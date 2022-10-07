5 things to eat and drink this week, including hairy crab at Min Jiang and cocktails at Bisquit & Dubouche's

Autumn has officially arrived in Singapore... 's restaurants. We might never get the breezy fall weather, but there's no shortage of seasonal ingredients and dishes for our tropical tastebuds to enjoy. This week, try some delectable crab dishes, fine-dining with Peruvian flavours, and the best of booze from top tier liquor houses.

Feel the freshness of Fall

PHOTO: Hamamoto

It might be summer all year long in Singapore, but that doesn't mean we can't experience the seasons in flavour. Modern Japanese restaurant Hamamoto brings the season to Singapore with their new menu of seasonal specials from the land of the rising sun. With an emphasis on seafood, Chef Kazu serves up succulent Shabu-Shabu Taraba-gani (king crabs) and the luxurious uni and lobster-laden Ise Ebi Sashimi in the Lunch Omakase (from $280++), the Hamamoto Classic (from $425++), and the Hamamoto Experience (from $550++).

Hamamoto is located at 58 Tras St, Singapore 078997, p. +65 9672 7110. Open Tue - Sat 12pm - 3pm, 6.30pm - 11pm. Closed Mon and Sun.

The masters with a new menu

PHOTO: Mandala Masters

It's the last month of Mandala Masters' Meters Above Sea Level (MASL) pop up! Going out with a bang, a new menu crafted by culinary power couple Virgilio Martínez and Pía León will be debuting on Oct 4. The minds behind Central will be presenting Peru-inspired dishes at the height of culinary creativity, with dishes at 180 masl, made with pike, fresh caviar, and Amazonian fruits, 1650 masl, with wagyu plated with lentils and quinoa, concluding with the sweet at 185 masl dish served with Amazonian nuts in a sponge with dragon fruit. Book via this link, to enjoy complimentary bubbles on the house!

The new Meters Above Sea Level menu will be available till Oct 30 at Mandala Masters, 1 St Andrew’s Road, 06-02 National Gallery, Singapore 178957 Singapore 089845, p. +65 8399 5364.

Savour the sweetness of the sea

PHOTO: Min Jiang

It's time for the decadent hairy crab season, and Min Jiang is fully prepped for a celebratory feast. The flavourful flesh and rich roe will be available in two new dishes alongside old favourites, in the Braised Hairy Crabmeat and Roe with Crystal Noodles ($98++ each) at Min Jiang and in the Crispy-fried Hairy Crabmeat with Prawn Ball ($38++) at Min Jiang at Dempsey. Of course, if you just want to tear into the pure briney flavours of the crab, the Steamed Hairy Crab ($98++) and Steamed Hairy Crab with Glutinous Rice served in Bamboo Basket ($98++) remain choice picks.

Min Jiang is located at 22 Scotts Rd, Goodwood Park Hotel, Singapore 228221, p. +65 6730 1704. Open Mon - Fri 11.30am - 2.30pm, 6.30pm - 10.30pm, Sat - Sun 11am - 2.30pm, 6.30pm - 10.30pm.

ALSO READ: What to do this weekend (Oct 7 to 9)

Oppulence in a bottle

PHOTO: Bisquit & Dubouché

Whether enjoyed as the digestif it was intended as or in a nice, stiff cocktail, there are few things as satisfying as cognac. With Bisquit & Dubouché launching their award-winning product in Singapore, we're about to get some of the best. The 200 year-old cognac maison's selection will be available at selected retailers, with notes of honeysuckle, citrus and mango lying within the bottles of V.S.O.P. ($129), and plum, mocha, cedar wood and liquorice flavours in their X.O. ($365)

Bisquit & Dubouché’s V.S.O.P. and X.O. selections will be available for purchase through Campari Group's RARE Division sales and on Lazada and Shopee.

Fall into autumn cocktails

PHOTO: Neon Pigeon

Japanese spirit powerhouse Suntory is also celebrating the fall season, with 18 specially-crafted cocktails across six different bars, all incorporating iconic Suntory spirits – Roku Gin, Haku Vodka, and Chita Whiskey. Sip on a citrusy Roku Gin-based Omotenashi ($24++) at Akira Back, sip on herbal and tea flavours in the Chita Whiskey-made Perfect Weather ($22++) at LUMO, and the sweet Fuji apple and sakura notes in the Haku Vodka-based Ringo ($25++) at Neon Pigeon. There's plenty to discover this October!

The House of Suntory Autumn Experience will be hosted at Akira Back, LUMO, Neon Pigeon, Tess Bar & Kitchen, The Guild, and VUE from Sept 1 to Oct 31.

This article was first published in City Nomads.