouse x Two Men Bagel House

Original cruffin makers Mr Holmes Bakehouse is welcoming city dwellers at its new MYP Centre branch with outlet exclusive sandwiches and salads, along with seasonal cruffins and donuts.

In the spirit of friendly competition and collaboration the bakehouse has also partnered with Two Men Bagel House to present their spin on each other's signature offerings.

From Mr Holmes Bakehouse, dig into the salty, smoky and sweet Pigs N' Figs ($16) bagel with smoked ham, cream cheese and homemade fig jam whilst Two Men Bagel House's Cruffin ($10) is a tropical treat with fresh banana infused cream, white chocolate, and passion fruit.

Mr Holmes Bakehouse x Two Men Bagel House runs across the month of May. Mr Holmes Bakehouse has outlets in MYP Centre and Pacific Plaza. Two Men Bagel House has outlets in Icon Village and Royal Novena Square.

We scream for ice cream: Rum & raisin day at Sugarhall

PHOTO: Sugarhall

Mixing booze and ice cream? Count us in! This Sunday (May 15), Sugarhall and local artisan ice cream brand Dopa Dopa Creamery are coming together.

At Sugarhall's very first Rum & Raisin Day, take in the bar's classic flavour elevated with Californian raisins and Flor De Cana Gran Reserva 7 Years Rum from Nicaragua, lending sweet honey and rich dark chocolate notes to the ice cream.

Show up at Sugarhall from 5.30pm on Sunday and walk away with a free takeaway scoop of Rum & Raisin. If you're coming in for a drink, you can also snack on your ice cream while you sip on your booze at the venue — a double win!

Sugarhall's Rum & Raisin Day runs on May 15, 2022, from 5.30pm at Cecil St, Level 2 19, Singapore 049704, p. +65 98150246. Free scoops are available while stocks last.

Pay homage to Singapore's culture at Rempapa

PHOTO: Rempapa

Singapore's heritage is best celebrated through our food. Indulge in the different cultures of Singapore in Rempapa's Heritage Afternoon Tea set ($38++ for two pax), embracing Chinese, Peranakan, Eurasian, and Indian flavours.

A curated assortment of five savouries and five kuehs, delve into the spicy Naked Curry Puff with beef striploin, cooked potatoes and a house-blend of meat curry spices, or relish the rich, tangy flavours of Chicken Debal Slider.

End on a sweet note with Abok Sagu with sweet sago pearls, grated coconut, and lashings of gula melaka. Wash it all down with two servings of coffee, tea, mocktails, or soft drinks.

The Afternoon Tea Set runs weekends till June at Rempapa, Park Place Residences at PLQ, 2 Paya Lebar Road, #01-01/02/03, Singapore 409053, p. +65 94591603. Open Monday to Friday from 11am to 3pm, 6pm to 10.30pm and Saturday to Sunday from 10.30am to 10.30pm.

Bruichladdich launches Singapore-exclusive Micro Provenance Cask

PHOTO: Bruichladdich

With only 282 bottles available exclusively in Singapore, Bruichladdich Progressive Hebridean Distillers have announced the release of their newest Micro Provenance Single Cask, the second release in Southeast Asia in this series.

Aged for 10 years in second fill-Syrah barrels, the Micro Provenance range comprises an exploratory series of single cask bottlings with each one hand selected by head distiller Adam Hannett from over 80,000 casks. Singapore has been allocated one of the 20 single casks released across 10 countries for 2022.

The Bruichladdich Micro Provenance Cask 0315 bottles are available in limited quantities at $268 at One Cellar. To commemorate the launch, the bottle will be available at a special discounted price of $255 for purchases before May 18, 2022, using the promo code BRUMPSG.

This article was first published in City Nomads.